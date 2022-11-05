High school football: Playoff pairings

Projected VHSL football first-round playoff pairings (day/time TBA):
REGION 6B
(8) Gar–Field at (1) Freedom–Prince William
(7) Colonial Forge at (2) Battlefield
(6) Unity Reed at (3) Patriot
(5) Forest Parl at (4) John Champe
REGION 5D
(8) William Fleming at (1) Stone Bridge
(7) Albemarle at (2) Mountain View
(6) Briar Woods at (3) Patrick Henry–Roanoke
(5) Woodgrove at (4) Riverbend
REGION 4B
(8) Powhatan at (1) Dinwiddie
People are also reading…
(7) Patrick Henry–Ashland at (2) King George
(6) Matoaca at (3) Varina
(5) Eastern View at (4) Hanover
REGION 4D
(8) Halifax at (1) E.C. Glass
(7) Jefferson Forest at (2) Louisa
(6) Western Albemarle at (3) Salem
(5) Amherst at (4) Orange
REGION 3B
(8) James Monroe at (1) Brentsville
(7) Goochland at (2) Skyline
(6) Culpeper at (3) Warren County
Armstrong vs. Caroline
REGION 1A
(8) Colonial Beach at (1) Essex
(7) Northampton at (2) Northumberland
(6) Rappahannock at (3) King & Queen
(5) Westmoreland at (4) West Point