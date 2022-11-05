 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school football: Playoff pairings

  • 0

Projected VHSL football first-round playoff pairings (day/time TBA):

REGION 6B

(8) Gar–Field at (1) Freedom–Prince William

(7) Colonial Forge at (2) Battlefield

(6) Unity Reed at (3) Patriot

(5) Forest Parl at (4) John Champe

REGION 5D

(8) William Fleming at (1) Stone Bridge

(7) Albemarle at (2) Mountain View

(6) Briar Woods at (3) Patrick Henry–Roanoke

(5) Woodgrove at (4) Riverbend

REGION 4B

(8) Powhatan at (1) Dinwiddie

People are also reading…

(7) Patrick Henry–Ashland at (2) King George

(6) Matoaca at (3) Varina

(5) Eastern View at (4) Hanover

REGION 4D

(8) Halifax at (1) E.C. Glass

(7) Jefferson Forest at (2) Louisa

(6) Western Albemarle at (3) Salem

(5) Amherst at (4) Orange

REGION 3B

(8) James Monroe at (1) Brentsville

(7) Goochland at (2) Skyline

(6) Culpeper at (3) Warren County

Armstrong vs. Caroline

REGION 1A

(8) Colonial Beach at (1) Essex

(7) Northampton at (2) Northumberland

(6) Rappahannock at (3) King & Queen

(5) Westmoreland at (4) West Point

—From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews and more...

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews and more...

High school football roundup

Spotsylvania 30, Caroline 24: Spotsylvania's Jefferson Paz went 50 yards for the deciding score, breaking through the defense after catching a…

Watch Now: Related Video

World Series GM 6 Preview: Expect To See The Bullpens!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert