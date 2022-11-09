High school football playoff preview capsules

VHSL PLAYOFFS

All games Thursday, 7 p.m. unless noted

REGION 6B

COLONIAL FORGE (5–5) at BATTLEFIELD (10–0)

After a brutal regular-season schedule, the battle-tested Eagles face the unbeaten Bobcats, led by former Eastern View head coach Greg Hatfield. Led by Virginia Tech-bound safety Caleb Woodson, Battlefield has posted four shutouts and allowed just 65 points all season. QB Braden Boggs threw for a TD and ran for one in last week's key 17–7 win over Patriot. ... Colonial Forge hopes for a big game from QB/RB Donte Hathorne (749 rushing yards, 9 TDs) and a defense that struggled in last week's loss to Massaponax.

REGION 5D

ALBEMARLE (8–2) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (9–1)

Fresh off earning a share of the Commonwealth District title, the Wildcats host the Jefferson District runners-up. Patriots junior QB Amaje Parker is a dangerous dual threat, and RB Polo Hill ran for 185 yards and three TDs on just 10 carries last week against Fluvanna. ... Mountain View's defense is allowing just 7.8 point per game. ... Even without his two 99-yard TD runs, Ike Daniels (1,341 yards, 15 TDs) is averaging over 10 yards a carry. Jaiden Fair has caught 10 of Jackson Sigler's 18 TD passes (vs. two interceptions).

WOODGROVE (7–3) at RIVERBEND (8–2)

The Bears hope to rebound after Mountain View snapped their seven-game win streak. ... This is only the second time Riverbend has earned consecutive playoff berths; they had four straight between 2014–17. ... Woodgrove is making its fourth straight playoff trip. The Wolverines have scored at least 34 points five times but allowed 34 or more four times. ... Three different Riverbend players have caught at least four of Tanner Triplett's 21 TD passes: Devin Washington (9), MarcAnthony Parker (4) and E.J. Wilborne (4).

REGION 4B

PATRICK HENRY–ASHLAND (6–4) at KING GEORGE (10–0)

After outscoring their opponents 423–70 in a third straight unbeaten regular season, the Foxes begin their playoff quest against the Patriots, who are led by former Culpeper coach Ken Hatfield. ... King George's defense braces for Patrick Henry's elusive senior Gracyn Rosse, who had 123 yards rushing and 139 receiving in a recent loss to Varina. ... The Foxes' Aidyn Woolfolk leads the area with 26 TD runs; Mekhai White is second with 14 TD receptions.

EASTERN VIEW (8–2) at HANOVER (8–2)

This playoff game marks the first meeting between the schools. ... This is Hanover's first playoff appearance since 2015, while the Cyclones are back after a two-year absence. ... Cole Elrod ran for a TD, caught a scoring pass and threw one in last week's key win over rival Atlee. He splits time at QB qith Beau Sahnow. ... Cyclones QB D'Myo Hunter has accounted for 2,266 total yards and 30 TDs (21 passing, 9 rushing).

REGION 4D

JEFFERSON FOREST (4–6) at LOUISA (10–0)

After completing their fifth unbeaten regular season in six years, the Lions look to keep rolling. ... Their defense will have to stop the Cavaliers' Alex Marsteller, who has over 1,000 yards rushing. ... In his fourth year as Louisa's starting QB, Landon Wilson (22 TD passes) has gotten lots of help from freshmen Savion Hiter (1,249 rushing yards, 21 TDs) and Dyzier Carter (11 TD catches).

AMHERST (6–4) at ORANGE (8–2)

Hosting their first playoff game in at least two decades, the Hornets will look to ride the RB duo of Christian Simpson (987 yards, 12 TDs) and Dwayne Wells (874 yards, 8 TDs). ... Amherst has a dangerous game-breaker in Omar McPherson, who scored on an 84-yard kickoff return and a 90-yard pass reception last week against Heritage.

REGION 3B

JAMES MONROE (2–8) at BRENTSVILLE (9–1)

The Yellow Jackets stumbled down the stretch, losing their last three to fall to the region's No. 8 seed. They'll face the Tigers, who beat them 48-28 in last year's playoffs behind 151 rushing yards and three TDs from Nico Orlando. ... Tyson Taylor has caught seven of Bryce Caldwell's 17 TD passes for JM this season.

CAROLINE (4–6) at ARMSTRONG (4–6)

Making their first playoff appearance since 2016 under first-year coach Gerard Johnson, the Cavaliers will seek their first postseason win since 1993 . ... RB Vladimir Joacin (987 rushing yards, 14 TDs) and QB Miles Holmes (1,227 yards, 9 TD passes) spark the offense. ... The game will be played at Virginia State University.

CULPEPER (3–7) at WARREN COUNTY (5–5)

The Blue Devils haven't taken the field in nearly three weeks, thanks to a late bye and a forfeit. ... They'll look to junior QB Bennett Sutherland (679 yards, 7 TD passes). ... Warren County relies on a three-pronged running attack: Gavin Dodson (758 yards), Blaize Skube (722) and Devon Polleri (578).

REGION 1A

COLONIAL BEACH (1–9) at ESSEX (10–0)

The Drifters face a massive challenge against the unbeaten, top-seeded Trojans, who are led by LB Kamren Robinson, rated the state's No. 5 prospect. He has committed to Virginia.

WESTMORELAND (4–5) at WEST POINT (6–4)

This is a rematch of the season opener, won by the Pointers 18-13 behind 127 rushing yards and a TD from Elijah Adkins. Jordan Saunders ran for a TD and passed for one in the game for the Eagles.

VISAA DIVISION II PLAYOFFS

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN (8–2) at NORTH CROSS (9–1)

Saturday, 1 p.m.

The Eagles take their high-scoring offense to Roanoke to face the VISAA's top Division II seed. ... FCS's Drake Morris leads the area with 39 TD passes, 22 to Noah Martin and 13 to Bishop Heard-Samuels. ... Martin also has five interceptions, while Gabe Carvajal has 112 tackles. ... They'll be busy trying to stop a North Cross offense that averages 40 points per game and beat Saint Michael 28-20. Kam Johnson has run for 10 TDs behind OT Hannes Hammer, who has committed to Virginia Tech.