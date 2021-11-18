High school football playoff preview capsules

TONIGHT’S GAMES
(7 p.m. kickoffs)
PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE (8-3) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (10-1)
Last meeting: Mountain View defeated Patrick Henry 14-7 in Region 5D semifinal on April 9.
Last week: Mountain View defeated Woodgrove 42-35; Patrick Henry defeated Massaponax 42-27.
Tonight’s game: This is a rematch of last spring’s regional semifinal in Roanoke, won by the Wildcats on the strength of two Ike Daniels TD runs and a late goal-line stand. Daniels is expected back for the Wildcats after missing last week’s playoff win with an injury. ... DE Kris Jones and the Mountain View defense are bracing for an explosive Patriots offense that rolled up 509 yards against Massaponax last week, including five scoring plays of 40 yards or longer. ... Carmelo Taylor caught one long TD pass, threw another and ran for two scores. Ar’Juan Webb leads PH with 1,261 rushing yards, and Tashaun Webb has 7 TD catches. ... Jackson Sigler threw three TD passes for the Wildcats last week, giving him 29 for the season. Collin Carroll and Jaiden Fair have caught 9 each. ... The winner will face Riverbend or Stone Bridge for the regional title next week.
RIVERBEND (9-2) at STONE BRIDGE (11-0)
Last meeting: First meeting
Last week: Riverbend defeated Albemarle 26-9; Stone Bridge defeated Independence 50-20.
Tonight’s game: The Bears face a daunting challenge against the defending Class 5 state champion Bulldogs, who have won 20 straight games and are 68-9 overall since 2016. Aside from a 38-35 victory over Freedom, Stone Bridge has won every game by at least 20 points, including a 42-7 romp over Colonial Forge. ... QB Jacob Thomas threw two TD passes that night, and the Bulldogs returned a punt and an interception for first-quarter scores. Stone Bridge has several effective ball-carriers in its single-wing offense, a challenge for Commonwealth District defensive player of the year Aiden Fisher and the Bears. ... Fisher (1,025 rushing yards, 14 total TDs) likely will get plenty of carries as a RB as the Bears try to keep the ball away from the Bulldogs and reduce the load on sophomore QB Tanner Triplett (1,774 yards, 19 TDs). ... The winner will face Mountain View or Patrick Henry-Roanoke for the regional title next week.
VARINA (9-1) at KING GEORGE (10-0)
Last meeting: Varina defeated King George 39-6 in 1960.
Last week: King George defeated Chancellor 21-7; Varina defeated Powhatan 28-27 (2OT)
Tonight’s game: After grinding out a first-round playoff victory over Chancellor, with their lowest point total of the season, the Foxes will try to get their offense rolling again. Sophomore WR Mekhai White (9 TD catches) is expected back from an injury, as is CB Gary Lane. ... A week after beating traditional power Highland Springs, Varina staved off a failed 2-point conversion attempt by Powhatan to survive its opening playoff game. QB Myles Derricott threw for 3 TDs in that game and has 15 for the season. Carlo Thompson has 8 TD catches at WR and 4 interceptions at DB. ... The winner will face Dinwiddie or Patrick Henry-Ashland for the regional title next week.
LOUISA (9-2) at SALEM (10-1)
Last meeting: Salem defeated Louisa 43-22 in the 2017 Class 4 state championship game.
Last week: Louisa defeated E.C. Glass 35-14; Salem defeated Amherst 35-0.
Tonight’s game: The Lions will try to avenge their 2017 state final loss, this time in the Region 4D semifinals. Louisa’s defense must gear up to stop Salem RB Cam Leftwich, who has run for 1,197 yards and 24 TDs. He had 102 yards and two TDs in last week’s playoff win over Amherst, the Spartans’ 10th straight victory. QB DaRon Wilson has thrown 12 TD passes (7 to Chauncey Logan) and just 3 interceptions. ... Louisa QB Landon Wilson had a career-high 268 yards rushing against E.C. Glass last week to go over 1,000 for the season. He and Jordan Smith (902 yards) will try to penetrate a Salem defense that allowed Amherst just seven first downs. ... The winner will face Western Albemarle or G.W.-Danville for the regional title next week.
JAMES MONROE (6-5) at BRENTSVILLE (9-2)
Last meeting: James Monroe defeated Brentsville 34-7 in the 2019 Region 3B semifinals.
Last week: James Monroe defeated Skyline 35-21; Brentsville defeated Warren County 49-0.
Tonight’s game: Riding a three-game win streak, the Yellow Jackets will try to conquer a Tigers team that has won seven straight, the past two by shutout. Brentsville has blanked four opponents this season, including Warren County twice. ... Bryce Jackson ran for 124 yards and 4 TDs in last week’s playoff win over Warren County. He’ll be a challenge for Battlefield District defensive player of the year Christian Hamm and the JM defense. ... The Jackets’ offense awakened last week with 221 rushing yards in a playoff victory over Skyline. Keshaun Wallace led the way with 138 yards and 2 TDs. ... The winner will face Meridian or Goochland for the regional title next week.
SATURDAY’S GAME
PORTSMOUTH CHRISTIAN (9-2) vs. SAINT MICHAEL (7-2)
Last meeting: Saint Michael defeated Portsmouth Christian 21-6 on Oct. 30.
Last week: Saint Michael defeated Roanoke Catholic 70-6; Portsmouth Christian defeated Fuqua 50-7.
Saturday’s game: Two high-scoring teams meet for the VISAA Division III title. Portsmouth Christian averages 47 points per game, Saint Michael 43.4. ... The Warriors are seeking their second state title in three years. ... RB Na’Quari Rogers has rushed for more than 1,500 yards and scored more than 20 TDs for Portsmouth Christian. ... Led by senior LBs Qua Deberry and Matthew Brown, the Warriors’ defense held Portsmouth to one touchdown in their regular-season meeting. In that game, Cade Sullivan switched from LB at CB to bolster the pass defense and RB Melvin Spriggs ran for 187 yards, threw a TD pass and made 8 tackles on defense.