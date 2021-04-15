High school football playoff preview capsules

REGIONAL FINALS

REGION 6B

Notable: Patriot overcame the absence of nearly a dozen players due to COVID-19 protocols to upset top-seeded Gar-Field 13-7 last week, limiting dual-threat QB Bishop Fitzgerald to 44 rushing yards on 20 carries. The Pioneers ran the ball 37 times and passed just nine times, with Keith Jenkins (65 yards on 22 carries) leading the way. Jenkins has eight TD runs on the season. Massaponax’s triple option may not allow the Pioneers to focus on stopping one player, with Elijah Christopher (421 yards, 8TD), Jacob Romero (325, 9TD), Ty-Shaun Colbert (255, 2TD), Mike Swain (222, 4TD) and QB Luke Morley (564, 9TD) all dangerous ball-carries. Morley has also connected with A.J. Wilson for 6 of his 7 TD passes.