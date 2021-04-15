High school football playoff preview capsules

REGIONAL FINALS
REGION 6B
PATRIOT (5-1) at MASSAPONAX (7-0). 7 p.m.
Series history: First meeting.
Last week: Massaponax defeated Battlefield 56-15; Patriot defeated Gar-Field 13-7.
Notable: Patriot overcame the absence of nearly a dozen players due to COVID-19 protocols to upset top-seeded Gar-Field 13-7 last week, limiting dual-threat QB Bishop Fitzgerald to 44 rushing yards on 20 carries. The Pioneers ran the ball 37 times and passed just nine times, with Keith Jenkins (65 yards on 22 carries) leading the way. Jenkins has eight TD runs on the season. Massaponax’s triple option may not allow the Pioneers to focus on stopping one player, with Elijah Christopher (421 yards, 8TD), Jacob Romero (325, 9TD), Ty-Shaun Colbert (255, 2TD), Mike Swain (222, 4TD) and QB Luke Morley (564, 9TD) all dangerous ball-carries. Morley has also connected with A.J. Wilson for 6 of his 7 TD passes.
REGION 5D
MOUNTAIN VIEW (4-3) at WILLIAM FLEMING (5-2), 7 p.m.
Series history: The Wildcats beat the Colonels 35-0 in the 2019 regional semifinals.
Last week: Mountain View defeated Patrick Henry-Roanoke 14-7; William Fleming defeated Harrisonburg 63-21.
Notable: The Wildcats make a second straight trip to Roanoke after upsetting top-seeded Patrick Henry last week behind Ike Daniels’ 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns and a defense that held the Patriots to 257 total yards. The challenge gets even tougher this week, as William Fleming rolled up nearly 600 yards in a rout of Harrisonburg last week. Senior Deuce Anderson and junior Nahshon Bonds rushed for 220 and 151 yards, respectively, and junior QB Dashawn Lewis threw for three TDs and ran for another.
REGION 4B
KING GEORGE (7-0) at MONACAN (7-0)
Series history: First meeting.
Last week: King George defeated Louisa 31-15; Monacan defeated Patrick Henry-Ashland 28-19.
Notable: This shapes up as a passing duel between unbeaten teams. The Foxes proved that Javon Campbell isn’t their only dangerous receiver last week when Chris Cox hauled in three TD passes from Charles Mutter against Louisa. Monacan senior QB Tyler Hensley also had three TD passes (two to Elijah McLeod) in the Chiefs’ playoff victory over Patrick Henry. Mac Bitto and the Foxes’ defense held Louisa to 23 passing yards last week, but the Chiefs present a different kind of challenge.