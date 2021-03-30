High school football playoff scenarios: Massaponax is in, everyone else still has work to do

Here’s a quick look at the playoff scenarios entering the final games of a season delayed and condensed by the coronavirus pandemic:

REGION 6B

Commonwealth District champion Massaponax (6–0) has the weekend off to rest and prepare for its first-round game, but the Panthers aren’t even assured they will open at home.

If, as expected, Cardinal District champion Gar-Field (5–0) beats Woodbridge on Friday, the Indians and Massaponax will each finish with 186 power points, forcing a tiebreaker to determine seeding. Gar-Field currently has a slight edge in strength of schedule, the highest applicable tiebreaker.

Neither will get the top seed, though, if Patriot (4–0) beats Battlefield (4–1) in those teams’ season finale Friday. In that case, the Pioneers would earn the No. 1 seed and Massaponax and Gar-Field would meet in next weekend’s semifinal at a site to be determined. If Battlefield wins, either Massaponax or Gar-Field would be seeded first.

Riverbend (4–1) can earn the No. 4 seed by beating North Stafford (1–4) on Thursday. A loss by the Bears means either Potomac (4–2) or the Battlefield/Patriot loser gets in. Freedom-Prince William (2–3) is out of the playoff picture after two forfeits for using an ineligible player.