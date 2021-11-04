High school football playoff scenarios

Calculating high school football scenarios this fall is an exercise that might be deemed too complicated an as SAT question.
Cancellations, forfeits and no-contests due to weather and the lingering coronavirus pandemic have prevented many teams from completing their full 10-game schedules. Massaponax, for example, will have taken the field just seven times before it opens the Region 5D playoffs next week.
Each school’s Virginia High School League power ratings will be divided by the number of games played, which makes for some interesting math. That calculus changed this week as some teams played makeup games on Monday or Tuesday and district committees ruled on teams’ requests for forfeits.
Entering Friday night’s regular-season finales, most area teams have a good idea of their playoff fate, though not necessarily their opening opponents. Here’s a quick look, by region, at the scenarios.
REGION 6B
Colonial Forge (4-5, 26.0 VHSL rating) may have to beat Massaponax to avoid missing the eight-team field for the second straight season following 12 consecutive years in the playoffs.
The Eagles currently sit sixth in the tightly packed region standings and can secure a spot by beating the Panthers. If they lose, they may need help, either through rider points or by seeing two of the following three teams lose: Potomac (3-5, 25.4) to winless Colgan, Forest Park (4-5, 25.0) to C.D. Hylton (3-6) or John Champe (4-5, 25.0) to Freedom-South Riding (3-6).
Battlefield (9-0, 34.4), led by former Eastern View coach Greg Hatfield, has clinched the top seed.
REGION 5D
Mountain View (9-0, 31.1) can wrap up the first unbeaten regular season in school history and the likely No. 2 seed behind Stone Bridge (9-0, 35.1) by beating Riverbend Friday.
A Riverbend victory could vault the Bears (7-2, 28.7) from their current fifth spot into a first-round home game, depending on how other regional games shake out. A loss would mean Riverbend opens on the road.
Massaponax (6-1, 29.9) faces a similar outlook: beat Colonial Forge and earn a home game, lose and likely hit the road.
REGION 4B
King George (8-0, 30.25) trails Dinwiddie (7-0, 30.29) by a fraction of a point for the first seed. The Foxes could claim the top seed if they beat Courtland (4-5) Friday and Dinwiddie falls to Class 6 Thomas Dale (7-1). Even with a loss, King George will open the playoffs at home.
Wednesday’s ruling that Chancellor must forfeit to Massaponax dropped the Chargers (5-3, 24.9) one spot, to seventh. They can earn a playoff spot with a win at James Monroe (4-5); a loss could put them in danger if Monacan (5-4, 24.1) upsets Class 6 rival Manchester (6-2) or if Courtland (4-5, 21.6) surprises King George.
Spotsylvania (5-4, 22.9) is out of the playoff picture.
REGION 4D
Both Louisa (7-2, 26.3) and Orange (6-3, 24.3) are assured of playoff spots in their first year in this region and will open on the road. The Hornets could leapfrog the Lions into the fifth seed if they upset Western Albemarle (8-1) Friday and Louisa falls to Goochland (5-4).
G.W.-Danville (7-1), Salem (8-1) and E.C. Glass (8-1) are battling for the top seed.
REGION 3B
James Monroe (4-5, 20.0) is assured of a first-round home game in a region that has only three teams with winning records. The Yellow Jackets can surpass Goochland for the No. 3 seed if they beat Chancellor Friday and Goochland falls to Louisa. A JM loss means a rematch with Culpeper (4-6, 18.9). The Jackets beat the Blue Devils 38-7 on Oct. 15.
Meridian and Brentsville (both 7-2) will be the top two seeds, in some order.
REGION 1A
Tuesday night’s victory over previously unbeaten Essex means Washington & Lee (4-3, 18.7) could claim the region’s top seed Friday with a win over Colonial Beach (5-3, 17.0) and losses by King & Queen Central (8-0, 20.5) to Class 2 King William (7-1) and Essex (4-1, 19.2) to Rappahannock (4-4, 14.5).
The W&L/Colonial Beach winner will host a first-round game. The loser likely will open on the road.
