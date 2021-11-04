High school football playoff scenarios

Calculating high school football scenarios this fall is an exercise that might be deemed too complicated an as SAT question.

Cancellations, forfeits and no-contests due to weather and the lingering coronavirus pandemic have prevented many teams from completing their full 10-game schedules. Massaponax, for example, will have taken the field just seven times before it opens the Region 5D playoffs next week.

Each school’s Virginia High School League power ratings will be divided by the number of games played, which makes for some interesting math. That calculus changed this week as some teams played makeup games on Monday or Tuesday and district committees ruled on teams’ requests for forfeits.

Entering Friday night’s regular-season finales, most area teams have a good idea of their playoff fate, though not necessarily their opening opponents. Here’s a quick look, by region, at the scenarios.

REGION 6B

Colonial Forge (4-5, 26.0 VHSL rating) may have to beat Massaponax to avoid missing the eight-team field for the second straight season following 12 consecutive years in the playoffs.