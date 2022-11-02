High school football playoff scenarios

Friday night’s showdown between Riverbend and Mountain View will decide more than the 2022 Commonwealth District football championship.

It also could determine home-field advantage for a potential playoff rematch in two weeks.

The Wildcats will host the Bears Friday night in a battle of 8–1 teams that shared the 2021 district title. With a 5–0 district record, Riverbend can clinch the crown outright by beating Mountain View for a second straight year.

If the Wildcats win, the teams again will be deadlocked atop the standings; Colonial Forge could then make it a three-way tie by beating Massaponax Friday night.

More importantly, Friday’s winner will earn the No. 2 seed behind Stone Bridge in the VHSL Region 5D playoffs, which begin next week. The loser will also host a first-round game and likely will earn the No. 3 seed — unless Patrick Henry–Roanoke (7–2) defeat Salem (8–1) on Friday to earn the No. 3 seed.

If not, Mountain View and Riverbend could meet again in the regional semifinals if each wins its playoff opener, with home field decided by this Friday’s game.

Here’s a brief look at other scenarios for other local teams:

Region 6B

After playing a challenging schedule, Colonial Forge (5–4) is safely in the field, regardless of its result against Massaponax. With a 28.78 VHSL rating, the Eagles are in a close battle with Forest Park and Unity Reed (29.11) for the Nos. 5–7 seeds.

The No. 5 seed will avoid a visit to one of the region’s three currently unbeaten teams: Freedom (Prince William), Patriot or Battlefield. Patriot and Battlefield meet Friday, with the winner getting the No. 2 seed behind Freedom, which has outscored its opponents 635-38 this season.

Region 5D

If Brooke Point (3–6) beats North Stafford Friday, the Black–Hawks have a slim chance of sneaking in as the No. 8 seed if Independence (6–3) loses to Stone Bridge (9–1) and William Fleming (4–5) falls to William Byrd (3–6).

Region 4B

After picking up a forfeit victory over Culpeper, King George (9–0) has a chance to vault past fellow unbeatens Varina and Dinwiddie for the No. 1 seed.

The Foxes need to beat Courtland (4–5) on Friday and hope for favorable results from a couple of Richmond-area showdowns. Varina visits perennial Class 5 power Highland Springs, and Dinwiddie hosts Class 6 unbeaten Thomas Dale. All four of those teams are 9–0.

Eastern View (8–2), which wrapped up its regular season last week, could be seeded anywhere from fourth to seventh but likely will open on the road. Courtland’s slim hopes of gaining the No. 8 seed rest on upsetting King George.

Region 4D

The area’s only unbeaten team, Louisa (9–0) could seize the region’s top seed with a win over Goochland (3–6) and a loss by E.C. Glass (8–1) to Liberty Christian (9–0). Salem (8–1) also has a shot at the No. 1 seed.

Orange (7–2) can secure a first-round playoff game at Porterfield Park by beating Western Albemarle (5–4) on Friday. Otherwise, the Hornets will be on the road.

Region 3B

Caroline (4–5) hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2016 but can earn a home game and the No. 3 seed by beating Spotsylvania (4–5). If so, the Cavaliers’ likely first-round opponent will be James Monroe (2–7), regardless of the outcome of the Yellow Jackets’ finale against Chancellor. A loss to the Knights likely puts Caroline on the road.

Brentsville (9–1) has secured the No. 1 seed in a region that features only two teams with winning records. Culpeper (3–7) is likely to get a playoff spot unless William Monroe (1–8) beats Meridian.

Region 1A

Essex (9–0) has secured the top seed, and Westmoreland (3–5) has a chance to host a first-round game if the Eagles can beat Colonial Beach (1–8) and West Point (5–4) falls to Nandua (6–3).

The Drifters are battling Middlesex (3–6) and Lancaster (1–8) for the final spot and could get in even with a loss Friday. A second straight win after an 0-8 start would secure a berth.