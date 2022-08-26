High school football: Poor ball-management haunts Courtland as Orange claims opener

Courtland looked like it was going to get its season off to a good start, marching down the field to score on its opening drive Friday night. But the Cougars couldn’t keep up with visiting Orange the rest of the way, falling to the Hornets, 35–14.

Turnovers were a key issue, with two fumbles and a botched punt leading to game-changing scores for the Hornets.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Courtland coach J.C. Hall said. “Orange is a good football team. They executed better than us tonight, wanted it more. My hat’s off to them. We’ve just got to continue to work.”

While the loss exposed some flaws in the team, Hall said the season is just getting started and the players need to learn from the loss.

“One game has never made a season,” he said. “Any coach in America would like to get off on the right foot with game one. But it complicates the situation if it’s a loss and if we don’t make it a learning experience, and they have to understand that.”

He said his team will need to work harder on all areas of their game.

“They need to work a little bit harder, they need to commit more, understand their assignments, and execute better,” he said. “You’ve got to execute your assignments, and there were just a couple of times when we didn’t, and as the game went on we started hanging our heads a little bit, and we’ve got to work on that. We’ve got to have a little more intestinal fortitude.”

Both teams had their moments in the early going.

The Cougars' Kyron Malbon finished off the opening drive with a 6-yard touchdown run.

The Hornets answered, scoring on a 25-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton to Brody Foran.

The Cougars looked good to start their next drive, bringing the ball out from deep in their own territory. But they fumbled at their own 30-yard line, giving the ball back to the Hornets, who had no trouble getting it back into the end zone.

Malbon scored again for Courtland before the half was over to tie the game, after a 2-point conversion from Liam Wojciechowski to Whitaker, but the contest swung toward Orange in the second half.

First, Orange was forced to punt from deep in its own end. Punter Austin Frazier escaped from pressure and ran 11 yards for the first down.

Later in the drive Frazier got a punt away, but a Courtland player touched the ball and Orange’s Kaleb Faust picked it up, giving the Hornet’s possession on the Courtland 18-yard line. Christian Simpson scored from there on the next play.

It only got worse for the Cougars. They fumbled on their next play from scrimmage and Faust was there again to pick it up, giving Orange another short field and, soon after, another touchdown for Watson.

Watson finished the game with 76 rushing yards and 103 receiving yards. Wharton had 30 yards rushing and 179 passing yards, and Bryant Chiles scored a touchdown on one of his 12 rushes for 45 yards.

None of them, however, would take any credit for the big offensive game.

“I think it all came down to the offensive lineman,” Wharton said. “We won real big in the trenches today. The offensive linemen did their job, and when that happens, it all comes together like you planned. Pitch perfect—all credit goes to the lineman and all those receivers out there blocking as hard as they can.”

Simpson and Chiles also credited their teammates and plain old hard work.

“I just think we were a way better-conditioned team, and we stuck together as a team, and we all had each others’ backs, and we just had more grit than them,” Chiles said. “We’ve been putting in the work … to come out here and show people what Orange County is all about.”

Hornets coach Jesse Lohr said he was happy with the team’s win, though there is still work to be done.

“Way too many penalties, but a lot of it was effort and energy and trying to play with a tenacity in the run game,” Lohr said. “We’ve got to clean it up, but at the same time it’s hard to ask my kids to back down from all that.”

Lohr said that despite the mistakes, his team showed some good signs.

“We ran the ball when we needed to. I’m proud of Jeremiah throwing the football when the situation presented itself,” he said. “Defensively, we gave up some stuff early, but then did what we had to do towards the end of the game. And we also proved to ourselves we were in pretty decent shape.”

Next, Courtland will host Louisa (1–0) Friday night, while Orange will travel to Culpeper, which lost to Eastern View Friday.

Orange 14 0 14 7 — 35 Courtland 6 8 0 0 — 14

First Quarter

Co—Kyron Malbon 6 run (kick failed).

Or—Brody Foran 25 pass from Jeremiah Wharton (Austin Frazier kick).

Or—Wharton 3 run (Frazier kick).

Second Quarter

Co—Malbon 5 run (Pass complete).

Third Quarter

Or—Christian Simpson 18 run (Frazier kick).

Or—Simpson 3 run (kick failed).

Fourth Quarter

Or—Bryant Chiles 17 run (Frazier kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

Or Co First downs 15 13 Rushing (Att/Yds) 34-216 24-128 Passing yards 179 86 Comp-Att-Int 12-15-0 6-12-0 Punts-Avg. 3-16 1-33 Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-3 Penalties-yards 12-95 5-22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Orange—Bryant Chiles 12-45, TD; Christian Simpson 10-76, 2TD’s; Dwayne Wells 6-54; Austin Frazier 1-11; Jeremiah Wharton 5-30, TD. Courtland—Kyron Malbon 11-57, 2TD’s; Zion Minor 4-34; Liam Wojciechowski 1-21; Kamari Jackson 3-17; Christian Olivella 5-(minus 1).

PASSING: Orange—Wharton 12-15-179, TD. Courtland—Liam Wojciechowski 6-12-86.

RECEIVING: Orange—Darius Holmes 4-33; JaePharoah Carpenter 1-4; Brody Foran 2-39, TD; Simpson 5-103. Courtland—Kwame Whitaker 4-64; Zion Minor 2-22.