High school football practice opens amid uncertainty

“That way we’re not having kids around each other for 15 minutes as the experts talk about,” Coghill said. “We’re also reducing the amount of hitting we’re going to do. I feel we have a veteran type of team, so we should be alright.”

Another challenge for football coaches is for the first time they’re waiting on basketball players, wrestlers and track and field athletes to finish up those seasons.

Jack said he has mixed feelings about playing football this time of year.

“I’m still kind of a traditionalist,” he said. “You look around at all the states that got to play in the fall. In some regards you wish you played in the fall and if we’re going to play the abbreviated schedule like we’re doing, let’s play it when it should’ve been played and give ourselves more time to do it.”

Coaches said conditioning is a concern in the winter because drills in hotter temperatures help their players get in shape more quickly. But the majority of schools conducted out-of-season workouts leading up to Thursday. That experience also enabled them to get comfortable with the requirements to compete during a pandemic.