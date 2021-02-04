High school football practice opens amid uncertainty

When high school football practice typically starts in late July or early August, the primary concern for coaches and athletic trainers is hydration and monitoring the heat index to ensure athletes can participate safely.
But when practice for the Virginia High School League season kicked off on Thursday coaches and trainers were taking players’ temperatures, screening them for any symptoms of COVID-19 and scurrying to get in a productive session before an earlier nightfall.
“It’s going to be a lot different coming out,” Spotsylvania High School head coach Jeremy Jack said. “Normally we start and it’s as hot as anything and then it gets cold later in the season. Now it looks like next week’s forecast is in the 30s. So we’re going to start in the cold but hopefully it warms up quickly.”
Schools in Spotsylvania County, Stafford County, Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George and elsewhere in the area began on Thursday.
Washington & Lee and Colonial Beach school officials elected not to participate in fall sports. The VHSL voted last year to have a condensed six-game regular season plus one additional contest for any team that doesn’t qualify for the postseason.
Coaches throughout the region said starting in the winter and playing into the spring will be different, but they’re thankful for the opportunity to compete.
“Obviously it’s unique and it’s not something you can really draw on prior experience,” North Stafford head coach Neil Sullivan said. “One thing we talked about is we’re not going to complain. We’re not going to make any excuses. Whatever comes across our path, we’re going to come up with creative solutions.”
Schools have seven weeks to play six regular season games.
The first two weeks of the Commonwealth District season will be played on a Monday (Feb. 22) and a Saturday (Feb. 27). Then there will be four Friday night games and a Thursday night of contests on April 1.
The Battlefield District will open that same Monday before two straight weeks of Saturday contests followed by Friday night slates.
First-year James Monroe head coach George Coghill said he’s had a hard time sleeping all week. Not only is he dealing with the typical jitters that come with taking over a program, Coghill is forced to do so during a pandemic with additional protocols in place.
He noted that a task such as issuing helmets and other equipment usually takes 10 minutes. But now players have to sign up for time slots and only one person is allowed to help them at a time. The Yellow Jackets held their annual meeting with parents and prospective players virtually instead of in-person.
Coghill said in years past, team offense or defense worked together for 20 to 25 minutes; this year, it’s 10 minutes.
“That way we’re not having kids around each other for 15 minutes as the experts talk about,” Coghill said. “We’re also reducing the amount of hitting we’re going to do. I feel we have a veteran type of team, so we should be alright.”
Another challenge for football coaches is for the first time they’re waiting on basketball players, wrestlers and track and field athletes to finish up those seasons.
Jack said he has mixed feelings about playing football this time of year.
“I’m still kind of a traditionalist,” he said. “You look around at all the states that got to play in the fall. In some regards you wish you played in the fall and if we’re going to play the abbreviated schedule like we’re doing, let’s play it when it should’ve been played and give ourselves more time to do it.”
Coaches said conditioning is a concern in the winter because drills in hotter temperatures help their players get in shape more quickly. But the majority of schools conducted out-of-season workouts leading up to Thursday. That experience also enabled them to get comfortable with the requirements to compete during a pandemic.
Colonial Forge head coach John Brown said the season will be a lot like youth football, when players had to arrive dressed for practice and games. Footballs will be wiped down and rotated as much as possible.
“We’re used to the protocol now,” Brown said. “The biggest thing is to make sure we’re following all the guidelines and probably go a little above and beyond where we can.”
Winter weather last week made some practice fields too wet to use on Thursday. Colonial Forge conducted its first practice on the turf at Embrey Mill Park.
Sullivan and said a lack of daylight “is the most pressing, immediate concern of all.” He said that means time management has to be even more succinct.
“We’re not out of school until later and we’re up against it light-wise,” Sullivan said. “We have to be really efficient about our practice plans and transitioning from period to period. We have to have well-articulated plans for who’s getting which reps and how many reps they’re getting.”
