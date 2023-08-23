BROOKE POINT BLACK-HAWKS
Commonwealth District / Region 6B
COACH DWIGHT HAZELWOOD
Sixth season (18-31)
SEASON PREVIEW
OFFENSE
Daniel Coles, one of the state's premier running backs, enters his fourth season as a starter after spending emergency time at quarterback last season. He still managed to run for 1,052 yards and 15 TDs. He'll take handoffs rather than give them now that QB Gabe Dombek is healthy. Offensive lineman James Miller is also a three-year starter, and tight end Dallas Braswell is back after missing last season following back surgery.
DEFENSE
People are also reading…
There's lots of experience here, especially up front. Tyler Stefan returns for his fourth season as starter, and fellow lineman Jordan Grayson and defensive back Reginal Hill begin their third seasons as regulars. Linebacker J.D. Ngante and lineman Ryan Apiteu also started last year. Coles will pull double duty as a defensive back.
OUTLOOK
If familiarity breeds success, the Black-Hawks may be in good shape. Longtime assistant Mo Hampton is back on the coaching staff, which is full of former Brooke Point players. One of the alumni, onetime standout running back Damone Drew, has returned to his alma mater to help mentor Coles on and off the field.
2022 RESULTS
FINAL RECORD: 4-6 (3-3)
DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE
Aug. 26;Freedom (W);L;3-62
Sept. 1;at Potomac;L;17-23
Sept. 9;at Riverside;L;15-28
Sept. 16;at Eastern View;28-6
Sept.23;BYE
Sept. 30;Riverbend;L;23-35
Oct. 6;Stafford;W;27-7
Oct. 15;at Massaponax;W;57-14
Oct. 21;Mountain View;L;7-36
Oct. 28;at Colonial Forge;L;6-17
Nov. 4;at North Stafford;W;40-7
2023 SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT;TIME
Aug. 24^;at King George;7
Aug. 31^;Spotsylvania;7
Sept. 8;at Independence;7
Sept. 15;Eastern View;7
Sept. 22;at North Stafford;7
Sept. 29;Stafford;7
Oct. 6;Massaponax;7
Oct. 13;at Mountain View;7
Oct. 20;Colonial Forge;7
Oct. 27;at Riverbend; 7
Nov. 3;BYE
^-Thursday
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class
QB ; Gabe Dombek ; 6-0 ; 170 ; Jr.
RB ; Daniel Coles ; 6-2 ; 205 ; Sr.
RB ; Anthony Smith ; 5-9 ; 165 ; Sr.
WR ; Jacob Dalton ; 6-2 ; 190 ; Jr.
WR ; A.J. Guzman ; ; ; Jr.
TE ; Dallas Braswell ; 6-3 ; 225 ; Sr.
OL ; James Miller ; 6-3 ; 290 ; Sr.
OL ; Leland Mazariego; 5-9 ; 220 ; Jr.
OL ; Tyler Stefan ; ; ; Sr.
OL ; Ryan Apiietu; 6-1 ; 220 ; Sr.
OL ; Tristen Logethety ; ; ; Jr.
DEFENSE
Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class
DL ; Tyler Stefan ; ; ; Sr.
DL ; Ryan Apiietu; 6-1 ; 220 ; Sr.
DL ; Jordan Grayson ; 6-2 ; 180 ; Jr.
DL ; Dallas Braswell ; 6-3 ; 225 ; Sr.
LB ; Joseph Ngante ; 6-1 ; 205 ; Sr.
LB ; Wayne Robertson ; 5-10 ; 215 ; Jr.
DB ; Reginald Hill ; 5-9 ; 160 ; Sr.
DB ; John Isaiah Appiah ; ; ; Jr.
DB ; Charles Anderson ; 5-10 ; 170 ; Sr.
DB ; Brandon Slappy ; ; ; Sr.
DB ; Daniel Coles; 6-2 ; 205 ; Sr.