BROOKE POINT BLACK-HAWKS

Commonwealth District / Region 6B

COACH DWIGHT HAZELWOOD

Sixth season (18-31)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

Daniel Coles, one of the state's premier running backs, enters his fourth season as a starter after spending emergency time at quarterback last season. He still managed to run for 1,052 yards and 15 TDs. He'll take handoffs rather than give them now that QB Gabe Dombek is healthy. Offensive lineman James Miller is also a three-year starter, and tight end Dallas Braswell is back after missing last season following back surgery.

DEFENSE

There's lots of experience here, especially up front. Tyler Stefan returns for his fourth season as starter, and fellow lineman Jordan Grayson and defensive back Reginal Hill begin their third seasons as regulars. Linebacker J.D. Ngante and lineman Ryan Apiteu also started last year. Coles will pull double duty as a defensive back.

OUTLOOK

If familiarity breeds success, the Black-Hawks may be in good shape. Longtime assistant Mo Hampton is back on the coaching staff, which is full of former Brooke Point players. One of the alumni, onetime standout running back Damone Drew, has returned to his alma mater to help mentor Coles on and off the field.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 4-6 (3-3)

DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE

Aug. 26;Freedom (W);L;3-62

Sept. 1;at Potomac;L;17-23

Sept. 9;at Riverside;L;15-28

Sept. 16;at Eastern View;28-6

Sept.23;BYE

Sept. 30;Riverbend;L;23-35

Oct. 6;Stafford;W;27-7

Oct. 15;at Massaponax;W;57-14

Oct. 21;Mountain View;L;7-36

Oct. 28;at Colonial Forge;L;6-17

Nov. 4;at North Stafford;W;40-7

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

Aug. 24^;at King George;7

Aug. 31^;Spotsylvania;7

Sept. 8;at Independence;7

Sept. 15;Eastern View;7

Sept. 22;at North Stafford;7

Sept. 29;Stafford;7

Oct. 6;Massaponax;7

Oct. 13;at Mountain View;7

Oct. 20;Colonial Forge;7

Oct. 27;at Riverbend; 7

Nov. 3;BYE

^-Thursday

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

QB ; Gabe Dombek ; 6-0 ; 170 ; Jr.

RB ; Daniel Coles ; 6-2 ; 205 ; Sr.

RB ; Anthony Smith ; 5-9 ; 165 ; Sr.

WR ; Jacob Dalton ; 6-2 ; 190 ; Jr.

WR ; A.J. Guzman ; ; ; Jr.

TE ; Dallas Braswell ; 6-3 ; 225 ; Sr.

OL ; James Miller ; 6-3 ; 290 ; Sr.

OL ; Leland Mazariego; 5-9 ; 220 ; Jr.

OL ; Tyler Stefan ; ; ; Sr.

OL ; Ryan Apiietu; 6-1 ; 220 ; Sr.

OL ; Tristen Logethety ; ; ; Jr.

DEFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

DL ; Tyler Stefan ; ; ; Sr.

DL ; Ryan Apiietu; 6-1 ; 220 ; Sr.

DL ; Jordan Grayson ; 6-2 ; 180 ; Jr.

DL ; Dallas Braswell ; 6-3 ; 225 ; Sr.

LB ; Joseph Ngante ; 6-1 ; 205 ; Sr.

LB ; Wayne Robertson ; 5-10 ; 215 ; Jr.

DB ; Reginald Hill ; 5-9 ; 160 ; Sr.

DB ; John Isaiah Appiah ; ; ; Jr.

DB ; Charles Anderson ; 5-10 ; 170 ; Sr.

DB ; Brandon Slappy ; ; ; Sr.

DB ; Daniel Coles; 6-2 ; 205 ; Sr.