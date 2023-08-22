CAROLINE CAVALIERS

Battlefield District / Region 4B

COACH GERARD JOHNSON

Second season (4-7)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

The Cavaliers are well-set at the skill positions with the return of senior QB Myles Holmes (1,407 passing yards, 11 TD in 2022), junior all-region RB Vladimir Joacin (1,119 yards, 14 TDs). a year ago and junior WR Malik Johnson (29 catches, 374 yards, three TDs). The question may be how quickly a young offensive line with four sophomore projected starters matures. One of them, Angelo Toure, was elected team co-captain.

DEFENSE

Junior end Ty’Eir Williams recorded 10.5 tackles for loss last season and is joined up front by Forest Park transfer Morgan Schneider. Senior linebacker Wyatt Hamilton racked up 84 tackles a year ago and may need to take an even bigger role this season. Johnson will lead the secondary from his safety position, along with athletic sophomore corners Blake Morris and Christopher Giles.

OUTLOOK

The Cavaliers made huge strides in coach Gerard Johnson's début season, earning their first playoff victory since 1993. Taking the next step up into the thick of the Battlefield District race will require even more production from their playmakers and contributions from several newcomers. Moving up to the more competitive Class 4 level only complicates the challengs.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 4-7 (3-4)

DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE

Aug. 26;at J.R. Tucker;L;13-14

Sept. 1;Thomas Jefferson (R);W;61-0

Sept. 9;BYE

Sept. 16;King William;L;6-10

Sept. 23;Culpeper;L;6-14

Sept. 30;at Eastern View;L;23-54

Oct. 7;at King George;L;0-49

Oct.14;Courtland;W;36-22

Oct. 21;Chancellor;W;24-8

Oct. 28;at James Monroe;W, OT;42-41

Nov. 4;Spotsylvania;L;24-30

VHSL Region 3B Quarterfinals

Nov. 10;at Armstrong/Kennedy;W, OT;16-8

VHSL Region 3B Semifinals

Nov. 18;at Brentsville;L;0-34

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

Aug. 25;J.R. Tucker;7

Sept. 8;Spotsylvania;7

Sept. 14^;at King William;7

Sept. 22;at Eastern View;7

Sept. 29;Culpeper;7

Oct. 6; Chancellor;7

Oct. 13;at King George;7

Oct. 20;at Colonial Heights;7

Oct. 27;Courtland;7

Nov. 3;at James Monroe;7

^-Thursday

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

QB ; Myles Holmes ; 6-1 ; 170 ; Sr.

RB ; Vladimir Joacin ; 5-11 ; 205 ; Jr.

WR ; Blake Morris ; 5-11 ; 170 ; So.

WR ; Malik Johnson ; 5-10 ; 175 ; Jr.

WR ; Javoun Morris ; 5-9 ; 200 ; Jr.

TE ; Ty’Eir Williams ; 6-3 ; 215 ; Jr.

OL ; Angelo Toure ; 5-10 ; 260 ; So.

OL ; Ryan Williams ; 6-3 ; 235 ; Jr.

OL ; Lebron Walker ; 6-2 ; 270 ; So.

OL ; Aden Brannigan ; 5-10 ; 260 ; So.

OL ; Tronte Ballard ; 5-11 ; 270 ; So.

DEFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

DE ; Morgan Schneider ; 6-4 ; 235 ; Sr.

DE ; Ty’Eir Williams ; 6-3 ; 215 ; Jr.

DT ; Aden Brannigan ; 5-10 ; 260 ; So.

NG ; Angelo Toure ; 5-10 ; 260 ; So.

LB ; Cameron Johnson, ; 5-11 ; 180 ; Jr.

LB ; Wyatt Hamilton ; 5-11 ; 180 ; Sr.

LB ; David McCarthy ; 5-9 ; 205 ; Jr.

LB ; Javoun Morris ; 5-9 ; 200 ; Jr.

S ; Malik Johnson ; 5-10 ; 175 ; Jr.

CB ; Blake Morris ; 5-11 ; 170 ; So.

CB ; Christopher Giles ; 5-11 ; 155 ; So.