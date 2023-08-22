CHANCELLOR CHARGERS

Battlefield District / Region 4B

COACH NEIL SULLIVAN

Second season (1-9)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

This was a major problem last season, as the Chargers were shut out five times and managed just 56 points in 10 games. Powerful running backs Dwayne Stewart and Dawud Smith should get the bulk of the carries as Chancellor strives for better balance. Junior Leo Ferguson takes over at quarterback after splitting time last season, when he threw the Chargers’ only TD pass (against 13 team interceptions). The line features impressive size and experience, with three seniors and two juniors.

DEFENSE

The back seven is the strength of this group, with Fred Shaw and Jonathan Thompson (also the starting receivers) leading four seniors returning in the secondary. Linebackers Stewart, T.J. Scott and Landon Eckhart are hard hitters. Stewart hopes to be at full strength after being struck by a car during the summer.

OUTLOOK

By any measurement, Sullivan’s first season at Chancellor was a struggle. The year ended on a high note, though, with a 21-20 victory over James Monroe, and the staff hopes that optimism will carry over. Sullivan reported nearly a 50-percent rise in participation for this season, which could bode well for improvement. Still, expectations are modest.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 1-9 (1-6)

DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE

Aug. 26;Massaponax;L;0-37

Sept. 2;Stafford;L;6-7

Sept. 9;at Riverbend;L;0-39

Sept. 16;BYE

Sept. 23;Eastern View;L;0-40

Sept. 30;at Spotsylvania;L;0-16

Oct. 7;at Courtland;L;0-29

Oct. 14;King George;L;6-68

Oct. 21;at Caroline;L;8-24

Oct. 28;at Culpeper;L;15-40

Nov. 4;James Monroe;W;21-20

<&rule>

2023 SCHEDULE

<&rdpStrong>DATE;OPPONENT;TIME</&rdpStrong>

Aug. 25;Riverbend;7

Aug. 31%5E;at Stafford,;7

Sept. 8;at Fluvanna;7

Sept. 15;BYE

Sept. 22;at Spotsylvania;7

Sept. 29;James Monroe;7

Oct. 6;at Caroline;7

Oct. 13;Culpeper;7

Oct. 20;at Courtland;7

Oct. 27;Eastern View;7

Nov. 3;King George;7

%5E-Thursday

<&rule>

PROJECTED STARTERS

<&rdpStrong>OFFENSE</&rdpStrong>

<&rdpStrong>Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class</&rdpStrong>

QB ; Leo Ferguson ; 6-2 ; 165 ; Jr.

RB ; Dwayne Stewart ; 6-0 ; 198 ; So.

RB ; Dawud Smith ; 6-1 ; 210 ; Sr.

FB ; T.J. Scott ; 5-10 ; 210 ; So.

TE ; Landon Eckhart ; 6-0 ; 203 ; Jr.

WR ; Fred Shaw ; 6-0 ; 168 ; Sr.

WR ; Jonathan Thompson ; 5-7 ; 144 ; Sr.

LT ; Jamey Lewchanin ; 5-11 ; 210 ; Sr.

LG ; Jonny Osorio ; 6-3 ; 260 ; Jr.

C ; Malikai Ford ; 6-3 ; 296 ; Sr.

RG ; Elijah Childs ; 6-4 ; 260 ; Jr.

RT ; Ali Al-Jamal ; 5-11 ; 282 ; Jr.

<&rdpStrong>DEFENSE</&rdpStrong>

<&rdpStrong>Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class</&rdpStrong>

DE ; Jamey Lewchanin ; 5-11 ; 210 ; Sr.

DE ; Dawud Smith ; 6-1 ; 210 ; Sr.

DT ; Malikai Ford ; 6-3 ; 296 ; Sr.

DT ; Davion Arnold ; 6-3 ; 285 ;

LB ; Dwayne Stewart ; 6-0 ; 198 ; So.

LB ; T.J. Scott ; 5-10 ; 210 ; So.

LB ; Landon Eckhart ; 6-0 ; 203 ; Jr.

DB ; Fred Shaw ; 6-0 ; 168 ; Sr.

DB ; Jonathan Thompson ; 5-7 ; 144 ; Sr.

DB ; Justis Bareford-Byrd ; 5-10 ; 152 ; Sr.

DB ; Justin Wright ; 5-8 ; 170 ; Sr.