COLONIAL BEACH DRIFTERS

Northern Neck District / Region 1A

COACH EARL PAYTON

Sixth season (25-29)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

Junior Charlie Barron, who split time at quarterback last season, has the starting job this year. His main ball-carriers (junior Jay'lon Butler, senior Zehner Negahnquet and sophomore George Oliver) are also new to their roles. The starting offensive line averages over 250 pounds per man, and senior Sebastian Carrion has good size (6-2, 213) at tight end.

DEFENSE

This group allowed an average of over 40 points per game last season, in part because of fatigue from having so many players start both ways. Two-platoon football is not a luxury the Drifters have. Linemen Jay'lon Butler, Sebastian Carrion and Lemyreon Brown are two-way starters, as are linebackers Barron, Oliver, Negahnquet and Ricardo Sotell-Garcia. All three secondary starters should be fresh, but they're extremely light.

OUTLOOK

With only 22 varsity players and several key new starters, the Drifters will have to avoid injuries to be competitive. While raising last year's modest win total is the primary objective, they may have to aim for closer results than some of 2022's lopsided losses. Having several underclass starters provides reason for optimism.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 1-10 (1-4)

DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE

Aug. 26;at King & Queen;L;0-61

Sept. 2;BYE

Sept. 9;at Franklin;L;20-42

Sept. 16;Sussex Central;L;6-20

Sept. 23;at Central Woodstock;L;6-62

Sept. 29;West Point;L;8-20

Oct. 7;Rappahannock;L;0-40

Oct. 14;at Essex;L;12-66

Oct. 21;at Northumberland;L;6-45

Oct. 28;Lancaster;W;54-8

Nov. 4;Westmoreland;L;22-34

VHSL Region 1A quarterfinal

Nov. 10;At Essex;L;6-56

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

Aug. 25;King & Queen;7

Sept. 1;BYE

Sept. 8;Franklin;7

Sept. 14^;at Sussex Central;7

Sept. 22;BYE

Sept. 29;at West Point;7

Oct. 5^;at Westmoreland;7

Oct. 13;at Rappahannock;7

Oct. 20;Essex;7

Oct. 27;Northumberland;7

Nov. 3;at Lancaster;7

BYE

^-Thursday

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

QB ; Charlie Barron ; 5-11 ; 160 ; Jr.

RB ; Jay'lon Butler ; 6-0 ; 231 ; Jr.

RB ; Zehner Negahnquet ; 5-11 ; 180 ; Sr.

RB ; George Oliver ; 5-11 ; 186 ; So.

TE ; Sebastian Carrion ; 6-2 ; 213 ; Sr.

TE ; Ricardo Sotell-Garcia ; 5-9 ; 165 ; Sr.

OL ; Dylan Smith ; 5-11 ; 213 ; Jr.

OL ; Nyzeer Courtney ; 5-8 ; 274 ; Jr.

OL ; Lemyreon Brown ; 5-7 ; 280 ; Sr.

OL ; Adrian Sanchez ; 6-3 ; 220 ; Jr.

OL ; Mason Barrett ; 6-4 ; 272 ; Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

DE ; Jay'lon Butler ; 6-0 ; 231 ; Jr.

DE ; Sebastian Carrion ; 6-2 ; 213 ; Sr.

DT ; Lemyreon Brown ; 5-7 ; 280 ; Sr.

DT ; Curtis Kelly ; 6-1 ; 227 ; Jr.

LB ; Ricardo Sotell-Garcia ; 5-9 ; 165 ; Sr.

LB ; Charlie Barron ; 5-11 ; 160 ; Jr.

LB ; Zehner Negahnquet ; 5-11 ; 180 ; Sr.

LB ; George Oliver ; 5-11 ; 186 ; So.

DB ; Liam McDonough ; 5-10 ; 160 ; Sr.

DB ; Evan Steffey ; 5-10 ; 121 ; Jr.

DB ; Brayden Street ; 5-8 ; 115 ; Sr.