COLONIAL BEACH DRIFTERS
Northern Neck District / Region 1A
COACH EARL PAYTON
Sixth season (25-29)
SEASON PREVIEW
OFFENSE
Junior Charlie Barron, who split time at quarterback last season, has the starting job this year. His main ball-carriers (junior Jay'lon Butler, senior Zehner Negahnquet and sophomore George Oliver) are also new to their roles. The starting offensive line averages over 250 pounds per man, and senior Sebastian Carrion has good size (6-2, 213) at tight end.
DEFENSE
This group allowed an average of over 40 points per game last season, in part because of fatigue from having so many players start both ways. Two-platoon football is not a luxury the Drifters have. Linemen Jay'lon Butler, Sebastian Carrion and Lemyreon Brown are two-way starters, as are linebackers Barron, Oliver, Negahnquet and Ricardo Sotell-Garcia. All three secondary starters should be fresh, but they're extremely light.
OUTLOOK
With only 22 varsity players and several key new starters, the Drifters will have to avoid injuries to be competitive. While raising last year's modest win total is the primary objective, they may have to aim for closer results than some of 2022's lopsided losses. Having several underclass starters provides reason for optimism.
2022 RESULTS
FINAL RECORD: 1-10 (1-4)
DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE
Aug. 26;at King & Queen;L;0-61
Sept. 2;BYE
Sept. 9;at Franklin;L;20-42
Sept. 16;Sussex Central;L;6-20
Sept. 23;at Central Woodstock;L;6-62
Sept. 29;West Point;L;8-20
Oct. 7;Rappahannock;L;0-40
Oct. 14;at Essex;L;12-66
Oct. 21;at Northumberland;L;6-45
Oct. 28;Lancaster;W;54-8
Nov. 4;Westmoreland;L;22-34
VHSL Region 1A quarterfinal
Nov. 10;At Essex;L;6-56
2023 SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT;TIME
Aug. 25;King & Queen;7
Sept. 1;BYE
Sept. 8;Franklin;7
Sept. 14^;at Sussex Central;7
Sept. 22;BYE
Sept. 29;at West Point;7
Oct. 5^;at Westmoreland;7
Oct. 13;at Rappahannock;7
Oct. 20;Essex;7
Oct. 27;Northumberland;7
Nov. 3;at Lancaster;7
BYE
^-Thursday
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class
QB ; Charlie Barron ; 5-11 ; 160 ; Jr.
RB ; Jay'lon Butler ; 6-0 ; 231 ; Jr.
RB ; Zehner Negahnquet ; 5-11 ; 180 ; Sr.
RB ; George Oliver ; 5-11 ; 186 ; So.
TE ; Sebastian Carrion ; 6-2 ; 213 ; Sr.
TE ; Ricardo Sotell-Garcia ; 5-9 ; 165 ; Sr.
OL ; Dylan Smith ; 5-11 ; 213 ; Jr.
OL ; Nyzeer Courtney ; 5-8 ; 274 ; Jr.
OL ; Lemyreon Brown ; 5-7 ; 280 ; Sr.
OL ; Adrian Sanchez ; 6-3 ; 220 ; Jr.
OL ; Mason Barrett ; 6-4 ; 272 ; Sr.
DEFENSE
Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class
DE ; Jay'lon Butler ; 6-0 ; 231 ; Jr.
DE ; Sebastian Carrion ; 6-2 ; 213 ; Sr.
DT ; Lemyreon Brown ; 5-7 ; 280 ; Sr.
DT ; Curtis Kelly ; 6-1 ; 227 ; Jr.
LB ; Ricardo Sotell-Garcia ; 5-9 ; 165 ; Sr.
LB ; Charlie Barron ; 5-11 ; 160 ; Jr.
LB ; Zehner Negahnquet ; 5-11 ; 180 ; Sr.
LB ; George Oliver ; 5-11 ; 186 ; So.
DB ; Liam McDonough ; 5-10 ; 160 ; Sr.
DB ; Evan Steffey ; 5-10 ; 121 ; Jr.
DB ; Brayden Street ; 5-8 ; 115 ; Sr.