COLONIAL FORGE EAGLES

Commonwealth District / Region 6B

COACH JOHN BROWN

Sixth season (36-19)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

The Eagles were a vastly different team when QB Eli Taylor was on the field, showing offensive balance and handing Mountain View its only regular-season loss. But he missed several weeks with an illness, and the offense became one-dimensional, even with star RB Donte Hawthorne. He's at Virginia now, but Taylor is healthy and has a fleet of fleet receivers including Ethen Horne (Woodbridge's starting QB last season). Junior Josiah Bryson takes over at running back, and Jake Mangano anchors the line.

DEFENSE

This group kept the Eagles competitive last season, allowing just 18 points per game in Commonwealth District play. All-Area pick Jackson Welch and Mangano should be stout up front, and senior linebacker Jaevyn Patterson is a reliable tackler, even at 165 pounds. Horne, a Division I prospect, adds experience and athleticism to a secondary that had several holes to fill due to graduation and transfer.

OUTLOOK

Colonial Forge is just 14-15 over the past three seasons after eight straight years of winning at least nine games. The pendulum appears to be swinging upward again, if they can reestablish the passing game that made their offense explosive during those glory years. Keeping Taylor healthy will be important.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 6-6 (4-2)

DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE

Aug. 26;BYE

Sept. 1;at Tuscarora;L;14-20

Sept. 9;at West Potomac;W;35-14

Sept. 16;Stone Bridge;L;14-20

Sept. 23;at Stafford;W;34-25

Oct. 3;Highland Springs;L;0-56

Oct. 7;at North Stafford;W;34-6

Oct. 14;Mountain View;W;12-8

Oct. 21;at Riverbend;L;0-29

Oct. 28;Brooke Point;W;17-6

Nov. 4;Massaponax;L;21-33

VHSL Region 6B Quarterfinal

Nov. 10;at Battlefield;W;17-13

VHSL Region 6B Semifinal

Nov. 18;vs. Patriot;L;21-49

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

Aug. 25;Woodbridge;7

Aug. 31^;at Alexandria City;7

Sept. 8;Potomac;7

Sept. 14;at Patriot;7

Sept. 22;Stafford;7

Sept. 29;at Massaponax;7

Oct. 6;Mountain View;7

Oct. 13;at Riverbend;7

Oct. 20;at Brooke Point;7

Oct. 27;BYE

Nov. 3;North Stafford;7

^-Thursday

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

QB ; Eli Taylor ; 6-2 ; 190 ; Jr.

RB ; Josiah Bryson ; 5-8 ; 190 ; Jr.

WR ; Adam Ahmed ; 5-10 ; 155 ; Sr.

WR ; Tyler Rivers ; 5-8 ; 155 ; Sr.

WR ; Ethen Horne; 5-11 ; 185 ; Sr.

WR ; TaySean Jones ; 6-2 ; 195 ; So.

OL ; Jake Mangano ; 6-2 ; 257 ; Jr.

OL ; Aaron Goshorn ; 6-4 ; 240 ; Sr.

OL ; Jaden Thurston ; 5-10 ; 220 ; Jr.

OL ; Antoine Samuels ; 5-11 ; 243 ; Jr.

OL ; Matthew Paternostro; 6-0 ; 267 ; So.

DEFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

DL; Jackson Welch ; 6-0 ; 220 ; Sr.

DL ; Jake Mangano ; 6-2 ; 257 ; Jr.

DL ; Anton Samuels ; 5-9 ; 210 ; So.

LB ; Darius Harris ; 6-1 ; 196 ; Sr.

LB ; Jaeven Peterson ; 5-11 ; 165 ; Sr.

LB ; Josiah Bryson ; 5-8 ; 190 ; Jr.

DB ; Tyler Rivers ; 5-8 ; 155 ; Sr.

DB ; TaySean Jones ; 6-2 ; 195 ; So.

DB ; Adam Ahmed ; 5-10 ; 155 ; Sr.

DB ; Ethen Horne ; 5-11 ; 185 ; Sr.

DB ; Caleb Cleveland ; 5-9 ; 160 ; Jr.