COURTLAND COUGARS

COACH J.C. HALL

SEASON PREVIEW

Leading rusher Christian Olivella returns in the Cougars' signature Hybrid Wing-T formation. He and Dom Morella (who moved from tight end) will get the bulk of the carries behind a veteran line anchored by three seniors: Evan Holmberg at center and John Garecht and Aiden Thompson at tackles. Senior Charlie Aiken takes over at quarterback from graduated three-year starter Liam Wojciechowski. The receiving corps is deep but will miss graduated Kwame Whitaker's field-stretching speed.

Morello and Jason Linnen return with size and experience on the edge, and the linebacking trio of Adam Meek, Justin Aponte and Laquann Chew features speed and aggressiveness. Despite a slim physique, freshman Chieftan Watson (6-0, 145) is making a bid to start in the secondary alongside seniors Jalen Lackey and Zion Minor.

It's been five seasons since the Cougars last qualified for the Region 4B playoffs, and this could be a team that ends that drought. They won four of five in one stretch last season to get into contention. The numbers are up considerably, which means superior depth. If they can muster enough offensive balance, the Cougars could take a step back toward the glory years of a program with four state titles to its credit.