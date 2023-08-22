CULPEPER BLUE DEVILS
Battlefield District / Region 3B
COACH ERIC SHERRY
First season
SEASON PREVIEW
OFFENSE
Junior Jerimiah Johnson beat out sophomores Riley Lentz and Caleb Green in a three-way competition for the starting quarterback job, but Lentz will move to slot receiver and Green to tight end in the Blue Devils' flexbone option attack. The front five is likely to be young as well, with two projected sophomore starters and Genowa Lane as the only senior starter.
DEFENSE
There's plenty of inexperience on this side of the ball as well, including freshman Jossie Shifflett, a projected starter both at defensive end and tight end. The Blue Devils will run a 3-4 set with Genowa manning the nose tackle position. At 5-7 and 150 pounds, junior Garrett Damewood is another potential two-way starter. The Devils hope to compensate for lack of experience with focus and effort.
OUTLOOK
After a dozen seasons as head coach at Charlottesville High School, Sherry arrived at Culpeper to accept the challenge of an almost complete rebuilding job. The former Massaponax assistant coach has some promising young talent to work with as he begins to overhaul a program that's looking for its first winning season in five years.
2022 RESULTS
FINAL RECORD: 3-8 (2-5)
DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE
Aug. 26;at Eastern View;L;14-41
Sept. 2;at Orange;L;21-56
Sept. 9;at Fauquier;W;20-19
Sept. 16;Liberty (Bealeton);L;13-40
Sept. 23;at Caroline;L;6-14
Oct.7;Spotsylvania;W;14-6
Oct. 13;James Monroe;L;15-17
Oct. 21;at Courtland;L;8-26
Oct. 28;Chancellor;W;40-15
Nov. 1;King George;L;Frft.
Nov. 3;BYE
VHSL Region 3B Quarterfinal
Nov. 10;at Warren County;L;13-21
2023 SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT;TIME
Aug. 25;Eastern View;7
Aug. 31^;Orange;7
Sept. 8;Fauquier;7
Sept. 15;at Liberty (B);7
Sept. 22;at Courtland;7
Sept. 29;at Caroline;7
Oct. 6;King George;7
Oct. 13;at Chancellor;7
Oct. 20;BYE
Oct. 27;James Monroe;7
Nov. 3;at Spotsylvania;7
^-Thursday
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class
QB ; Jerimiah Johnson ; 6-1 ; 175 ; Jr.
RB ; Griffin Tanner ; 5-10 ; 200 ; Jr.
RB ; Jequarius Williams ; 5-7 ; 160 ; So.
WR ; Dalton Butler ; 5-11 ; 165 ; Jr.
WR ; Riley Lentz ; 5-10 ; 160 ; So.
TE ; Caleb Green ; 6-1 ; 165 ; So.
C ; Kameron Dodson ; 6-0 ; 235 ; So.
G ; Genowa Lane ; 5-6 ; 265 ; Sr.
G ; Jason Young ; 6-0 ; 235 ; Jr.
T ; Cody Lewis ; 6-2 ; 225 ; Jr.
T ; Jayden Hendrickson ; 6-0 ; 220 ; So.
DEFENSE
Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class
NT ; Genowa Lane ; 5-6 ; 265 ; Sr.
DE ; Jossie Shifflett ; 6-1 ; 180 ; Fr.
DE ; Jayden Hendrickson ; 6-0 ; 220 ; So.
LB; Jayden Carter ; 5-11 ; 175 ; So.
LB ; Griffin Tanner ; 5-10 ; 200 ; Jr.
LB ; Riley Vinyard ; 5-9 ; 195 ; So.
LB ; Juan Forloines ; 5-9 ; 200 ; Sr.
DB ; Justin Elkins ; 5-9 ; 170 ; Sr.
DB ; Garrett Damewood ; 5-7 ; 159 ; Jr.
S ; Dalton Butler ; 5-11 ; 165 ; Jr.
S ; T.J. Norman ; 5-11 ; 170 ; Sr.