CULPEPER BLUE DEVILS

Battlefield District / Region 3B

COACH ERIC SHERRY

First season

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

Junior Jerimiah Johnson beat out sophomores Riley Lentz and Caleb Green in a three-way competition for the starting quarterback job, but Lentz will move to slot receiver and Green to tight end in the Blue Devils' flexbone option attack. The front five is likely to be young as well, with two projected sophomore starters and Genowa Lane as the only senior starter.

DEFENSE

There's plenty of inexperience on this side of the ball as well, including freshman Jossie Shifflett, a projected starter both at defensive end and tight end. The Blue Devils will run a 3-4 set with Genowa manning the nose tackle position. At 5-7 and 150 pounds, junior Garrett Damewood is another potential two-way starter. The Devils hope to compensate for lack of experience with focus and effort.

OUTLOOK

After a dozen seasons as head coach at Charlottesville High School, Sherry arrived at Culpeper to accept the challenge of an almost complete rebuilding job. The former Massaponax assistant coach has some promising young talent to work with as he begins to overhaul a program that's looking for its first winning season in five years.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 3-8 (2-5)

DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE

Aug. 26;at Eastern View;L;14-41

Sept. 2;at Orange;L;21-56

Sept. 9;at Fauquier;W;20-19

Sept. 16;Liberty (Bealeton);L;13-40

Sept. 23;at Caroline;L;6-14

Oct.7;Spotsylvania;W;14-6

Oct. 13;James Monroe;L;15-17

Oct. 21;at Courtland;L;8-26

Oct. 28;Chancellor;W;40-15

Nov. 1;King George;L;Frft.

Nov. 3;BYE

VHSL Region 3B Quarterfinal

Nov. 10;at Warren County;L;13-21

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

Aug. 25;Eastern View;7

Aug. 31^;Orange;7

Sept. 8;Fauquier;7

Sept. 15;at Liberty (B);7

Sept. 22;at Courtland;7

Sept. 29;at Caroline;7

Oct. 6;King George;7

Oct. 13;at Chancellor;7

Oct. 20;BYE

Oct. 27;James Monroe;7

Nov. 3;at Spotsylvania;7

^-Thursday

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

QB ; Jerimiah Johnson ; 6-1 ; 175 ; Jr.

RB ; Griffin Tanner ; 5-10 ; 200 ; Jr.

RB ; Jequarius Williams ; 5-7 ; 160 ; So.

WR ; Dalton Butler ; 5-11 ; 165 ; Jr.

WR ; Riley Lentz ; 5-10 ; 160 ; So.

TE ; Caleb Green ; 6-1 ; 165 ; So.

C ; Kameron Dodson ; 6-0 ; 235 ; So.

G ; Genowa Lane ; 5-6 ; 265 ; Sr.

G ; Jason Young ; 6-0 ; 235 ; Jr.

T ; Cody Lewis ; 6-2 ; 225 ; Jr.

T ; Jayden Hendrickson ; 6-0 ; 220 ; So.

DEFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

NT ; Genowa Lane ; 5-6 ; 265 ; Sr.

DE ; Jossie Shifflett ; 6-1 ; 180 ; Fr.

DE ; Jayden Hendrickson ; 6-0 ; 220 ; So.

LB; Jayden Carter ; 5-11 ; 175 ; So.

LB ; Griffin Tanner ; 5-10 ; 200 ; Jr.

LB ; Riley Vinyard ; 5-9 ; 195 ; So.

LB ; Juan Forloines ; 5-9 ; 200 ; Sr.

DB ; Justin Elkins ; 5-9 ; 170 ; Sr.

DB ; Garrett Damewood ; 5-7 ; 159 ; Jr.

S ; Dalton Butler ; 5-11 ; 165 ; Jr.

S ; T.J. Norman ; 5-11 ; 170 ; Sr.