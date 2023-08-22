EASTERN VIEW CYCLONES

Battlefield District / Region 4B

COACH BRIAN LOWERY

Third season (12-8)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

D’Myo Hunter, who accounted for over 2,400 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, transferred to the Blue Ridge School. That leaves quarterback in the hands of sophomore Aaron (A.P.) Hull, who will be surrounded by playmakers like senior running back Jayden Williams, senior receiver Trevon Brock and Division I prospect Brett Clatterbaugh at tight end. Junior left tackle Brandon Weaver is the leader of an experienced offensive line that features three seniors.

DEFENSE

Clatterbaugh (6-2, 230) was a second-team Class 4 all-state pick at linebacker as a sophomore last season and returns to lend a physical presence to a strong front seven that also includes linebacker Branson James and ends Keegan Brown and Da’Trez Gahagen. Brock, who has outstanding size at 6-2, will be tasked with covering the opponent’s top receiver each week.

OUTLOOK

The Cyclones posted their first winning record in three years last season, made the Region 4B playoffs and gave King George its toughest Battlefield District test of the season. If Hull develops at quarterback and Clatterbaugh continues his dominant two-way play, they’ll look to take the next step in 2023.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 8-3 (6-1)

DATE OPPONENT W/L SCORE

Aug. 26 Culpeper W 41-14

Sept. 2 at Liberty (Bealeton) W 30-20

Sept. 9 at Stafford W 28-0

Sept. 16 Brooke Point L 6-28

Sept. 23 at Chancellor W 40-0

Sept. 30 Caroline W 54-23

Oct. 7 at James Monroe W 55-6

Oct. 14 Spotsylvania W 64-14

Oct. 21 at King George L 13-23

Oct. 28 Courtland W 34-19

Nov. 3 BYE

VHSL Region 4B Quarterfinal

Nov. 10 at Hanover L 31-35

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 25 at Culpeper 7

Aug. 31%5E Westmoreland 7

Sept. 8 BYE

Sept. 15 at Brooke Point 7

Sept. 22 Caroline 7

Sept. 29 North Stafford 7

Oct. 6 James Monroe 7

Oct. 13 at Spotsylvania 7

Oct. 20 King George 7

Oct. 27 at Chancellor 7

Nov. 3 at Courtland 7

%5E-Thursday

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. Player Ht. Wt. Class

QB Aaron Hull 6-0 230 So.

RB Jayden Williams 5-11 215 Sr.

WR Trevon Brock 6-2 165 Sr.

WR Will Butler 6-5 203 So.

TE Brett Clatterbaugh 6-2 230 Jr.

TE Da’Trez Gahagen 6-1 220 Jr.

LT Brandon Weaver 6-0 210 Jr.

LG Antonio Heredia 5-9 225 Sr.

C Carlos Diaz 6-1 210 Jr.

RG Grayson Yates 5-10 210 Sr.

RT Samet Abed 6-0 285 Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos. Player Ht. Wt. Class

DE Da’Trez Gahagen 6-1 220 Jr.

DT Dominic Semendinger 5-9 220 Jr.

DT Jayquan White 6-1 215 Jr.

DE Keegan Brown 6-0 195 Sr.

LB Branson James 5-9 180 Sr,

LB Brett Clatterbaugh 6-2 230 Jr.

CB Trevon Brock 6-2 165 Sr.

CB Grayson Quinn 5-10 165 Sr.

S Jahiem Frye 5-11 185 Jr.

S Brayden Hubert 5-10 165 Jr.

S Aiden Grimsely 5-8 175 Sr.