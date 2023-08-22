EASTERN VIEW CYCLONES
Battlefield District / Region 4B
COACH BRIAN LOWERY
Third season (12-8)
SEASON PREVIEW
OFFENSE
D’Myo Hunter, who accounted for over 2,400 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, transferred to the Blue Ridge School. That leaves quarterback in the hands of sophomore Aaron (A.P.) Hull, who will be surrounded by playmakers like senior running back Jayden Williams, senior receiver Trevon Brock and Division I prospect Brett Clatterbaugh at tight end. Junior left tackle Brandon Weaver is the leader of an experienced offensive line that features three seniors.
DEFENSE
Clatterbaugh (6-2, 230) was a second-team Class 4 all-state pick at linebacker as a sophomore last season and returns to lend a physical presence to a strong front seven that also includes linebacker Branson James and ends Keegan Brown and Da’Trez Gahagen. Brock, who has outstanding size at 6-2, will be tasked with covering the opponent’s top receiver each week.
OUTLOOK
The Cyclones posted their first winning record in three years last season, made the Region 4B playoffs and gave King George its toughest Battlefield District test of the season. If Hull develops at quarterback and Clatterbaugh continues his dominant two-way play, they’ll look to take the next step in 2023.
2022 RESULTS
FINAL RECORD: 8-3 (6-1)
DATE OPPONENT W/L SCORE
Aug. 26 Culpeper W 41-14
Sept. 2 at Liberty (Bealeton) W 30-20
Sept. 9 at Stafford W 28-0
Sept. 16 Brooke Point L 6-28
Sept. 23 at Chancellor W 40-0
Sept. 30 Caroline W 54-23
Oct. 7 at James Monroe W 55-6
Oct. 14 Spotsylvania W 64-14
Oct. 21 at King George L 13-23
Oct. 28 Courtland W 34-19
Nov. 3 BYE
VHSL Region 4B Quarterfinal
Nov. 10 at Hanover L 31-35
2023 SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Culpeper 7
Aug. 31%5E Westmoreland 7
Sept. 8 BYE
Sept. 15 at Brooke Point 7
Sept. 22 Caroline 7
Sept. 29 North Stafford 7
Oct. 6 James Monroe 7
Oct. 13 at Spotsylvania 7
Oct. 20 King George 7
Oct. 27 at Chancellor 7
Nov. 3 at Courtland 7
%5E-Thursday
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Pos. Player Ht. Wt. Class
QB Aaron Hull 6-0 230 So.
RB Jayden Williams 5-11 215 Sr.
WR Trevon Brock 6-2 165 Sr.
WR Will Butler 6-5 203 So.
TE Brett Clatterbaugh 6-2 230 Jr.
TE Da’Trez Gahagen 6-1 220 Jr.
LT Brandon Weaver 6-0 210 Jr.
LG Antonio Heredia 5-9 225 Sr.
C Carlos Diaz 6-1 210 Jr.
RG Grayson Yates 5-10 210 Sr.
RT Samet Abed 6-0 285 Sr.
DEFENSE
Pos. Player Ht. Wt. Class
DE Da’Trez Gahagen 6-1 220 Jr.
DT Dominic Semendinger 5-9 220 Jr.
DT Jayquan White 6-1 215 Jr.
DE Keegan Brown 6-0 195 Sr.
LB Branson James 5-9 180 Sr,
LB Brett Clatterbaugh 6-2 230 Jr.
CB Trevon Brock 6-2 165 Sr.
CB Grayson Quinn 5-10 165 Sr.
S Jahiem Frye 5-11 185 Jr.
S Brayden Hubert 5-10 165 Jr.
S Aiden Grimsely 5-8 175 Sr.