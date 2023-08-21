FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN EAGLES

VISAA Division II

COACH DAVE DeARMAS

Second season (8-3)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

After throwing for an area-best 2,432 yards and 40 touchdowns last season, quarterback Drake Morris enters his fourth year as starter behind a veteran offensive line featuring four senior starters. Receiver Bishop Heard-Samuels is a Division I prospect with size (6-1, 185) and speed. He and William Johnson (who's also a college kicking prospect) look for more big numbers. Junior Christian Ray succeeds graduated all-state running back Gabe Carvajal.

DEFENSE

The Eagles boast unprecedented depth, but are a bit short on experience, with just five starters returning. Heard-Samuels was named first-team all-state at safety last season, and Jonathan Zvala was a second-team pick at nose tackle. They'll be the leaders of a unit that will need to grow up quickly.

OUTLOOK

The Eagles' last two seasons ended with decisive road VISAA Division II playoff losses. They're looking to return to the postseason and fare better this time. They'll likely play more high-scoring games, but have upgraded their schedule and will need to mature on defense. Kicker/punter Johnson and return man Heard-Samuels could give them a big lift on special teams.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 8-3

DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE

Aug. 27;Portsmouth Christian;W;41-14

Sept. 2;Norfolk Christian;W;48-0

Sept. 10;St. Anne’s-Belfield;W;43-17

Sept. 16;at Roanoke Catholic;W;44-8

Sept. 24;at Hargrave Military;W;49-7

Oct. 1;Isle of Wight Academy;W;50-7

Oct. 7;BYE

Oct. 15;Christchurch;W;49-0

Oct. 21;at Atlantic Shores Christian;L;14-17

Oct. 29;Nansemond-Suffolk;L;43-49

Nov. 5;Blue Ridge;W;34-29

VISAA Division II Semifinals

Nov. 12;at North Cross;L;15-56

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

Aug. 25;at Portsmouth Christian;7

Sept. 2*;Norfolk Christian;1

Sept.8;at St. Anne’s-Belfield;7

Sept. 16*;Hargrave Military;1

Sept. 22;BYE

Sept. 29;at Saint John Paul the Great;7

Oct. 6;at North Cross;4

Oct.13;at Fork Union Military;4

Oct. 21*;Atlantic Shores Christian;2

Oct. 28*;Nansemond-Suffolk;1

Nov. 4*;at Blue Ridge;2

*-Saturday

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

QB ; Drake Morris ; 5-10 ; 175 ; Sr.

RB ; Christian Ray; 5-9 ; 155 ; Jr.

WR ; Will Johnson ; 6-2 ; 175 ; Sr.

WR ; Bishop Heard-Samuels ; 6-1 ; 185 ; Jr.

WR ; Christian Smith ; 5-9 ; 155 ; Sr.

TE ; Camden Scott ; 5-11 ; 205 ; Jr.

OL ; Fabe Lewis ; 5-10; 240 ; Sr.

OL ; Xavier Brown ; 6-0 ; 220 ; Jr.

OL ; Brendan O'Brien ; 6-1 ; 235 ; Sr.

OL ; Jonathan Zavala; 5-10 ; 220 ; Sr.

OL ; Alex Tutor ; 6-3 ; 240 ; Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

DE ; Brendan O'Brien ; 6-1 ; 235 ; Sr.

NT ; Jonathan Zavala; 5-10 ; 220 ; Sr.

DE ; Eli Pyle ; 6-5 ; 215 ; Jr.

LB ; Camden Scott ; 5-11 ; 205 ; Jr.

LB ; Tyler Randall ; 5-11 ; 225 ; Jr.

LB ; Tim Esunge ; 5-10 ; 180 ; Jr.

LB ; Sammy Hugill ; 5-10 ; 160 ; Sr.

CB ; Christian Ray ; 5-9 ; 155 ; Jr.

CB ; Christian Ray; 5-9 ; 155 ; Jr.

SS ; Bishop Heard-Samuels ; 6-1 ; 185 ; Jr.

FS ; Brock Morris ; 5-10 ; 165 ; Fr.