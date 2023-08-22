JAMES MONROE YELLOW JACKETS

Battlefield District / Region 3B

COACH GEORGE COGHILL

Fourth season (10-19)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

New offensive coordinator Travis Bishop is stressing reducing turnovers after the Jackets threw 20 interceptions last season. Sophomore QB Ryan Wolfenbarger has grasped the new offense quickly after 2022 starter Bryce Caldwell transferred to Saint Michael. He’ll try to get the ball often to playmakers Khamari Lawton, Thomas Bangura and Connor Franklin. Bryce Jones leads the offensive line, and sophomore tight end Ishmael Ross (6-2, 235) has good size. DEFENSE

After allowing more than 40 points in a game seven times last season, this unit will look for drastic improvement under new coordinator Kenton Griffin. Jones and Jamie Martino will anchor the front four and ballhawks Lawton and Michael Edwards will patrol the secondary. Three sophomores are expected to assume starting roles.

OUTLOOK

Change is the overriding theme for the Yellow Jackets after a year of struggles. Two new coordinators take over, and will be guiding a wave of new starters that includes several sophomores. The coaching staff likes the talent level and hopes the young players mature and adapt to a new system quickly enough to be competitive.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 2-9 (1-6)

DATE OPPONENT W/L SCORE

Aug. 26 at Stafford L 14-35

Sept. 2 Charlottesville W 31-21

Sept. 9 BYE

Sept. 16 Mountain View L 0-62

Sept. 23 at King George L 7-63

Oct. 3 at Courtland L 65-13

Oct. 7 Eastern View L 6-55

Oct. 13 at Culpeper W 17-15

Oct. 21 at Spotsylvania L 25-43

Oct. 28 Caroline L, OT 41-42

Nov. 4 at Chancellor L 20-21

VHSL Region 3B Quarterfinal

Nov. 10 at Brentsville L 13-56

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 25 Stafford 7

Sept. 1 at Charlottesville 7

Sept. 8 at Liberty (B) 7

Sept. 15 BYE

Sept. 22 King George 7

Sept. 29 at Chancellor 7

Oct. 6 at Eastern View 7

Oct. 13 Courtland 7

Oct. 20 Spotsylvania 7

Oct. 27 at Culpeper 7

Nov. 3 Caroline 7

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. Player Ht. Wt. Class

QB Ryan Wolfenbarger 5-8 150 So.

RB Thomas Bangura 5-6 165 Sr.

WR Khamari Lawton 6-0 170 Jr.

WR Connor Franklin 6-2 155 Jr.

WR Jayden Bumbrey 5-11 145 Jr.

TE Ishmael Ross 6-2 235 So.

OL Bryce Jones 6-4 220 Sr.

OL Elijah Bumbrey 5-10 240 So.

C Donovan Frost 6-0 255 Sr.

OL Lincoln Roberts 6-0 205 Jr.

OL Noel McFee 5-11 305 Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos. Player Ht. Wt. Class

DE Bryce Jones 6-4 220 Sr.

DE Ishmael Ross 6-2 235 So.

DT Jamie Martino 5-11 295 Jr.

DT Donovan Frost 6-0 255 Sr.

LB David Boateng 5-11 185 Jr.

LB River Lingo 5-11 180 So.

LB Qua’miz Walker 5-10 215 Jr.

DB Michael Edwards 6-0 155 Jr.

DB Khamari Lawton 6-0 170 Jr.

DB Ty’Kori Pettus 5-9 160 Jr.

DB Jordan Juggins 5-9 165 So.