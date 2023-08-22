KING GEORGE FOXES

Battlefield District / Region 4B

COACH VERN LUNSFORD

Sixth season (37-18)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

Despite the graduation of All-Area player of the year Zach Ferguson, the Foxes should remain potent after averaging 41 points per game last season. North Stafford transfer Jack Pearson takes over for Ferguson at quarterback and has Power 5-bound Mekhai White (15 TD catches) and Chanz Wiggins (8) as big-play targets, as well as speedy Roget Walker. Charles Johnson takes over for graduated area rushing leader Aydin Woolfolk (1,747 yards). All-Area senior left tackle Landon Harris is one of three returning starting linemen.

DEFENSE

Often overshadowed by their offensive counterparts, this group allowed under 11 points per game last season. Seniors Alex Rolocut and Jamari Cox return as starters at defensive tackle and linebacker, respectively, and Johnson will rotate in along the line. As defensive backs, White and Wiggins are nearly as adept as defending or intercepting passes as they are at catching them.

OUTLOOK

The Foxes are 19-0 in Battlefield District games over the past three years, and they’re the clear-cut favorites for a four-peat. White (headed for Maryland) and Wiggins (Virginia Tech) are threats to score at any time on either side of the ball, and punter/kicker Max Lipinski is a special-teams weapon.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 12-1 (7-0)

DATE OPPONENT W/L SCORE

Aug. 26 at Lafayette W 27-13

Sept. 9 BYE

Sept. 16 at Westmoreland W 62-0

Sept. 23 James Monroe W 63-7

Oct. 7 Caroline W 49-0

Oct. 11 Massaponax W 55-10

Oct. 14 at Chancellor W 68-6

Oct. 21 Eastern View W 23-13

Oct. 28 at Spotsylvania W 34-14

Nov. 1 at Culpeper W Frft.

Nov. 4 Courtland W 40-7

VHSL Region 4B Quarterfinal

Nov. 10 Patrick Henry (A) W 41-6

VHSL Region 4B Semifinal

Nov. 18 Varina W 31-14

VHSL Region 4B Final

Nov. 26 at Dinwiddie L, OT 41-47

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24%5E Brooke Point 7

Aug. 31%5E Hampton 7

Sept. 8 at Riverbend 7

Sept. 15 BYE

Sept. 22 at James Monroe 7

Sept. 29 Courtland 7

Oct. 6 at Culpeper 7

Oct. 13 Caroline 7

Oct. 20 at Eastern View 7

Oct. 27 Spotsylvania 7

Nov. 3 at Chancellor 7

%5E-Thursday

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. Player Ht. Wt. Class

QB Jack Pearson 6-0 185 Sr.

RB Charles Johnson 6-2 215 Jr.

WR Mekhai White 6-4 185 Sr.

WR Chanz Wiggins -6-4 195 Sr.

WR Roget Walker 5-10 175 Sr.

WR Gunnar Reger 6-2 190 Jr.

LT Landon Harris 6-5 275 Sr.

LG Jackson Casteel 6-3 240 Sr.

C Jackson Schenemann 6-0 245 Sr.

RG David Smith 5-10 265 Jr.

RT Silas Teague 6-2 230 Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos. Player Ht. Wt. Class

DE Jadon Jackson 6-1 215 Sr.

DT Alex Rolocut 6-3 270 Sr.

DT Andrew Lewis 6-1 225 Sr.

DE Connor Gammill 6-0 215 Sr.

LB Charles Johnson 6-2 215 Jr.

LB Jamari Cox 6-2 220 Sr.

S Dylan Truxon 5-10 185 Sr.

S Chanz Wiggins 6-4 195 Sr

S Mekhai White 6-4 185 Sr.

CB Gunnar Reger 6-2 190 Jr.

CB Chavoine Johnson 6-1 175 So.