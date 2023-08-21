LOUISA LIONS

Jefferson District / Region 5C

COACH WILL PATRICK

Sixth season (48-7)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

After averaging over 50 points a game last season, the Lions will have almost a completely new lineup this fall. Four-year starting quarterback Landon Wilson graduated, and dynamic freshmen Savion Hiter (24 rushing TDs) and Dyzier Carter (14 TD catches) transferred to Woodberry Forest. Transfer Caleb Brady takes over at quarterback, and senior Braden McIntire is the only returning starter up front. Bruising sophomore Lavartrell Creasy will get the bulk of the carries, and senior Isaiah Haywood is the top receiver.

DEFENSE

McIntire, Amaree Houchens and Lawton Rowan comprise an all-senior front three that may need to dominate, given the lack of experience behind them. Linebacker Christian Johnson is a holdover, and Haywood will see double duty at defensive back.

OUTLOOK

The Lions are 39-1 against Jefferson District opponents over the past six seasons, but continuing that dominance won't be easy, given the plethora of new faces in starting roles and their move up to Class 5. Patrick and his staff will have to find new standouts to replace Wilson, Hiter, Carter and Qwentin Spillman, who were responsible for so much of that success.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 11-1 (7-0)

DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE

Aug. 26;Huguenot;W;61-6

Sept. 2;at Courtland;W;45-15

Sept. 9;at Massaponax;W;20-22

Sept. 16;at Fluvanna;62-0

Sept. 23;Charlottesville;W;63-14

Sept. 29;Monticello;W;49-14

Oct. 7;at Orange;W;49-7

Oct. 14;Western Albemarle;W;56-0

Oct. 21;BYE

Oct. 28;Albemarle;W;69-34

Nov. 4;Goochland;W;49-21

VHSL Region 4D quarterfinal

Nov. 11;Jefferson Forest;W;47-13

VHSL Region 4D semifinal

Nov. 18;Salem;L;37-54

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

Aug. 25;Patrick Henry (A);7:30

Sept. 1;Courtland;7:30

Sept. 8;at Massaponax;7

Sept. 15;BYE

Sept. 22;Western Albemarle;7:30

Sept. 29;at Monticello;7

Oct. 6;Orange;7:30

Oct. 13;at Charlottesville;7

Oct. 20;at Fluvanna;7

Oct. 27;Albemarle;7:30

Nov. 3;at Goochland;7

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

QB ; Caleb Brady ; 5-11 ; 165 ; Jr.

RB ; Lavartrell Creasy ; 5-10 ; 230 ; So.

FB ; Adam Mills ; 5-10 ; 204 ; Sr.

WR ; Donny Nelson ; 5-11 ; 175 ; So.

WR ; Isaiah Haywood ; 5-7 ; 150 ; Sr.

WR ; Jaden Davis ; 5-10 ; 170 ; Sr.

OL; Braden McIntire ; 5-10 ; 252; Sr.

OL ; Jahmere Ragland ; 5-11 ; 302 ; So.

OL ; Owen Houchens ; 5-11 ; 265 ; So.

OL ; Aaron Brewer ; 6-0 ; 290 ; Sr.

OL ; Jaylen Jackson ; 5-11 ; 235 ; Fr.

DEFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

DL ; Amaree Houchens ; 5-11 ; 260 ; Sr.

DL ; Braden McIntire ; 5-10 ; 252; Sr.

DL ; Lawton Rowan ; 5-8 ; 205 ; Sr.

LB ; Lavartrell Creasy ; 5-10 ; 230 ; So.

LB ; Christian Johnson ; 5-10 ; 175 ; Sr.

LB ; Adam Mills ; 5-10 ; 204 ; Sr.

LB ; Jayden Seaberry ; 5-6 ; 165 ; So.

DB ; Aiden Shaw ; 5-8 ; 160 ; So.

DB ; Gavin Anderson ; 6-3 ; 170 ; Jr.

Db ; Donny Nelson ; 5-11 ; 175 ; So.

DB ; Isaiah Haywood ; 5-7 ; 150 ; Sr.