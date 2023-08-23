MASSAPONAX PANTHERS

Commonwealth District / Region 5D

COACH ERIC LUDDEN

26th season (199-84)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

Sophomore Ian Shook takes over at quarterback in the Panthers' triple-option attack. He has experienced partners in the backfield in seniors Donavan (D.J.) Phillips (803 yards, 8 TDs last season) and William Wiggins (667 yards, 6 TDs). As usual, a key is the blocking up front, where the Panthers have plenty of new starters. They will miss graduated All-Area center Tommy Lagana. Landon Sale has bulked up to 230 pounds and moved from tight end to guard.

DEFENSE

This unit looks to improve after allowing over 50 points in a game three times last season. Five seniors (linemen Sale, Larry Butcher and Arnell Thomas and outside linebackers Wiggins and Greg Mason) will start up front. Joe Sanders returns inside after starting as a freshman. The secondary has size (6-3 cornerback Isaiah Ward) and experience (All-Area safety Ben Myers).

OUTLOOK

Coming off only their second losing season since 2000, the Panthers hope to climb back to the top of what should be a competitive Commonwealth District race. Their fate may rest on getting good decision-making from Shook and shoring up a defense that was porous at times. Finishing last season with a shutout of Stafford and a win over Colonial Forge may provide some momentum.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 4-6 (3-3)

DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE

Aug. 26;at Chancellor;W;37-0

Sept. 9;Louisa;L;22-30

Sept. 16;Woodbridge;L;14-27

Sept. 23;Mountain View;L;20-53

Sept. 30;at North Stafford;W;14-13

Oct. 7;at Riverbend;L;15-32

Oct. 11;at King George;L;10-55

Oct. 15;Brooke Point;L;14-57

Oct. 21;Stafford;W;56-0

Oct. 28;BYE

Nov. 4;at Colonial Forge;W;33-21

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

Aug. 25; at Independence;7

Sept. 1;Glen Allen;7

Sept. 8;Louisa;7

Sept. 15;at Matoaca;7

Sept. 22;at Mountain View;7

Sept. 29;Colonial Forge;7

Oct. 6;at Brooke Point;7

Oct. 13;BYE

Oct.20;North Stafford;7

Oct. 27;at Stafford;7

Nov. 3;Riverbend;7

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

QB ; Ian Shook ; 5-8 ; 150 ; So.

FB ; D.J. Phillips ; 5-9 ; 175 ; Sr.

RB ; Ben Myers ; 5-9 ; 152 ; Sr.

RB ; Greg Mason ; 6-0 ; 200 ; Sr.

WR ; E.J. Murphy ; 5-11 ; 171 ; Sr.

TE ; Connor Sheets ; 6-0 ; 170 ; Jr.

OT ; Brayden Marshall ; 5-10 ; 217 ; Sr.

OG ; Landon Sale ; 6-1 ; 230 ; Sr.

C ; Brad Morley ; 6-0 ; 228 ; So.

OG ; Henry Woodson ; 6-1 ; 260 ; Jr.

OT ; Preston Hall ; 5-9 ; 211 ; Jr.

DEFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

DE ; Larry Butcher ; 6-4 ; 215 ; Sr.

DE ; Arnell Thomas ; 6-0 ; 200 ; Sr.

DT ; Landon Sale ; 6-1 ; 230 ; Sr.

OLB ; Will Wiggins ; 5-6 ; 156 ; Sr.

OLB ; Greg Mason ; 6-0 ; 200 ; Sr.

ILB ; Joe Sanders ; 5-10 ; 202 ; So.

ILB ; Josiah Perry ; 6-1 ; 191 ; So.

SS ; Isaiah Ward ; 6-3 ; 182 ; Sr.

FS ; Ben Myers ; 5-9 ; 152 ; Sr.

CB ; D.J. Phillips ; 5-9 ; 175 ; Sr.

CB ; Malik Turner-Gutierrez ; 5-5 ; 130 ; So.