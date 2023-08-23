MOUNTAIN VIEW WILDCATS
Commonwealth District / Region 6B
COACH LOU SORRENTINO
14th season (94-59)
SEASON PREVIEW
OFFENSE
Graduation hit the Wildcats hard, with a combined 4,400 yards and 55 TDs gone in the form of Division I signees Ike Daniels, Jackson Sigler, Jaiden Fair and Collin Carroll. The rebuilding effort begins with a senior-dominated offensive line featuring 300-pounders Clay Bachman and Aaron Vallin. Senior Aaron Barber succeeds the record-setting Sigler at QB, with sophomore Tori Martin and senior Jamil Ramsuer behind him. At 6-3, Tyler Tanks leads a tall but untested receiving corps.
DEFENSE
Even with the transfer of Georgia-committed linebacker Kris Jones to Fairfax High, there's talent and experience. Virginia Tech-bound lineman Eric Mensah should wreak havoc and draw double-teams, with Nick English and Jackson Hamill stepping up at linebacker in Jones' absence. Etienne Somuah, Amadre Jones and Pierre Harris are all returning secondary starters.
OUTLOOK
Few area teams have ever lost more talent in one off-season than the Wildcats did in 2023. They won't make a third straight trip to the Region 5D final, because they've moved up to Region 6B. That makes the challenge even tougher, but with a veteran coaching staff and a stout defense, the Wildcats are embracing rare underdog status.
2022 RESULTS
FINAL RECORD: 11-2 (5-1)
DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE
Aug. 26;Forest Park;W;33-13
Sept. 1;at Gar–Field;W;30-0
Sept. 9;Liberty (Bealeton);W;41-0
Sept. 16;at James Monroe;W;62-0
Sept. 23;at Massaponax;W;53-20
Sept. 30;Stafford;W;48-8
Oct. 7;BYE
Oct. 14;at Colonial Forge;L;8-12
Oct. 21;at Brooke Point;W;36-7
Oct. 28;North Stafford;W;35-6
Nov. 4;Riverbend;W;24-12
VHSL Region 5D Quarterfinal
Nov. 10;Albemarle;W;49-24
VHSL Region 5D Semifinal
Nov. 18;Patrick Henry (R);W;45-9
VHSL Region 5D Final
Nov. 25;at Stone Bridge;L;0-42
2023 SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT;TIME
Aug. 25;at Forest Park;7
Aug. 31^;Woodgrove;7
Sept. 8;BYE
Sept. 14^;Centreville;7
Sept. 22;Massaponax;7
Sept. 29;at Riverbend;7
Oct. 6;at Colonial Forge;7
Oct. 13;Brooke Point;7
Oct. 20;at Patriot;7
Oct. 27;at North Stafford;7
Nov. 3;Stafford;7
^-Thursday
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class
QB ; Aaron Barber 6-0 ; 180 ; Sr.
RB ; Tori Martin ; 5-8 ; 150 ; So.
RB ; Jamil Ramsuer ; 5-10 ; 210 ; Sr
WR ; R.J. Winters ; 6-0 ; 180 ; Sr.
WR ; Tyler Tanks ; 6-3 ; 170 ; Jr.
WR ; Daniel Crosby ; 6-0 ; 165 ; Sr.
OT ; Clay Bachman ; 6-4 ; 300 ; Sr.
OG ; Damian Howie ; 6-1 ; 285 ; Sr.
C ; Nash Butler ; 5-10 ; 210 ; Jr.
OG ; Aaron Vallin ; 6-4 ; 300 ; Sr.
OT ; Blake Cole ; 6-2 ; 225 ; Sr.
DEFENSE
Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class
DL ; Eric Mensah ; 6-3 ; 300 ; Sr.
DL ; Ellis Jackson ; 5-11 ; 210 ; Sr.
DL ; Selasie Attivie ; 6-4 ; 220 ; Sr.
OLB ; Will Hepburn ; 5-10 ; 185 ; Jr.
OLB ; Tim O”Neil ; 6-0 ; 185 ; Jr.
ILB ; Nick English ; 5-10 ; 220 ; Jr.
ILB ; Jackson Hamill ; 6-2 ; 195 ; Sr.
CB ; Etienne Somuah ; 5-11 ; 170 ; Sr.
CB ; Ryan Kwakye ; 6-0 ; 160 ; Jr.
SS ; Amadre Jones ; 5-8 ; 160 ; Sr.
FS ; Pierre Harris Jr. ; 5-8 ; 170 ; Sr.