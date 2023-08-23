MOUNTAIN VIEW WILDCATS

Commonwealth District / Region 6B

COACH LOU SORRENTINO

14th season (94-59)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

Graduation hit the Wildcats hard, with a combined 4,400 yards and 55 TDs gone in the form of Division I signees Ike Daniels, Jackson Sigler, Jaiden Fair and Collin Carroll. The rebuilding effort begins with a senior-dominated offensive line featuring 300-pounders Clay Bachman and Aaron Vallin. Senior Aaron Barber succeeds the record-setting Sigler at QB, with sophomore Tori Martin and senior Jamil Ramsuer behind him. At 6-3, Tyler Tanks leads a tall but untested receiving corps.

DEFENSE

Even with the transfer of Georgia-committed linebacker Kris Jones to Fairfax High, there's talent and experience. Virginia Tech-bound lineman Eric Mensah should wreak havoc and draw double-teams, with Nick English and Jackson Hamill stepping up at linebacker in Jones' absence. Etienne Somuah, Amadre Jones and Pierre Harris are all returning secondary starters.

OUTLOOK

Few area teams have ever lost more talent in one off-season than the Wildcats did in 2023. They won't make a third straight trip to the Region 5D final, because they've moved up to Region 6B. That makes the challenge even tougher, but with a veteran coaching staff and a stout defense, the Wildcats are embracing rare underdog status.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 11-2 (5-1)

DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE

Aug. 26;Forest Park;W;33-13

Sept. 1;at Gar–Field;W;30-0

Sept. 9;Liberty (Bealeton);W;41-0

Sept. 16;at James Monroe;W;62-0

Sept. 23;at Massaponax;W;53-20

Sept. 30;Stafford;W;48-8

Oct. 7;BYE

Oct. 14;at Colonial Forge;L;8-12

Oct. 21;at Brooke Point;W;36-7

Oct. 28;North Stafford;W;35-6

Nov. 4;Riverbend;W;24-12

VHSL Region 5D Quarterfinal

Nov. 10;Albemarle;W;49-24

VHSL Region 5D Semifinal

Nov. 18;Patrick Henry (R);W;45-9

VHSL Region 5D Final

Nov. 25;at Stone Bridge;L;0-42

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

Aug. 25;at Forest Park;7

Aug. 31^;Woodgrove;7

Sept. 8;BYE

Sept. 14^;Centreville;7

Sept. 22;Massaponax;7

Sept. 29;at Riverbend;7

Oct. 6;at Colonial Forge;7

Oct. 13;Brooke Point;7

Oct. 20;at Patriot;7

Oct. 27;at North Stafford;7

Nov. 3;Stafford;7

^-Thursday

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

QB ; Aaron Barber 6-0 ; 180 ; Sr.

RB ; Tori Martin ; 5-8 ; 150 ; So.

RB ; Jamil Ramsuer ; 5-10 ; 210 ; Sr

WR ; R.J. Winters ; 6-0 ; 180 ; Sr.

WR ; Tyler Tanks ; 6-3 ; 170 ; Jr.

WR ; Daniel Crosby ; 6-0 ; 165 ; Sr.

OT ; Clay Bachman ; 6-4 ; 300 ; Sr.

OG ; Damian Howie ; 6-1 ; 285 ; Sr.

C ; Nash Butler ; 5-10 ; 210 ; Jr.

OG ; Aaron Vallin ; 6-4 ; 300 ; Sr.

OT ; Blake Cole ; 6-2 ; 225 ; Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

DL ; Eric Mensah ; 6-3 ; 300 ; Sr.

DL ; Ellis Jackson ; 5-11 ; 210 ; Sr.

DL ; Selasie Attivie ; 6-4 ; 220 ; Sr.

OLB ; Will Hepburn ; 5-10 ; 185 ; Jr.

OLB ; Tim O”Neil ; 6-0 ; 185 ; Jr.

ILB ; Nick English ; 5-10 ; 220 ; Jr.

ILB ; Jackson Hamill ; 6-2 ; 195 ; Sr.

CB ; Etienne Somuah ; 5-11 ; 170 ; Sr.

CB ; Ryan Kwakye ; 6-0 ; 160 ; Jr.

SS ; Amadre Jones ; 5-8 ; 160 ; Sr.

FS ; Pierre Harris Jr. ; 5-8 ; 170 ; Sr.