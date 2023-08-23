NORTH STAFFORD WOLVERINES
Commonwealth District / Region 6B
COACH MARQUEZ HALL
Second season (1-9)
SEASON PREVIEW
OFFENSE
Youth is everywhere in the Wolverines' spread pro system, with as many as eight sophomores projected to start the season opener. One of them, Bryce Edwards, took over at quarterback in last year's opener and got some tough but valuable experience. Junior running back Micah Brown is one of the few veterans. The line will feature four sophomores but averages well over 250 pounds per man.
DEFENSE
This side of the ball may be even younger, with three freshmen vying for starting positions. The front four has size and some rare experience in seniors Stephen Sainteyr and Malik Bradley. Juniors Brown (strong safety) and Kon'trel Hamn (linebacker) area rare upperclassmen in the back seven
OUTLOOK
Moving up to the VHSL's highest classification would be a challenge for any team, let alone one with so much youth. The Wolverines hope their talented youngsters can gain enough experience and confidence to stay competitive this season and lay the foundation for a bright future. A high priority is improving an offense that scored just 88 points last season (but was never shut out).
2022 RESULTS
FINAL RECORD: 1-9 (1-5)
DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE
Aug. 25;at Gar–Field;L;6-10
Sept. 1;at Woodbridge;L;6-7
Sept. 9;Dinwiddie;L;7-55
Sept. 16;at Lake Braddock;L;8-48
Sept. 23;at Riverbend;L;8-35
Sept. 30;Massaponax;L;13-14
Oct. 7;Colonial Forge;L;6-34
Oct. 14;at Stafford;W;21-14
Oct. 21;BYE;
Oct. 28;at Mountain View;L;6-35
Nov. 4;Brooke Point;L;7-40
2023 SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT;TIME
Aug. 25;BYE
Aug. 31^;Dinwiddie;7
Sept.8;at Courtland;7
Sept. 14^;Briar Woods;7
Sept. 22;Brooke Point;7
Spet. 29;at Eastern View;7
Oct. 6;Riverbend;7
Oct.13;at Stafford;7
Oct. 20;at Massaponax;7
Oct. 27;Mountain View;7
Nov. 3;at Colonial Forge;7
^-Thursday
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class
QB ; Brendan Perkins ; 6-1 ; 150 ; So.
RB ; Alan Lester ; 5-11 ; 205 ; So.
RB ; Micah Brown ; 5-10 ; 175 ; Jr.
WR ; Ricky Adkins ; 5-10 ; 145 ; So.
WR ; Jackson McFarland ; 5-9 ; 170 ; Sr.
WR ; Ontario Washington ; 5-10 ; 150 ; So.
OL ; Alexis Alvarez ; 5-11 ; 200 ; So.
OL ; D'Brickashaw Davis ; 6-3 ; 260 ; Sr.
OL ; Jordy Jandies ; 6-4 ; 330 ; So.
OL ; William Frazier ; 5-10 ; 250 ; So.
OL ; Matthew Phillposian ; 6-3 ; 270 ; So.
DEFENSE
Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class
DE ; Stephen Sainteyr ; 6-3 ; 210 ; Sr.
DT ; Malik Bradley ; 6-3 ; 280 ; Sr.
NT ; Nicholas Galassi ; 6-2 ; 260 ; Fr.
DE ; Michael Tauala ; 6-1 ; 240 ; Jr.
LB ; Kon'trel Hamn ; 6-2 ; 195 ; Jr.
LB ; Alan Lester ; 5-11 ; 205 ; So.
LB ; Jamari Ward ; 5-11 ; 170 ; Fr.
CB ; Ontario Washington ; 5-10 ; 150 ; So.
CB ; Kenaz Sullivan ; 5-10 ; 150 ; Fr.
SS ; Micah Brown ; 5-10 ; 175 ; Jr.
FS; Lyndon Lawrence Jr. ; 5-11 ; 170 ; So.