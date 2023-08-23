NORTH STAFFORD WOLVERINES

Commonwealth District / Region 6B

COACH MARQUEZ HALL

Second season (1-9)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

Youth is everywhere in the Wolverines' spread pro system, with as many as eight sophomores projected to start the season opener. One of them, Bryce Edwards, took over at quarterback in last year's opener and got some tough but valuable experience. Junior running back Micah Brown is one of the few veterans. The line will feature four sophomores but averages well over 250 pounds per man.

DEFENSE

This side of the ball may be even younger, with three freshmen vying for starting positions. The front four has size and some rare experience in seniors Stephen Sainteyr and Malik Bradley. Juniors Brown (strong safety) and Kon'trel Hamn (linebacker) area rare upperclassmen in the back seven

OUTLOOK

Moving up to the VHSL's highest classification would be a challenge for any team, let alone one with so much youth. The Wolverines hope their talented youngsters can gain enough experience and confidence to stay competitive this season and lay the foundation for a bright future. A high priority is improving an offense that scored just 88 points last season (but was never shut out).

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 1-9 (1-5)

DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE

Aug. 25;at Gar–Field;L;6-10

Sept. 1;at Woodbridge;L;6-7

Sept. 9;Dinwiddie;L;7-55

Sept. 16;at Lake Braddock;L;8-48

Sept. 23;at Riverbend;L;8-35

Sept. 30;Massaponax;L;13-14

Oct. 7;Colonial Forge;L;6-34

Oct. 14;at Stafford;W;21-14

Oct. 21;BYE;

Oct. 28;at Mountain View;L;6-35

Nov. 4;Brooke Point;L;7-40

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

Aug. 25;BYE

Aug. 31^;Dinwiddie;7

Sept.8;at Courtland;7

Sept. 14^;Briar Woods;7

Sept. 22;Brooke Point;7

Spet. 29;at Eastern View;7

Oct. 6;Riverbend;7

Oct.13;at Stafford;7

Oct. 20;at Massaponax;7

Oct. 27;Mountain View;7

Nov. 3;at Colonial Forge;7

^-Thursday

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

QB ; Brendan Perkins ; 6-1 ; 150 ; So.

RB ; Alan Lester ; 5-11 ; 205 ; So.

RB ; Micah Brown ; 5-10 ; 175 ; Jr.

WR ; Ricky Adkins ; 5-10 ; 145 ; So.

WR ; Jackson McFarland ; 5-9 ; 170 ; Sr.

WR ; Ontario Washington ; 5-10 ; 150 ; So.

OL ; Alexis Alvarez ; 5-11 ; 200 ; So.

OL ; D'Brickashaw Davis ; 6-3 ; 260 ; Sr.

OL ; Jordy Jandies ; 6-4 ; 330 ; So.

OL ; William Frazier ; 5-10 ; 250 ; So.

OL ; Matthew Phillposian ; 6-3 ; 270 ; So.

DEFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

DE ; Stephen Sainteyr ; 6-3 ; 210 ; Sr.

DT ; Malik Bradley ; 6-3 ; 280 ; Sr.

NT ; Nicholas Galassi ; 6-2 ; 260 ; Fr.

DE ; Michael Tauala ; 6-1 ; 240 ; Jr.

LB ; Kon'trel Hamn ; 6-2 ; 195 ; Jr.

LB ; Alan Lester ; 5-11 ; 205 ; So.

LB ; Jamari Ward ; 5-11 ; 170 ; Fr.

CB ; Ontario Washington ; 5-10 ; 150 ; So.

CB ; Kenaz Sullivan ; 5-10 ; 150 ; Fr.

SS ; Micah Brown ; 5-10 ; 175 ; Jr.

FS; Lyndon Lawrence Jr. ; 5-11 ; 170 ; So.