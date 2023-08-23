RIVERBEND BEARS

Commonwealth District / Region 5D

COACH NATHAN YATES

Fifth season (25-16)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

The Bears have the district's most experienced quarterback in Tanner Triplett, a third-year starter who threw for 2,242 yards and 26 TDs last season. He lost most of his favorite receivers to graduation, including all-state TE Mega Barnwell, but does return speedy Amir Mateo, who moves outside after running for 585 yards last year. Jordan Thomas (777 yards, 7 TDs) returns as the primary ball-carrier. Seniors Evan Medlin and Jacob Preisinger are back to lead the offensive line.

DEFENSE

The heart of a unit that pitched five shutouts last season has graduated, but there's still talent. Linebackers Joseph Broussard and Jonas Taylor will vie to fill the big shoes of district defensive player of the year MarcAnthony Parker, and Mateo is back to lead the secondary, which saw ballhawks E.J. Wliborne and Devin Washington move on to college.

OUTLOOK

After sharing the Commonwealth District regular-season title in each of the past two years, the Bears will need contributions from several new faces to remain in contention in a challenging district. It helps to have experience at quarterback and the other skill positions. Nondistrict tuneups against powerful King George and Highland Springs should give Riverbend a reality check.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 9-3 (5-1)

DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE

Aug. 26;at Spotsylvania;W;49-0

Sept. 1;at Freedom (W);L;0-74

Sept. 9;Chancellor;W;39-0

Sept. 16;Courtland;W;44-19

Sept. 23;North Stafford;W;35-8

Sept. 30;at Brooke Point;W;35-23

Oct. 7;Massaponax;W;32-15

Oct. 14;BYE

Oct. 21;Colonial Forge;W;29-0

Oct. 28;at Stafford;W;37-0

Nov. 4;at Mountain View;L;12-24

VHSL Region 5D Quarterfinal

Nov. 10;Woodgrove;W;21-14

VHSL Region 5D Semifinal

Nov. 18;at Stone Bridge;L;29-50

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

Aug. 25;at Chancellor;7

Sept. 1;Forest Park;7

Sept. 8;King George;7

Sept. 15;BYE

Sept. 22;at Highland Springs;7

Sept. 29;Mountain View;7

Oct. 6;at North Stafford;7

Oct. 13;Colonial Forge;7

Oct. 20;at Stafford;7

Oct. 27;Brooke Point;7

Nov. 3;at Massaponax;7

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

QB ; Tanner Triplett ; 5-10 ; 155 ; Sr.

RB ; Jordyn Thomas ; 5-6 ; 175 ; Jr.

HB ; Josh Broussard ;5-10 ; 220 ; Jr.

TE ; Tristen Greene ; 6-2 ; 215 ; So.

WR ; Amir Mateo ; 6-1 ; 170 ; Sr.

WR ; Jonas Taylor ; 6-3 ; 210 ; Sr.

OL ; Jacob Pressinger ; 6-2; 240 ; Sr.

OL ; Even Medlin ; 6-1; 220 ; Sr.

C ; Tim Coleman ; ; Jr.

OL ; Leo Gutierrez ; 6-1 ; 310 ; Jr.

OL ; Aden Herndon ; 6-0 ; 212 ; So.

DEFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

DL ; Keegan Parker ; 6-6 ; 225 ; So.

DL ; Jacob Pressinger ; 6-2 ; 240 ; Sr.

DL ; Aden Herndon ; 6-0 ; 212 ; So.

DL ; Evan Medlin ; 6-1 ; 220 ; Sr.

LB ; Jonas Taylor ; 6-3 ; 210 ; Sr.

LB ; Josh Broussard ; 5-10 ; 220 ; Jr.

LB ; Mason Fowler ; 5-11 ; 200 ; Jr.

DB ; Jordyn Thomas ; 5-6 ; 175 ; Jr.

DB ; Amir Mateo ; 6-1 ; 170 ; Sr.

DB ; Kris Pruitt ; 6-1 ; 180 ; Jr.

DB ; Camden Simmons ; 5-9 ; 175 ; Fr.