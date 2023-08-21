SAINT MICHAEL WARRIORS

VISAA Division I

COACH HUGH BROWN

Sixth season (40-10)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSEAll-state junior quarterback Nahshon Wilson returns as a starter and has a deep, talented group of receivers led by transfer Kam Phillips (6-2, 192), who starred in 7-on-7 summer leagues, and all-state pick Donte Johnson. Guards Jordan Crawford and Barchie Hazelwood were also all-state selections a year ago. They’ll be responsible for protecting Wilson and opening holes for senior running back Caleb Davis.

DEFENSEVISAA state player of the year Melvin Spriggs is now at the University of Akron, but there’s plenty of talent. All-state returners Hazelwood and Josh Jackson can be dominant up front, and Jeremiah Pugh and Michael Matthews-Canty (bound for Syracuse) are fast, physical linebackers. Cornerback Remington Moss committed to Wisconsin before his junior season and headlines the secondary, along with Ky’Mani Carpenter and Colonial Forge transfer Matt Holland.

OUTLOOK After being crowned VISAA Division III champs by acclamation, the Warriors are taking an ambitious step up to Division I with a challenging schedule. The talent is there to compete, with 17 of 22 starters holding offers from Division I or II schools. Good health and cohesiveness will play big roles.

2022 RESULTS FINAL RECORD: 9-3

DATE OPPONENT W/L SCORE

Aug. 26 at Calvert Hall (Md.) L 6-41

Sept. 2 at Fork Union Military W 43-0

Sept. 9 Annapolis Area Christian (Md.) W 49-6

Sept. 16 at Paul VI W 25-13

Sept. 23 BYE

Oct. 1 Bishop O’Connell W 35-7

Oct.8 at Trinity Episcopal L 7-55

Oct. 15 North Cross L 20-28

Nov. 4 Hargrave Military W Frft.

VISAA Division III Semifinals Nov. 12 No opponent W Frft.

VISAA Division III final

Nov. 19 No opponent W Frft.

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 25 at Pallotti (Md.) 7

Sept. 1 at DeMatha (Md.) 7

Sept. 9* at Episcopal 2

Sept. 15 at Paul VI 7

Sept. 22 Mt. Zion Prep (Md.) 7

Sept. 30* at Flint Hill 12:30

Oct. 6 BYE

Oct. 14* Trinity Episcopal 5

Oct. 20 at Friendship Collegiate 6

Oct. 28* at Benedictine 2

Nov. 3 Freedom(W) 7

*-Saturday

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. Player Ht. Wt. Class

QB Nahshon Wilson 6-3 190 Jr.

RB Caleb Davis 5-9 185 Sr.

WR Kam Phillips 6-2 192 Sr.

WR Donte Johnson 6-0 180 Sr.

WR Shawn Turner 5-10 171 Jr.

OL Justin Goodin 6-3 315 Sr.

OL Jordan Crawford 6-3 322 So.

OL Ethan Bissoon 6-1 228 Sr.

OL Barchie Hazelwood 6-1 250 Sr.

OL Adrian Fridie 6-4 327 Jr.

DEFENSE

Pos. Player Ht. Wt. Class

DE Josh Jackson 6-3 243 Jr.

DE Christian Hancock 6-4 236 Sr.

DL Sid Coleman 6-3 320 Sr.

DL Barchie Hazelwood 6-1 250 Sr.

LB Jeremiah Pugh 6-1 228 Sr.

LB Deionte Johnson 6-3 180 So.

LB Michael Matthews-Canty 6-3 221 Sr.

DB Remington Moss 6-3 188 Jr.

DB Ky’Mani Carpenter 6-1 170 So.

DB Matt Holland 6-0 173 So.

DB Jaevon Branch 6-1 192 Sr.