SPOTSYLVANIA KNIGHTS

Battlefield District / Region 4B

COACH JEREMY JACK

Seventh season (34-28)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

The Knights return most of the skill-position players in their Wing-T attack, headlined by senior quarterback Mason Christopher (over 1,500 total yards, 15 TDs) and Johned Benton (890 rushing yards), as well as fullback Jefferson Paz and tight end Ethan Mathena. The key will be an inexperienced line in front of them. If given time to carry out fakes and misdirection, the Knights could be potent on offense.

DEFENSE

The level of athleticism on the unit is much-improved from last season. Linebacker is a definite strong point, with Christopher, Paz and Matt Moore all returning to starting roles. Ends Parker Price and Jackson Dobson also have starting experience. Areas to watch include the interior defensive line and the cornerback spots, where new starters take over.

OUTLOOK

Under Jack’s leadership, the Knights have posted five straight seasons of ,500 records or better, but they’ve fallen just short of making the Region 4B playoffs in each of the past two years. To take the next step, they’ll need to control the ball and clock, avoid turnovers and get contributions from several newcomers to the starting lineup.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 5-5 (4-3)

DATE OPPONENT W/L SCORE

Aug. 26 Riverbend L 0-49

Sept. 2 at Fluvanna W 48-21

Sept. 9 BYE

Sept. 16 Stafford L 41-44

Sept. 23 at Courtland L 19-29

Sept. 30 Chancellor W 16-0

Oct. 7 at Culpeper W 20-7

Oct. 14 at Eastern View L 14-64

Oct. 21 James Monroe W 43-25

Oct. 28 King George L 14-34

Nov. 4 at Caroline W 30-24

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 24%5E at Lafayette 7

Aug. 31%5E at Brooke Point 7

Sept. 8 at Caroline 7

Sept. 15 Atlee 7

Sept. 22 Chancellor 7

Sept. 29:BYE

Oct. 6 at Courtland 7

Oct. 13 Eastern View 7

Oct. 20 at James Monroe 7

Oct. 27 at King George 7

Nov. 3 Culpeper 7

%5E-Thursday

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. Player Ht. Wt. Class

QB Mason Christopher 6-1 205 Sr.

RB John Duah 5-11 195 So.

FB Jefferson Paz 6-0 215 Sr.

RB Johned Benton 5-6 150 Jr.

TE Timmy Sullivan 6-1 215 So.

TE Ethan Mathena 6-0 195 So.

C Cole Defever 6-0 230 Jr,

OG Ace Walcott 6-3 250 So.

OG Daniel Taylor 6-3 230 Sr.

OT Jakob McBroom 6-1 370 So.

OT Aiden Chewning 6-3 290 So.

DEFENSE

Pos. Player Ht. Wt. Class

DE Parker Price 6-0 175 Jr.

DT Manny Duah 5-10 230 Jr.

DT Raul Vallejos 5-10 235 Sr.

DE Jackson Dobson 6-1 185 Sr.

LB Jefferson Paz 6-0 215 Sr.

LB Matt Moore 5-11 200 Sr.

LB Alex Amoyaw 5-11 170 Jr.

LB Mason Christopher 6-1 205 Sr.

DB Jacob Moore 5-9 140 Jr.

DB Luke Dickinson 5-7 140 Sr.

DB Colton Jones 5-6 145 So.