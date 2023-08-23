STAFFORD INDIANS

Commonwealth District / Region 6B

COACH JEFF DRUGATZ

Second season (3-7)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

Hope for improvement starts up front, with four returning starteing offensive linemen, including 6-5, 300-pound center Henry Smith. Last year's top runner, Michael Creamer (499 yards, 5 TDs) and No. 1 receiver, Johnny Hinz Jr. (22-405, 4 TDs) are also back, along with newcomers Zion Gray and William Searcy in the four-wide sets. The offense is looking to be more explosive with dual-threat Gavin Wright at quarterback after he split time with two others at the position in 2022.

DEFENSE

Seven starters return, including defensive captain Zack Moore at inside linebacker, on a unit that struggled at times last season. Lamar Smith moves from corner to safety with the arrival of the ball-hawking Gray, who will team with fellow junior Zo Sutton at corner. Braeden Snavely and Ian Smith are returning up front with the emphasis on stopping the run game.

OUTLOOK

After going winless in district play in his first season, Drugatz hopes greater familiarity will bring an improved record in year two. The arrival of Gray, a Division I prospect who previously played at North Stafford and Saint Michael, should add athleticism to a more cohesive squad that will be looking to make more big plays and allow fewer of them.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 3-7 (0-6)

DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE

Aug. 26;James Monroe;W;35-14

Sept. 2;at Chancellor;W;7-6

Sept. 9;Eastern View;L;0-28

Sept. 16;at Spotsylvania;W;44-41

Sept. 23;Colonial Forge;L;25-34

Sept. 30;at Mountain View;L;8-48

Oct.6;at Brooke Point;L;7-27

Oct. 14;North Stafford;L;14-21

Oct. 21;at Massaponax;L;0-56

Oct. 28;Riverbend;L;0-37

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

Aug; 25;at James Monroe;7

Aug. 31^;Chancellor;7

Sept. 8;at Colgan;7

Sept. 14^;Independence;7

Sept. 22;at Colonial Forge;7

Sept. 29;at Brooke Point;7

Oct. 6;BYE

Oct. 13;North Stafford;7

Oct. 20;Riverbend;7

Oct. 27;Massaponax;7

Nov. 3;at Mountain View;7

^-Thursday

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

QB ; Gavin Wright ; 6-0 ; 170 ; Sr.

RB ; Michael Creamer ; 6-0 ; 200 ; Jr.

WR ; Johnny Hinz Jr. ; 6-1 ; 175 ; Sr.

WR ; Mason Dahnert ; 5-10 ; 175 ; Sr.

WR ; Zion Gray ; 5-9 ; 160; Jr.

WR ; Zach Johnson ; 6-1 ; 185 ; Jr.

OT ; Alex Valasek ; 6-2 ; 245 ; Sr.

OG ; Zayvion Harris ; 6-1 ; 245 ; Jr.

C ; Henry Smith ; 6-5 ; 300 ; Sr.

OG ; Kamron Panyard ; 5-9 ; 235 ; Jr.

OT ; Elijah Hernandez ; 6-5 ; 290 ; Jr.

DEFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

DE ; Jaheim Bunns ; 6-0 ; 210 ; Jr.

NT ; Ian Smith ; 6-0 ; 220 ; Sr.

DE ; Braeden Snavely ; 6-3 ; 240 ; So.

LB ; Sean Williams ; 5-11 ; 180; Sr.

LB ; Zach Moore ; 5-11 ; 205 ; Sr.

LB ; Xavier Hernandez ; 6-1 ; 215 ; So.

CB ; Zion Gray ; 5-9; 160 l Jr.

CB ; Zo Sutton ; 5-10 ; 155 ; Jr.

S ; Austin Meisner ; 6-1 ; 185 ; Sr.

S ; DeAndre Moore ; 5-7 ; 190 ; Jr.

S ; Lamar Smith ; 5-11 ; 150; Jr.