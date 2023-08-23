STAFFORD INDIANS
Commonwealth District / Region 6B
COACH JEFF DRUGATZ
Second season (3-7)
SEASON PREVIEW
OFFENSE
Hope for improvement starts up front, with four returning starteing offensive linemen, including 6-5, 300-pound center Henry Smith. Last year's top runner, Michael Creamer (499 yards, 5 TDs) and No. 1 receiver, Johnny Hinz Jr. (22-405, 4 TDs) are also back, along with newcomers Zion Gray and William Searcy in the four-wide sets. The offense is looking to be more explosive with dual-threat Gavin Wright at quarterback after he split time with two others at the position in 2022.
DEFENSE
People are also reading…
Seven starters return, including defensive captain Zack Moore at inside linebacker, on a unit that struggled at times last season. Lamar Smith moves from corner to safety with the arrival of the ball-hawking Gray, who will team with fellow junior Zo Sutton at corner. Braeden Snavely and Ian Smith are returning up front with the emphasis on stopping the run game.
OUTLOOK
After going winless in district play in his first season, Drugatz hopes greater familiarity will bring an improved record in year two. The arrival of Gray, a Division I prospect who previously played at North Stafford and Saint Michael, should add athleticism to a more cohesive squad that will be looking to make more big plays and allow fewer of them.
2022 RESULTS
FINAL RECORD: 3-7 (0-6)
DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE
Aug. 26;James Monroe;W;35-14
Sept. 2;at Chancellor;W;7-6
Sept. 9;Eastern View;L;0-28
Sept. 16;at Spotsylvania;W;44-41
Sept. 23;Colonial Forge;L;25-34
Sept. 30;at Mountain View;L;8-48
Oct.6;at Brooke Point;L;7-27
Oct. 14;North Stafford;L;14-21
Oct. 21;at Massaponax;L;0-56
Oct. 28;Riverbend;L;0-37
2023 SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT;TIME
Aug; 25;at James Monroe;7
Aug. 31^;Chancellor;7
Sept. 8;at Colgan;7
Sept. 14^;Independence;7
Sept. 22;at Colonial Forge;7
Sept. 29;at Brooke Point;7
Oct. 6;BYE
Oct. 13;North Stafford;7
Oct. 20;Riverbend;7
Oct. 27;Massaponax;7
Nov. 3;at Mountain View;7
^-Thursday
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class
QB ; Gavin Wright ; 6-0 ; 170 ; Sr.
RB ; Michael Creamer ; 6-0 ; 200 ; Jr.
WR ; Johnny Hinz Jr. ; 6-1 ; 175 ; Sr.
WR ; Mason Dahnert ; 5-10 ; 175 ; Sr.
WR ; Zion Gray ; 5-9 ; 160; Jr.
WR ; Zach Johnson ; 6-1 ; 185 ; Jr.
OT ; Alex Valasek ; 6-2 ; 245 ; Sr.
OG ; Zayvion Harris ; 6-1 ; 245 ; Jr.
C ; Henry Smith ; 6-5 ; 300 ; Sr.
OG ; Kamron Panyard ; 5-9 ; 235 ; Jr.
OT ; Elijah Hernandez ; 6-5 ; 290 ; Jr.
DEFENSE
Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class
DE ; Jaheim Bunns ; 6-0 ; 210 ; Jr.
NT ; Ian Smith ; 6-0 ; 220 ; Sr.
DE ; Braeden Snavely ; 6-3 ; 240 ; So.
LB ; Sean Williams ; 5-11 ; 180; Sr.
LB ; Zach Moore ; 5-11 ; 205 ; Sr.
LB ; Xavier Hernandez ; 6-1 ; 215 ; So.
CB ; Zion Gray ; 5-9; 160 l Jr.
CB ; Zo Sutton ; 5-10 ; 155 ; Jr.
S ; Austin Meisner ; 6-1 ; 185 ; Sr.
S ; DeAndre Moore ; 5-7 ; 190 ; Jr.
S ; Lamar Smith ; 5-11 ; 150; Jr.