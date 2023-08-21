WESTMORELAND EAGLES

Northern Neck District /Region 1A

COACH JOHN PIERCE

Third season (10-11)

SEASON PREVIEW

OFFENSE

Without graduated playmaker Jordan Saunders (now at Old Dominion University), the Eagles will strive for balance on offense. Junior quarterback Jordan Tolson saw limited action at the position in 2022, throwing just 12 passes. He has a tantalizing target in 6-3 sophomore receiver Jaylen Burrell. Sophomore Kenneth Madison will be the primary ball-carrier, working behind a young offensive line that features three sophomores and two juniors.

DEFENSE

The Eagles hope to improve on a defense that allowed 26 points per game last season. Burrell will see double duty as a safety, as will fellow sophomore Lyfe White at tackle. Freshman Aiden Hogg has shown potential at linebacker and joins impressive junior DeAngelo Barnes (6-2, 230) at the position.

OUTLOOK

Making a second straight trip to the Region 1A playoffs may depend on how quickly the Eagles grow up. Youth is everywhere; only three seniors are listed as starters, and several sophomores will get their chances to prove themselves early in the season. They open with three road games, including two challenging tests at West Point and Eastern View.

2022 RESULTS

FINAL RECORD: 5-7 (2-3)

DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE

Aug. 26;West Point;W;18-13

Sept. 2:BYE

Sept. 9;Rappahannock;W;14-7

Sept. 16;King George;L0-62;

Sept. 23;King William;L;0-28

Sept. 30;BYE

Oct. 7;Lancaster;W;28-12

Oct. 14;at Northumberland;L;14-20

Oct. 21;at Rappahannock;L;22-24

Oct. 27;Essex;L;8-47

Nov. 4;at Colonial Beach;W;34-22

VHSL Region 1A quarterfinal

Nov. 10;at West Point;W;14-6

VHSL Region 1A semifinal

Nov. 19;at Essex;L;0-49

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

Aug. 25;at West Point;7

Aug. 31^;at Eastern View;7

Sept. 8;at Rappahannock;7

Sept. 15;BYE

Sept. 21^;Nandua;6

Sept. 29;at Madison County;7

Oct. 5^;Colonial Beach;7

Oct. 14*;Lancaster, 7

Oct. 21*;Nortumberland;2

Oct. 28*;Rappahannock;2

Nov. 3;at Essex;7

^-Thursday; *Saturday

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

QB ; Jordan Tolson ; 6-0 ; 170 ; Jr.

RB ; Kenneth Madison ; 5-10 ; 170 ; So.

WR ; Jaylen Burrell ; 6-3 ; 180 ; So.

WR ; Tyzaun Thomas ; 5-6 ; 150 ; Jr.

WR ; Ahmon Ashton ; 6-0 ; 170 ; Sr.

WR ; Trevay Jackson ; 5-11; 160 ; Sr.

C ; McKane Yearby ; 5-7 ; 320 ; Jr.

G ; Lyfe White ; 6-0 ; 250 ; So.

G ; Walton Simons ; 6-2 ; 270 ; So.

T ; Nick Smith ; 6-0 ; 210 ; So.

T ; Jody Smith ; 5-10, ; ; Jr.

DEFENSE

Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class

DT ; Lyfe White ; 6-0 ; 250 ; So.

DT ; Gary Smith ; 5-11 ; 210 ; Sr.

NG ; Jordan Lee ; 6-2 ; 350 ; So.

LB ; Kenneth Madison ; 5-10 ; 170 ; So.

LB ; Aiden Hogg ; 5-10 ; 170 ; Fr.

LB ; Kai Dameron ; 5-10 ; 190 ; Jr.

LB ; DeAngelo Barnes ; 6-2 ; 230 ; Jr.

CB ; Devin Garnett ; 5-6 ; 145, ; Jr.

CB ; Trevay Jackson ; 5-11 ; 160 ; Sr.

SS ; Jaylen Burrell ; 6-3 ; 180 ; So.

FS ; Ahmon Ashton ; 6-0 ; 170 ; Sr.