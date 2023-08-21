WESTMORELAND EAGLES
Northern Neck District /Region 1A
COACH JOHN PIERCE
Third season (10-11)
SEASON PREVIEW
OFFENSE
Without graduated playmaker Jordan Saunders (now at Old Dominion University), the Eagles will strive for balance on offense. Junior quarterback Jordan Tolson saw limited action at the position in 2022, throwing just 12 passes. He has a tantalizing target in 6-3 sophomore receiver Jaylen Burrell. Sophomore Kenneth Madison will be the primary ball-carrier, working behind a young offensive line that features three sophomores and two juniors.
DEFENSE
The Eagles hope to improve on a defense that allowed 26 points per game last season. Burrell will see double duty as a safety, as will fellow sophomore Lyfe White at tackle. Freshman Aiden Hogg has shown potential at linebacker and joins impressive junior DeAngelo Barnes (6-2, 230) at the position.
OUTLOOK
Making a second straight trip to the Region 1A playoffs may depend on how quickly the Eagles grow up. Youth is everywhere; only three seniors are listed as starters, and several sophomores will get their chances to prove themselves early in the season. They open with three road games, including two challenging tests at West Point and Eastern View.
2022 RESULTS
FINAL RECORD: 5-7 (2-3)
DATE;OPPONENT;W/L;SCORE
Aug. 26;West Point;W;18-13
Sept. 2:BYE
Sept. 9;Rappahannock;W;14-7
Sept. 16;King George;L0-62;
Sept. 23;King William;L;0-28
Sept. 30;BYE
Oct. 7;Lancaster;W;28-12
Oct. 14;at Northumberland;L;14-20
Oct. 21;at Rappahannock;L;22-24
Oct. 27;Essex;L;8-47
Nov. 4;at Colonial Beach;W;34-22
VHSL Region 1A quarterfinal
Nov. 10;at West Point;W;14-6
VHSL Region 1A semifinal
Nov. 19;at Essex;L;0-49
2023 SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT;TIME
Aug. 25;at West Point;7
Aug. 31^;at Eastern View;7
Sept. 8;at Rappahannock;7
Sept. 15;BYE
Sept. 21^;Nandua;6
Sept. 29;at Madison County;7
Oct. 5^;Colonial Beach;7
Oct. 14*;Lancaster, 7
Oct. 21*;Nortumberland;2
Oct. 28*;Rappahannock;2
Nov. 3;at Essex;7
^-Thursday; *Saturday
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class
QB ; Jordan Tolson ; 6-0 ; 170 ; Jr.
RB ; Kenneth Madison ; 5-10 ; 170 ; So.
WR ; Jaylen Burrell ; 6-3 ; 180 ; So.
WR ; Tyzaun Thomas ; 5-6 ; 150 ; Jr.
WR ; Ahmon Ashton ; 6-0 ; 170 ; Sr.
WR ; Trevay Jackson ; 5-11; 160 ; Sr.
C ; McKane Yearby ; 5-7 ; 320 ; Jr.
G ; Lyfe White ; 6-0 ; 250 ; So.
G ; Walton Simons ; 6-2 ; 270 ; So.
T ; Nick Smith ; 6-0 ; 210 ; So.
T ; Jody Smith ; 5-10, ; ; Jr.
DEFENSE
Pos. ; Player ; Ht. ; Wt. ; Class
DT ; Lyfe White ; 6-0 ; 250 ; So.
DT ; Gary Smith ; 5-11 ; 210 ; Sr.
NG ; Jordan Lee ; 6-2 ; 350 ; So.
LB ; Kenneth Madison ; 5-10 ; 170 ; So.
LB ; Aiden Hogg ; 5-10 ; 170 ; Fr.
LB ; Kai Dameron ; 5-10 ; 190 ; Jr.
LB ; DeAngelo Barnes ; 6-2 ; 230 ; Jr.
CB ; Devin Garnett ; 5-6 ; 145, ; Jr.
CB ; Trevay Jackson ; 5-11 ; 160 ; Sr.
SS ; Jaylen Burrell ; 6-3 ; 180 ; So.
FS ; Ahmon Ashton ; 6-0 ; 170 ; Sr.