High school football preview capsules and leaders

TONIGHT’S HOT TICKET
Riverbend (3-1) at Brooke Point (2-2), 6 p.m.
Last meeting: Riverbend won 12-9 in overtime on Nov. 1, 2019.
Last week: Brooke Point defeated North Stafford 21-14; Riverbend defeated Stafford 48-0.
Tonight’s game: Both teams have playoff aspirations entering this Commonwealth District clash. The Black-Hawks have won two straight and hold the No. 3 spot in Region 5D; a win could essentially clinch a berth in the four-team field and boost their chances for a home game. A.J. Maxwell has keyed Brooke Point’s surge with a combined five rushing TDs in his last two games. Aiden Fisher threw two TD passes, ran for a score and returned an interception for another last week against Stafford. The Bears sit fifth in the Region 6B standings and likely need to beat Brooke Point and North Stafford (next week) to make the playoff field.
TONIGHT’S OTHER GAMES
Massaponax (5-0) at North Stafford (1-3), 6 p.m.: The Panthers look to wrap up an unbeaten regular season and boost their chances of earning the top seed in the Region 6B playoffs before their bye next weekend. They haven’t allowed a first-half point all season. The Wolverines hope standout running back Tevin White can return from a quad injury that kept him out of last week’s 21-14 loss to Brooke Point.
Mountain View (1-3) at Stafford (0-4), 6 p.m.: The Wildcats are hoping sophomore standout Ike Daniels returns as they try to sustain their playoff hopes. Stafford will try to shore up a defense that has allowed 48 points in each of its past two games.
King George (4-0) at Caroline (0-4), 6 p.m.: The Foxes are locked in a tight battle with Monacan for the top seed in Region 4B and can’t afford a slip against a Cavaliers team still seeking its first win. Javon Campbell’s five TD catches last week vs. Courtland set an area single-game record.
James Monroe (1-3) at Courtland (2-3), 7 p.m.: The Cougars will close out their regular season trying to snap a three-game skid against a Yellow Jackets team coming off its first win. Aidan Ryan accounted for 368 total yards and five TDs in a victory over Chancellor.
Spotsylvania (2-2) at Eastern View (3-1), 7 p.m.: The resurgent Knights are seeking their third straight win and a second straight victory over the Cyclones after edging them in overtime in 2019. DeAnthony Pendleton’s eight rushing TDs are tied for second in the area. The Cyclones need to win out if they hope to extend their playoff streak to eight seasons.
Louisa (4-0) at Albemarle (2-2), 6:30 p.m.: Kalup Shelton (508 rushing yards, eight TDs) and the Lions have no margin for error if they hope to make the Region 4B playoffs. Albemarle snapped a two-game skid with a 36-0 win over Western Albemarle last week.
Orange (1-3) at Fluvanna (1-3), 7 p.m.: Doug Newsome and the Hornets will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the Flucos, who have managed just one touchdown in their past two games.
Fauquier (2-2) at Culpeper (0-4), 7 p.m.: Still seeking their first victory, the Blue Devils will look to sophomore Malachi Terrell, who ran for a career-high 125 yards and a TD in last week’s last-minute loss to Handley.