High school football preview capsules and leaders

Mountain View (1-3) at Stafford (0-4), 6 p.m.: The Wildcats are hoping sophomore standout Ike Daniels returns as they try to sustain their playoff hopes. Stafford will try to shore up a defense that has allowed 48 points in each of its past two games.

King George (4-0) at Caroline (0-4), 6 p.m.: The Foxes are locked in a tight battle with Monacan for the top seed in Region 4B and can’t afford a slip against a Cavaliers team still seeking its first win. Javon Campbell’s five TD catches last week vs. Courtland set an area single-game record.

James Monroe (1-3) at Courtland (2-3), 7 p.m.: The Cougars will close out their regular season trying to snap a three-game skid against a Yellow Jackets team coming off its first win. Aidan Ryan accounted for 368 total yards and five TDs in a victory over Chancellor.

Spotsylvania (2-2) at Eastern View (3-1), 7 p.m.: The resurgent Knights are seeking their third straight win and a second straight victory over the Cyclones after edging them in overtime in 2019. DeAnthony Pendleton’s eight rushing TDs are tied for second in the area. The Cyclones need to win out if they hope to extend their playoff streak to eight seasons.