High school football preview capsules and stat leaders

HOT TICKETS

Tonight’s game: This is essentially a Region 5D play-in game: the winner qualifies (and gets a potential home game), the loser is out. Mountain View showed some elusive offensive balance in last week’s win over Stafford, rolling up 350 yards and getting two TD catches from Amari Walker. The defense held the Indians to minus-30 rushing yards. Brooke Point forced five turnovers and nearly knocked off Riverbend last week, but managed just 120 total yards. QB Noah Sanders will look to improve on his 6-for-21 passing night.

Tonight’s game: Having already clinched their first outright Battlefield District title since 2001, the Foxes aim to wrap up an undefeated regular season and possibly clinch a first-round home playoff game. To do so, they’ll need to slow the surging Knights, who have won three straight and allowed just 21 points in the process. Jake Naccarato was responsible for two takeaways to key last week’s win over Eastern View. The Foxes have rolled up 111 points in their previous two games, with Charles Mutter connecting often through the air with Javon Campbell and Kyle Reviello.