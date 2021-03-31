High school football preview capsules and state leaders

HOT TICKETS
Brooke Point (2-3) at Mountain View (2-3), 6 p.m. tonight
Last meeting: Mountain View won 34-14 on Nov. 8, 2019.
Last week: Brooke Point lost to Riverbend 14-12; Mountain View defeated Stafford 26-0.
Tonight’s game: This is essentially a Region 5D play-in game: the winner qualifies (and gets a potential home game), the loser is out. Mountain View showed some elusive offensive balance in last week’s win over Stafford, rolling up 350 yards and getting two TD catches from Amari Walker. The defense held the Indians to minus-30 rushing yards. Brooke Point forced five turnovers and nearly knocked off Riverbend last week, but managed just 120 total yards. QB Noah Sanders will look to improve on his 6-for-21 passing night.
Spotsylvania (3-2) at King George (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Last meeting: King George won 41-12 on Nov. 8, 2019.
Last week: Spotsylvania defeated Eastern View 13-7; King George defeated Caroline 59-7.
Tonight’s game: Having already clinched their first outright Battlefield District title since 2001, the Foxes aim to wrap up an undefeated regular season and possibly clinch a first-round home playoff game. To do so, they’ll need to slow the surging Knights, who have won three straight and allowed just 21 points in the process. Jake Naccarato was responsible for two takeaways to key last week’s win over Eastern View. The Foxes have rolled up 111 points in their previous two games, with Charles Mutter connecting often through the air with Javon Campbell and Kyle Reviello.
TONIGHT’S OTHER GAMES
North Stafford (1-4) at Riverbend (4-1), 7 p.m.: The Bears can clinch a Region 6B playoff spot with a win. They hope to get QB Aiden Fisher back after he missed last week’s win over Brooke Point with an Achilles tendon strain. The Wolverines hope to get RB Tevin White untracked after he was held to 2 rushing yards by Massaponax last week.
Stafford (0-5) at Colonial Forge (3-2), 7 p.m.: The Eagles will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008, but can clinch a 13th straight winning season. The Indians will try to end a two-game scoreless streak.
Culpeper (1-4) at Rock Ridge (2-3), 7 p.m.: Coming off a 13-10 overtime win over Fauquier, their first for coach James Ford, the Blue Devils visit a Class 6 opponent. Austin Fernandez had eight receptions for 112 yards, and the defense came up big in overtime.
FRIDAY’S OTHER GAMES
Eastern View (3-2) at Chancellor (3-2), 7 p.m.: After a week off, the Chargers will try to end their regular season on a high note. The Cyclones will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and seek to avoid their first three-game losing streak since that season. Their offense has managed just 13 total points the past two weeks.
Caroline (0-5) at James Monroe (1-4), 7 p.m.: Two struggling teams meet in the regular-season finale, trying to avoid the Battlefield District basement. Caroline’s Sean Brannigan (64 yards and a TD) and JM’s Ke’Shaun Wallace (65 yards, TD) were bright spots in defeat last week.
Albemarle (3-2) at Louisa (5-0), 6:30 p.m.: The Lions can complete an unbeaten regular season and clinch a Region 4B playoff berth (and possibly a home game) with a victory.
Western Albemarle (3-2) at Orange (2-3), 6:30: The Hornets will try to reach the .500 mark after getting 171 rushing yards and three TDs from Markel Jackson last week against Fluvanna.