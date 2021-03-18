High school football preview capsules

TONIGHT’S HOT TICKETS
COLONIAL FORGE (3–1) at MASSAPONAX (4–0), 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Colonial Forge defeated Massaponax 42–21 in the 2019 Region 6B final.
Last week: Colonial Forge defeated North Stafford 35–7; Massaponax defeated Mountain View 40–0.
Tonight’s game: The Panthers will be shooting for a fourth straight shutout, a feat no local public school has notched since Courtland posted five in a row in 2009. It won’t be easy against an Eagles offense that’s averaging 26 points per game. In a comfortable win over North Stafford last week, Colonial Forge got 58 of its 64 passing yards on one scoring play from Hiro Carr to DeLyn Palmer and may need to be more accurate against a Panther defense that held Mountain View to 161 total yards. Luke Morley ran for 208 yards and three TDs and passed for 121 yards for Massaponax in that game.
COURTLAND (2–2) at KING GEORGE (3–0), 7 p.m.
Last meeting: King George defeated Courtland 20–14 on Oct. 25, 2019.
Last week: King George defeated Eastern View 35–6; Courtland lost to Chancellor 35–6.
Tonight’s game: The Foxes can take a big step toward their first outright Battlefield District title since 2001 with a win tonight. They already have defeated Chancellor and Eastern View, the two other teams with winning records. Charles Mutter and Javon Campbell continue to comprise the area’s best passing combination after connecting for 231 yards in last week’s victory over Eastern View. The Cougars have dropped two straight after a 2–0 start and will look for better offensive balance.
TONIGHT’S OTHER GAMES
North Stafford (1–2) at Brooke Point (1–2), 6 p.m.: The winner of this game will take over the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 5D with two weeks left in the season. Brooke Point earned its first win last week by beating Stafford behind three TD runs from A.J. Maxwell and three scoring passes from Noah Sanders. The Wolverines were shut out through three quarters by Colonial Forge.
Louisa (3–0) at Fluvanna (1–2), 6:30 p.m.: After a week off, the young Lions try to continue their unbeaten start. Senior Kalup Shelton has run for 413 yards and seven touchdowns in three games.
Orange (1–2) at Goochland (3–0), 6:30 p.m.: Goochland, which leads the Region 3C standings, figures to pose a tough test for the Hornets.
Stafford (0–3) at Riverbend (2–1), 7 p.m.: The Bears had a week off to lick their wounds after being shut out by Massaponax. They’ll try to rebound against a Stafford team that allowed 567 total yards against Brooke Point last Friday.
Caroline (0–3) at Spotsylvania (1–2), 7 p.m.: Coming off their first win, the Knights will try to even their record at home. DeAnthony Pendleton starred in a victory over James Monroe, running for three TDs and throwing for another. Caroline had last week off after three straight losses to start the season.
Handley (1–1) at Culpeper (0–3), 7 p.m.: After three straight road losses, the Blue Devils finally play their home opener. Quentin Butler was a standout against Kettle Run last week with a team-high 10 tackles and a sack.
SATURDAY’S GAME
Chancellor (3–1) at James Monroe (0–3), 6 p.m.: Trevin Edwards and the Chargers look to sustain their playoff hopes against a Yellow Jackets team still searching for its first victory. Aiden Woolfolk provided a running complement to Edwards with three TDs against Courtland last week. JM finally got its passing game untracked against Spotsylvania but struggled on the ground.
—Compiled by Steve DeShazo