High school football preview capsules

TONIGHT’S OTHER GAMES

North Stafford (1–2) at Brooke Point (1–2), 6 p.m.: The winner of this game will take over the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 5D with two weeks left in the season. Brooke Point earned its first win last week by beating Stafford behind three TD runs from A.J. Maxwell and three scoring passes from Noah Sanders. The Wolverines were shut out through three quarters by Colonial Forge.

Louisa (3–0) at Fluvanna (1–2), 6:30 p.m.: After a week off, the young Lions try to continue their unbeaten start. Senior Kalup Shelton has run for 413 yards and seven touchdowns in three games.

Orange (1–2) at Goochland (3–0), 6:30 p.m.: Goochland, which leads the Region 3C standings, figures to pose a tough test for the Hornets.

Stafford (0–3) at Riverbend (2–1), 7 p.m.: The Bears had a week off to lick their wounds after being shut out by Massaponax. They’ll try to rebound against a Stafford team that allowed 567 total yards against Brooke Point last Friday.