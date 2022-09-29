High school football preview capsules

HOT TICKETS

HIGHLAND SPRINGS (5-0) at COLONIAL FORGE (2-2), Tonight, 6 p.m.

Last meeting: Highland Springs defeated Colonial Forge 54-7 on Oct. 1, 2021.

Last week: Highland Springs defeated Henrico 61-0; Colonial Forge defeated Stafford 34-25.

Tonight's game: The Eagles continue their brutal nondistrict schedule against a Springers squad that won four straight VHSL Class 5 state titles between 2015-18. ... They'll hope to avoid a repeat of last year's meeting, when they committed six turnovers and failed to score an offensive TD. ... A solid running game could relieve the pressure on sophomore QB Eli Taylor. ... Defensively, the Eagles will need to limit Springers QB Khristian Martin and RB Aziz Foster-Powell, each of whom accounted for three TDs last week against Henrico.

STAFFORD (2-2) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (5-0), Tonight, 7

Last meeting: Mountain View defeated Stafford 41-6 on Oct. 1, 2021.

Last week: Stafford lost to Colonial Forge 34-25; Mountain View defeated Massaponax 53-20.

Tonight's game: The Wildcats look to beat Stafford for a fifth straight time, but it may not be as easy as the past four. The Indians have made big strides in Jeff Drugatz's first season as coach, battling Colonial Forge to the wire last week. ... QB Aiden McCpnnell had a modest night passing, but ran for two TDs to keep Stafford competitive. ... Ike Daniels ran for two TDs and Jackson Sigler passed for two in last season's 41-6 romp over Stafford.

ORANGE (4-0) at ALBEMARLE (3-1), Saturday, 2

Last meeting: Albemarle defeated Orange 44-0 on Oct. 1, 2021.

Last week: Both teams were off.

Tonight's game: The Hornets seek their first 5-0 start since 2005, but it won't come easily against a Patriots team that's averaging 44 points per game and coming off a bye week. ... Albemarle's defense forced six turnovers in its last game, a 56-0 shutout of Monticello, and junior QB Amaje Parker threw four TD passes. ... The Hornets will look to control the ball and the clock behind RBs Christian Simpson and Dwayne Wells, who have combined for 879 rushing yards and 12 TDs in four games.

TONIGHT'S OTHER GAMES

RIVERBEND (4-1) at BROOKE POINT (1-3), 6

After intercepting three passes against North Stafford, Devin Washington and the Bears seek their fourth straight win as they face QB Daniel Coles and the Black-Hawks, who had a bye last week.

COURTLAND (1-3) at JAMES MONROE (1-3), 6

After facing powerful Mountain View and King George in back-to-back weeks, the Yellow Jackets will try to contain the Cougars' surprising passing duo of Liam Wojciechowksi and Kwame Whitaker, who hooked up twice for TDs vs. Spotsylvania.

MASSAPONAX (1-3) at NORTH STAFFORD (0-5), 7

The Panthers amassed 288 rushing yards in a loss to Mountain View last week and will try to keep rolling against the Wolverines, who threw for 223 yards against Riverbend but have struggled to reach the end zone.

CAROLINE (1-3) at EASTERN VIEW (4-1), 7

The Cyclones have won their last five meetings with the Cavaliers but will face a stingy Caroline defense that's allowing just 9.5 points per game. QB D'Myo Hunter accounted for five TDs last week vs. Chancellor.

KING GEORGE (3-1) at CULPEPER (2-3), 7

Foxes QB Zach Ferguson set an area record with seven TD passes in last year's 55-7 romp over the Blue Devils and leads an explosive offense that rolled to a 63-0 halftime lead over James Monroe last week.

CHANCELLOR (0-4) at SPOTSYLVANIA (1-3), 7

It's a meeting of two Battlefield District teams seeking an identity. The Chargers have endured three shutouts, but face a Knights squad that's allowing an average of 35 points per game.

RIVERHEADS (3-1) at WESTMORELAND (2-2), 7

In the midst of a brutal schedule, the Eagles look for their first points in three games. They may not come easily against the six-time defending Class 1 state champion Gladiators.

ISLE OF WIGHT (0-3) vs. FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN (5-0), 7

The Eagles' homecoming game has been moved to Massaponax High School. Averaging 45 points per game, QB Drake Morris and the Eagles look to continue their aerial assault against a winless opponent that has scored just 13 points all season.

SATURDAY'S GAME

SAINT MICHAEL (3-1) at BISHOP O'CONNELL (2-2), 2

Both teams count a rout of Annapolis Christian on their ledger. The Warriors must stop Knights QB Jonathan Nguyen, who threw three TD passes vs. Annapolis last week.