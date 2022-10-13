High school football preview capsules

TONIGHT'S HOT TICKETS

MOUNTAIN VIEW (6-0) at COLONIAL FORGE (3-3), 7

Last meeting: Mountain View defeated Colonial Forge 47-19 on Oct. 15, 2021.

Last week: Colonial Forge defeated North Stafford 34-6; Mountain View did not play.

Tonight's game: The Wildcats will look for a second straight victory over the Eagles after dropping the previous five meetings. Last year, they scored the game's final 41 points behind five TD passes from Jackson Sigler. ... During its bye week, Mountain View dropped from first place in he Region 5D points race to a close second behind Stone Bridge. ... Facing a challenging schedule, Colonial Forge has alternated wins and losses all season. The Eagles beat North Stafford last week as Donte Hawthorne returned from injury and rushed for 98 yards and a TD. Two teammates ran for scores as well.

SPOTSYLVANIA (3-3) at EASTERN VIEW (6-1), 7

Last meeting: Spotsylvania defeated Eastern View 18-16 on Oct. 15, 2021.

Last week: Spotsylvania defeated Culpeper 20-7; Eastern View defeated James Monroe 55-6.

Tonight's game: The Knights go for their fourth straight victory over the Cyclones and seek a sweep of the Culpeper County schools. ... They rushed for 358 yards in last season's victory over Eastern View. Mason Christopher took over at QB in that game after Monte McMorris suffered an injury and is now the Knights' starter. ... Four was the key number for Eastern View against JM. D'Myo Hunter and Darius Stafford each accounted for four TDs, and the Cyclones intercepted four passes.

TONIGHT'S OTHER GAMES

NORTH STAFFORD (0-7) at STAFFORD (3-4), 7

The Indians hope to get back to .500, stay in the Region 5D playoff race and snap an 11-year losing streak against the Wolverines, who are still searching for their first win of 2022.

KING GEORGE (5-0) at CHANCELLOR (0-6), 7

With just two days' rest, the high-scoring Foxes seek their 18th straight Battlefield District victory and their 27th straight regular-season triumph. The Chargers are still looking for an offensive TD.

COURTLAND (3-3) at CAROLINE (1-5), 7

Coming off their first shutout in nearly a year, the Cougars aim for a fourth straight victory when they visit the Cavaliers, who have scored just four TDs in their last four games.

ORANGE (4-1) at FLUVANNA (0-6), 7

The Hornets will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they visit the winless Flucos, who are allowing an average of 45 points per game.

WESTMORELAND (3-2) at NORTHUMBERLAND (3-2), 7

Jeremiah Redmond (189 yards, three TDs vs. Lancaster) and the Eagles shoot for a second straight win against Northumberland and Tennessee-bound WR Cameron Seldon, one of the state's top recruits.

COLONIAL BEACH (0-6) at ESSEX (6-0). 7

The winless Drifters face a massive challenge against the unbeaten Trojans, who routed Northumberland 62-6 in a makeup game Monday night.

WESTERN ALBEMARLE (3-3) at LOUISA (7-0), 7:30

Freshman Dyzier Carter has 14 TDs (nine receiving, four rushing, one punt return) for the Lions, who blanked the Warriors 27-0 last season.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

BROOKE POINT (2-4) at MASSAPONAX (2-4), 11 a.m.

Both teams urgently need a win to stay alive in the Region 5D playoff race. The Panthers have won the last four meetings but come in on short rest after playing Tuesday.

CHRISTCHURCH (2-3) at FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN (6-0), 1 p.m.

Drake Morris looks to add to his area-high total of 27 TD passes when the Eagles host Christchurch, whom they beat 42-27 last season.

NORTH CROSS (5-1) at SAINT MICHAEL (4-2), 3 p.m.

The Warriors look to rebound from a 55-7 drubbing by Trinity Episcopal when they host North Cross, which won last year's matchup 28-7.