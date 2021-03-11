High school football preview capsules

Stafford (0-2) at Brooke Point (0-2), 6 p.m.: Both teams are seeking their first victory of the season and will try to get their offenses in gear. Stafford has yet to score a first-half point in two games, while the Black–Hawks were shut out by Massaponax in their last game on Feb. 27. Colten Dunmire led the Indians to their only score last week with a 41-yard run. Brooke Point leads the all-time series 21-7, but the Indians have won two of the last three meetings.

Courtland (2-1) at Chancellor (2-1), 6 p.m.: After beating Caroline on Courtland’s field last week behind Trevin Edwards’ four TD passes, the Chargers host the Cougars in a what looks like a Region 4B playoff elimination game. Courtland suffered its first loss last week, to Eastern View thanks in large part to three lost fumbles. E.J. Rogers has scores on the ground in all three of Courtland’s game. Courtland leads the all-time series 18-16 with the teams splitting the last four meetings.