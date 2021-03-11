High school football preview capsules

TONIGHT’S HOT TICKETS
KING GEORGE (2-0) AT EASTERN VIEW (3-0), 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Eastern View won 40-14 on Oct. 18, 2019.
Last week: Eastern View defeated Courtland 21-14; King George defeated King George 24-21 (OT).
Tonight’s game: The Battlefield District’s only unbeaten teams square off, with the winner seizing control of the district race. Both teams have made a habit of pulling out narrow victories. The Cyclones’ three wins have come by a combined 16 points, while the Foxes’ two triumphs were by a combined eight points. ... After holding Courtland without a pass completion last week, the Cyclones must gird for King George’s Charles Mutter, who threw for 258 yards and two TDs against James Monroe. ... Eastern View counters with a ground-based offense led by Raq Lawson (374 yards, at least 100 in each game), although first-year starting QB Caden Huesby is developing a rapport with WR Daniel Taylor as the pair have hooked up for three TDs in the last two games. ... Eastern View leads the all-time series 6-2, winning the last four meetings.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (1-2) at MASSAPONAX (3-0), 6 p.m.
Last meeting: Massaponax won 45-7 on Oct. 18, 2019.
Last week: Massaponax defeated Riverbend 38-0; Mountain View lost to Colonial Forge 20-7.
Tonight’s game: The Wildcats’ early-season gauntlet continues after dropping decisions to highly regarded Riverbend and Colonial Forge. Mountain View allowed 257 rushing yards against Colonial Forge last week and now must prepare for the Panthers’ triple-option attack. Massaponax isn’t one-dimensional, though; WR A.J. Miller has caught at least one TD pass in each game this season (four total). ... The Panthers’ quick, aggressive defense will shoot for its third shutout of the season against a Wildcats offense that is still looking for consistency and will try to get standout sophomore RB Ike Daniels back over the 100-yard mark on the ground for the first time since the Wildcats’ season opener. Massaponax leads the all-time series 12-5, including winning six of the teams’ last seven meetings.
OTHER GAMES
Colonial Forge (2-1) at North Stafford (1-1), 6 p.m.: The Wolverines rode their defense to their first victory of the season last week, over Stafford, and now try to stop Colonial Forge’s Jordan Barnett, who shredded Mountain View for 178 yards and three touchdowns (including an 84-yarder) on just 16 carries last week. QB Nick Perkins lead the Wolverines fourth-quarter rally last week throwing for one scored passing for the game-winner. Colonial Forge leads the all-time series 16-7, including an eight-game winning streak.
Stafford (0-2) at Brooke Point (0-2), 6 p.m.: Both teams are seeking their first victory of the season and will try to get their offenses in gear. Stafford has yet to score a first-half point in two games, while the Black–Hawks were shut out by Massaponax in their last game on Feb. 27. Colten Dunmire led the Indians to their only score last week with a 41-yard run. Brooke Point leads the all-time series 21-7, but the Indians have won two of the last three meetings.
Courtland (2-1) at Chancellor (2-1), 6 p.m.: After beating Caroline on Courtland’s field last week behind Trevin Edwards’ four TD passes, the Chargers host the Cougars in a what looks like a Region 4B playoff elimination game. Courtland suffered its first loss last week, to Eastern View thanks in large part to three lost fumbles. E.J. Rogers has scores on the ground in all three of Courtland’s game. Courtland leads the all-time series 18-16 with the teams splitting the last four meetings.
James Monroe (0-2) at Spotsylvania (0-2), 6 p.m.: Each team’s quest for its first victory may come down to the performance of its standout player. JM QB Aidan Ryan has been good on the ground, 158 yards rushing and two scores last week, but has struggled in the passing game throwing four picks in two games. DeAnthony Pendleton ran for 151 yards and two TDs against Chancellor two weeks ago for the Knights, who are coming off a bye week. JM leads the all-time series 43-19-1, including wins in nine of the last 10 meetings.
Orange (1-1) at Monticello (1-2), 6:30 p.m.: The Hornets routed Charlottesville last week 36-6 and will look to Charlotte signee Doug Newsome to shine once again this week. Newsome caught three scoring strikes for QB Paul Poirier as the pair connect for all five of Poirier completions for 124 yards. The Mustangs have would five of the last seven meetings, but got pounded by the Hornets 50-7 last season.
Culpeper (0-2) at Kettle Run (2-0), 7 p.m.: The winless Blue Devils found a bright spot last week when freshman QB Bennett Sutherland passed for 151 yards and a TD and also ran for a score. The Cougars have won six of the last season meetings, including 28-14 last season.
St. Michael (4-2) at Northumberland (0-1), 7 p.m.: After winning four of six games against private schools in the fall, the Warriors travel to the Northern Neck for their spring debut. Senior running back Shymarr Wright, who had 761 yards rushing and 11 TDs in those six fall game game, leads the way. The meeting with the VHSL Class 1 Indians will be the Warriors first ever matchup against a public school.