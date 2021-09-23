High school football preview capsules

TONIGHT’S HOT TICKETS
MASSAPONAX (0-0) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (4-0), 7
Last meeting: Massaponax defeated Mountain View 40-0 on March 12.
Last week: Mountain View defeated James Monroe 49-7; Massaponax’s game at Woodbridge was suspended.
Tonight’s game: The Panthers have won three straight in this series, but face a Wildcat team that is picking up momentum and has much more game experience this season. After three straight cancellations due to COVID-19 protocols, Massaponax saw last week’s game at Woodbridge suspended after Vikings assistant coach Fred Moore collapsed and later died. The Panthers shut out the Wildcats during the spring, but will be hard-pressed to contain QB Jackson Sigler (an area-high 12 TD passes) and RB Ike Daniels (269 rushing yards).
RIVERBEND (3-1) at NORTH STAFFORD (2-1), 7
Last meeting: North Stafford defeated Riverbend 14-7 on April 1.
Last week: Riverbend defeated Chancellor 42-20; North Stafford lost to Lake Braddock 20-19.
Tonight’s game: The Wolverines have won the past four meetings but take on a Riverbend offense that has posted a combined 94 points in its last two games. Tanner Triplett has thrown nine TD passes to five different receivers in those two victories. North Stafford’s defense has allowed just five TDs in three games and finally got RB Tevin White rolling last week. He rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown against Lake Braddock, but the Wolverines came up short on a potential game-winning two-point conversion try.
TONIGHT’S OTHER GAMES
FCS (3-0) at MASSANUTTEN (0-1), 4
FCS posted a 45-0 shutout of the same Virginia Spartans team that beat Massanutten 33-6 two weeks ago. Tyson Jones and Drake Morris each had two TD catches in last week’s 26-24 win over Norfolk Christian.
STAFFORD (0-3) at COLONIAL FORGE (1-2), 7
The Eagles shoot for their 10th straight victory over the Indians and aim to get their offense untracked after a lopsided loss at Stone Bridge last week. Stafford is hoping for continued production from QB Aidan McConnell, who threw three TD passes against Spotsylvania.
COURTLAND (0-3) at SPOTSYLVANIA (2-1), 7
The Knights are averaging 42.5 points in their two-game win streak, with Davon Banks and Joseph Gonzalez both over 200 yards rushing for the season. After a bye week, the Cougars shoot for their first victory. Kwame Lassiter has been a big play machine, with two kickoff TD returns and three TD catches.
KING GEORGE (2-0) at JAMES MONROE (1-2), 7
After facing Mountain View’s explosive offense last week, the Yellow Jackets brace for KG’s Gabe Aley (averaging 8.9 yards a carry) and WRs Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins. JM took the Battlefield champion Foxes to overtime during the spring season.
CHANCELLOR (0-1) at EASTERN VIEW (2-0), 7
After finally getting on the field last week, the Chargers hope to be sharper against the Cyclones, whose game at Brooke Point was canceled at the last minute. Chancellor’s 37-22 win in the spring was its first over Eastern View since 2015.
CAROLINE (0-3) at CULPEPER (2-2), 7
The Blue Devils’ Malachi Terrell will try to add to his area-leading season totals of 687 yards and seven TDs against a Caroline defense that allowed 65 points to King William last week.
WASHINGTON & LEE (1-2) at KING WILLIAM (2-1), 7
The Eagles will try to slow down a King William offense that has topped 60 points in each of its past two games. W&L won the teams’ last meeting, 32-29 in 2019.
ARCADIA (0-4) AT COLONIAL BEACH (1-2), 7
The Drifters will be playing their third game in seven days after beating Franklin 24-8 on Tuesday night. Junior running back Shawn Johnson leads the ground-based attack with 167 yards and three scores this season.
CHARLOTTESVILLE (1-3) at LOUISA (3-1), 7:30
The Lions rebounded from a rare home loss to King George by blanking Fluvanna last week behind 401 yards rushing. They have won four straight against the Black Knights, the last two by shutout.