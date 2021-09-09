High school football preview capsules

Tonight’s hot tickets
KING GEORGE (0-0) at LOUISA (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: King George defeated Louisa 31-15 in Region 4B semifinals April 9.
Last week: Louisa defeated Courtland 45-20; King George did not play.
Tonight’s game: This game came together on Monday after Massaponax had to back out of its scheduled trip to Louisa due to COVID-19 issues. It’s a rematch of the Foxes’ Regipn 4B semifinal win in April, but the Foxes are not the same team. Several of their top players graduated, including star QB Charles Mutter, and they’ve completed only half of one game due to weather delays and COVID-19 restrictions. The Lions, meanwhile, have outscored their first two opponents by a combined 75-20. Two juniors, QB Landon Wilson and RB Jordan Smith, have been standouts on both sides of the ball.
RIVERBEND (1-1) at COURTLAND (0-2), 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Riverbend defeated Courtland 17-0 on Sept. 2, 2006.
Last week: Riverbend lost to Freedom 41-7; Courtland lost to Louisa 45-20.
Tonight’s game: This contest is being played a week earlier than originally scheduled, due to COVID-19 issues at Chancellor. Both teams are trying to bounce back from losses last week. The Bears fumbled nine times and lost four, never giving themselves a chance against Freedom. They allowed four touchdowns through the air to the Eagles. Courtland is not a traditionally strong passing team, but Kwame Whitaker hauled in two TD passes against Louisa last week. The Cougars did allow 321 rushing yards to the Lions and will have to stop Riverbend senior RB Aiden Fisher, who had a 35-yard scoring run against Freedom.
Tonight’s other games
STAFFORD (0-1) at EASTERN VIEW (1-0), 7 p.m.
Both teams are coming off unscheduled bye weeks due to COVID-19 issues at rival schools. The Cyclones beat Culpeper in their opener as Caden Huseby ran for one TD and threw for two and Raq Lawson rushed for 105 yards and a TD. The Indians have had two weeks to upgrade an offense that managed just 4 rushing yards vs James Monroe. Brian Glenn’ws 85-yard kickoff return was their biggest play.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (2-0) at LIBERTY (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Wildcats look to extend their strong start against a Liberty program that is coming off a COVID-19 pause. QB Jackson Sigler has thrown seven TD passes to five different receivers in two games, and Mountain View’s defense has allowed just two TDs while scoring one.
WEST POTOMAC (2-0) at COLONIAL FORGE (0-1), 7 p.m.
Coming off a disappointing performance against Unity Reed, the Eagles face a Wolverines team that has outscored its first two foes by a combined 58-7. With Khyri Hawkins and Eli Taylor at QB, Colonial Forge managed just 58 offensive yards and no offensive points last week, with its only score coming on Hiro Carr’s fumble return.
RIVERSIDE (0-2) at BROOKE POINT (1-1), 7 p.m.
After holding off Potomac 34-33 last week, the Black-Hawks shoot for a second straight victory. Sophomore RB Daniel Coles has scored twice in each of Brooke Point’s first two games and seeks more success against the visitors from Leesburg, who have allowed a combined 86 points in losing their first two games.
ORANGE (2-0) at CHARLOTTESVILLE (1-1), 7 p.m.
The Hornets seek their first 3-0 start since 2006 against a Charlottesville team that snapped a 17-game losing streak by edging James Monroe in overtime last week. QB Paul Poirier and RB Bryant Chiles have been the catalysts for Orange’s offense, which has scored 62 points in two games.
FAUQUIER (0-2) at CULPEPER (0-2), 7 p.m.
Both teams are seeking their first wins of the season. The Blue Devils figure to rely heavily again on junior RB Malachi Terrell, who ran for 160 yards and a TD in last week’s loss to Orange after gaining 90 in the opener against Eastern View.
FRANKLIN (0-1) at COLONIAL BEACH (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Drifters had an early bye after their opening overtime loss to King & Queen. Shawn Johnson and Zaccheaus Courtney combined for 142 rushing yards.
WASHINGTON & LEE (0-1) at RAPPAHANNOCK (1-1), 7 p.m.
The Eagles shoot for their first win after forfeiting their opener to West Point, followed by a bye week. The Raiders are coming off a 41-6 win over Nandua.
FCS (1-0) at ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD (1-1), 7 p.m.
After shutting out the Virginia Spartans in their opener, the Eagles had last week off. St. Anne’s routed Hargrave Academy 63-12 before losing to Fork Union Military Academy, 48-7.