High school football preview capsules

Tonight’s hot tickets

KING GEORGE (0-0) at LOUISA (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: King George defeated Louisa 31-15 in Region 4B semifinals April 9.

Last week: Louisa defeated Courtland 45-20; King George did not play.

Tonight’s game: This game came together on Monday after Massaponax had to back out of its scheduled trip to Louisa due to COVID-19 issues. It’s a rematch of the Foxes’ Regipn 4B semifinal win in April, but the Foxes are not the same team. Several of their top players graduated, including star QB Charles Mutter, and they’ve completed only half of one game due to weather delays and COVID-19 restrictions. The Lions, meanwhile, have outscored their first two opponents by a combined 75-20. Two juniors, QB Landon Wilson and RB Jordan Smith, have been standouts on both sides of the ball.

RIVERBEND (1-1) at COURTLAND (0-2), 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Riverbend defeated Courtland 17-0 on Sept. 2, 2006.

Last week: Riverbend lost to Freedom 41-7; Courtland lost to Louisa 45-20.