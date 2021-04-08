High school football preview capsules

TONIGHT’S PLAYOFF GAMES
REGION 6B SEMIFINALS
BATTLEFIELD (4-1) at MASSAPONAX (6-0), 7 p.m.
At stake: A spot in the Region 6B final against the Gar-Field/Patriot winner.
Series history: This is the teams’ first-ever meeting.
Notable: The Panthers had last week off after sweeping through their Commonwealth District schedule. They should be rested and ready, with Luke Morley leading the triple-option offense with 549 rushing yards (13 per carry) and nine TDs. A.J. Miller has caught six of his seven TD passes. ... LB Elijah Christopher leads a defense that posted four shutouts. ... Massaponax will try to slow Battlefield RB Matt Binkowski (767 yards, 11 TDs), and QB Jonathan Walters (604 yards, 8 TDs).
REGION 5D SEMIFINALSMOUNTAIN VIEW (3-3) at PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE (5-1), 6 p.m.
At stake: A spot in the Region 5D final against the Harrisonburg/William Fleming winner.
Series history: Mountain View won the only previous meeting, 52-20 in the 2018 regional opening round.
Notable: The Wildcats earned their way into the playoffs for the 10th straight year with a 44-0 rout of Brooke Point, their second straight shutout. ... Jackson Sigler threw four TD passes in that game. Sigler is the third Mountain View quarterback to see action this season, joining Hunter Holmquist and A.Z. Hernandez. ... Patrick Henry QB Roy Gunn threw for 296 yards in his last outing, rallying the Patriots to a 24-23 win over Pulaski County to clinch the region’s top seed. ... Patrick Henry’s 2019 playoff victory over Albemarle was its first postseason win since 1994.
REGION 4B SEMIFINALS
LOUISA (6-0) at KING GEORGE (6-0), 7 p.m.
At stake: A spot in the Region 4B final against the Monacan/Patrick Henry-Ashland winner.
Series history: The Lions lead 18-9, winning the last five meetings. Prior to that, the Foxes had won eight straight in the series. Louisa won the most recent matchup 42-12 in the 2018 regular-season.
Notable: In a region with four unbeaten teams, the Foxes earned home-field edge due to a strength-of-schedule tiebreaker. ... Their potent passing combination of Charles Mutter to Javon Campbell (11 TD passes) meets a Louisa defense that intercepted six passes (three by Chase Miller, two by Logan McGhee) in last week’s win over Albemarle. The Lions allow just 10.7 points per game. ... Louisa relies on its usual ground-heavy attack. led by senior Kalup Shelton (608 yards, 8 TDs). ... If the Foxes can force the Lions into catchup mode, QB Landon Wilson has thrown nearly as many interceptions (five) as TD passes (six). ... Junior Kyle Reviello is an outstanding complementary target to Campbell and a defensive standout for the Foxes.
TONIGHT’S OTHER GAMES
Chancellor (4-2) at Brooke Point (2-4), 7 p.m.: Chancellor QB Trevin Edwards looks to end a stellar career on a high note. Brooke Point leads the all-time series 4-1, winning the last meeting 18-17 in 2014.
Stafford (0-6) at Spotsylvania (3-3), 7 p.m.: The schools renew an old rivalry (back to 1952) in which the Indians hold a 23-11-2 advantage, but haven’t met since 2004. The Knights won that last meeting 20-14 and hold an 8-2 edge in the 10 most recent encounters.
Sherando (1-0) at Culpeper (2-4), 7 p.m.: Riley Harrison had 189 yards rushing and four touchdowns on just 14 carries in the Blue Devils’ 43-3 win at Class 5 Rock Ridge last Thursday. Teammate Malachi Terrell added another 103 ground yards and score on 11 carries in the team’s second consecutive win. ... Sherando’s only game this season was a 31-17 home win over Millbrook last Friday.