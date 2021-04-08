High school football preview capsules

REGION 4B SEMIFINALS

Series history: The Lions lead 18-9, winning the last five meetings. Prior to that, the Foxes had won eight straight in the series. Louisa won the most recent matchup 42-12 in the 2018 regular-season.

Notable: In a region with four unbeaten teams, the Foxes earned home-field edge due to a strength-of-schedule tiebreaker. ... Their potent passing combination of Charles Mutter to Javon Campbell (11 TD passes) meets a Louisa defense that intercepted six passes (three by Chase Miller, two by Logan McGhee) in last week’s win over Albemarle. The Lions allow just 10.7 points per game. ... Louisa relies on its usual ground-heavy attack. led by senior Kalup Shelton (608 yards, 8 TDs). ... If the Foxes can force the Lions into catchup mode, QB Landon Wilson has thrown nearly as many interceptions (five) as TD passes (six). ... Junior Kyle Reviello is an outstanding complementary target to Campbell and a defensive standout for the Foxes.