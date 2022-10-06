High school football preview capsules

HOT TICKETS

LOUISA (5-0) at ORANGE (4-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Louisa defeated Orange 44-26 on Oct. 8, 2021.

Last week: Louisa defeated Monticello 49-14; Orange did not play.

Tonight's game: In a battle of Jefferson District unbeatens, the Lions seek their 14th straight victory over the Hornets. ... Orange leads the Region 4B points ratings; Louisa is third. ... Lions QB Landon Wilson tossed two touchdown passes and rushed for 76 yards in last year's victory over Orange. ... Besides his seven TD catches, Louisa freshman Dyzier Carter also has intercepted a team-high four passes. .... Orange's best bet may be riding RBs Dwayne Wells (455 yards, five TDs) and Christian Simpson (424 yards, seven TDs) against a Louisa defense that allows just 3.9 yards per carry.

SAINT MICHAEL (4-1) at TRINITY EPISCOPAL (5-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Last meeting: First meeting.

Last week: Saint Michael defeated Bishop O'Connell 35-7; Trinity defeated St. Mary's-Ryken 20-16.

Tomorrow's game: Both teams enter the game on hot streaks. The Warriors have won four straight, including last week's victory over Bishop O'Connell when they held the Knights to negative rushing yards and QB Nahshon Wilson ran for three TDs and passed for one. ... Trinity is ranked fourth in the Richmond area and has two major-college commitments is Elijah Rainer (William & Mary) and Mario Thompson (Old Dominion). Each caught a TD pass from sophomore QB Taegan Logan as the Titans rallied past St. Mary's-Ryken to stay unbeaten.

TONIGHT'S OTHER GAMES

COLONIAL FORGE (2-3) at NORTH STAFFORD (0-6), 7

After being shut out by Highland Springs, the Eagles have a short week to prepare as they try to defeat the Wolverines for the 11th consecutive season.

MASSAPONAX (2-3) at RIVERBEND (5-1), 7

The Panthers have won three straight in the series, including 34-28 last year, but face a Bears offense that has scored at least 35 points in each of its victories.

CAROLINE (1-4) at KING GEORGE (3-0), 7

Rust may be the biggest issue for the high-scoring Foxes, who have played three times and been postponed twice. They have beaten the Cavaliers three straight, including a forfeit last year.

SPOTSYLVANIA (2-3) at CULPEPER (2-3), 7

Coming off their first shutout victory in over a year, the Knights look for their first winning streak of the season. The Blue Devils' game with King George was postponed last week.

CHANCELLOR (0-5) at COURTLAND (2-3), 7

The Cougars flexed their offensive muscle in a 65-13 win over James Monroe on Monday and now face a struggling Chargers team that has suffered three straight shutouts.

EASTERN VIEW (5-1) at JAMES MONROE (1-4), 7

The Yellow Jackets' beleaguered defense looks to find a way to slow QB D'Myo Hunter and the Cyclones, who have rolled up a combined 96 points in winning their last two games.

LANCASTER (1-4) at WESTMORELAND (2-2), 7

Coming off a two-week break, the Eagles will try for their first win in over a month against a Red Devils squad that has allowed 40 or more points three times this season.

RAPPAHANNOCK (2-3) at COLONIAL BEACH (0-5), 7

The Drifters will try to get untracked against a Raiders squad that shut out Middlesex last week for its second straight victory after an 0-3 start.