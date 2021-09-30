High school football preview capsules

Colonial Forge (2-2) at Highland Springs (2-2): After alternating losses and victories, the Eagles aim for a signature road win against a team that has won four of the past six Class 5 state titles. Both of the Springers’ losses came against out-of-state opponents. DL Rashaud Pernell has committed Virginia Tech. He’ll try to stop Colonial Forge’s Khalis Garrett-Bey from his third 100-yard rushing game of the season.

James Monroe (1-3) at Courtland (0-4): Both teams will try to get on track after challenging non-district schedules. Courtland senior RB E.J. Rogers ran for 263 yards and five TDs in a 39-13 win over the Yellow Jackets in the spring.

Eastern View (2-1) at Caroline (0-4): The Cyclones hope to bounce back from a disappointing last-minute loss to Chancellor. They’ll face a Cavaliers squad that has managed to score just two TDs in four games.

Albemarle (3-1) at Orange (3-1): Expect offensive fireworks in this Jefferson District showdown. Hornets QB Paul Poirier has thrown for seven TDs and run for five. Albemarle RB Ebenezer McCarthy ran for 178 yards and two TDs last week against Monticello.