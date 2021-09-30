High school football preview capsules

TONIGHT’S HOT TICKETS
(All kickoffs at 7 p.m.)
BROOKE POINT (2-1) at RIVERBEND (4-1)
Last meeting: Riverbend defeated Brooke Point 14-12 on April 26.
Last week: Riverbend defeated North Stafford 28-27; Brooke Point was off.
Tonight’s game: Both teams come in on win streaks, although the Black-Hawks haven’t played in two weeks because of a bye and COVID-19 restrictions. They scored a combined 97 points in beating Potomac and Riverside before the break. RB Daniel Coles has 418 rushing yards and seven TDs, and QB Noah Sanders is averaging 21 yards per completion. The Bears overcame a 21-0 deficit to beat North Stafford last week behind Aiden Fisher’s 172 rushing yards and two TDs. They’ve averaged 41 points per game in winning their last three.
CULPEPER (3-2) at KING GEORGE (3-0)
Last meeting: King George defeated Culpeper 39-0 on Oct. 26, 2012.
Last week: King George defeated James Monroe 41-7; Culpeper defeated Caroline 22-0.
Tonight’s game: The teams’ first meeting in nine years features a clash in styles. The Blue Devils rely on junior RB Malachi Terrell, the area’s top rusher with 899 yards and nine TDs. The Foxes prefer to air it out, with Chanz Wiggins, Mekhai White and Kyle Reviello all catching TD passes from Zach Ferguson last week against James Monroe. King George has a 12-game regular-season win streak dating back to 2019. Culpeper’s shutout of Caroline last week was its first since 2018.
SPOTSYLVANIA (3-1) at CHANCELLOR (1-1)
Last meeting: Chancellor defeated Spotsylvania 48-20 on Feb. 28.
Last week: Spotsylvania defeated Courtland 23-20; Chancellor defeated Eastern View 30-16.
Tonight’s game: Tonight’s winner is likely to emerge as the top challenger to defending Battlefield District champion King George. The Chargers scored twice in the final minute to beat Eastern View last week, with JaQquan Johnson’s interception return sealing the win. Brycen Edwards had a 70-yard TD reception. Davon Banks’ 109 rushing yards and two TDs helped the Knights edge Courtland last week for their third straight victory.
TONIGHT’S OTHER GAMES
North Stafford (2-2) at Massaponax (0-1): Each team lost its Commonwealth District opener last week (North Stafford to Riverbend, Massaponax to Mountain View). After being held to 2 yards on six carries by the Panthers in a 49-0 loss in the spring, Wolverines senior Tevin White hopes to break loose.
Mountain View (5-0) at Stafford (0-4): The Wildcats hope to match the best start in school history (set in 2015 and 2019) and enter their bye week with momentum. Ike Daniels had his best performance of the season (204 all-purpose yards, two TDs) last week against Riverbend. The Indians suffered their second shutout of the year last week against Colonial Forge.
Colonial Forge (2-2) at Highland Springs (2-2): After alternating losses and victories, the Eagles aim for a signature road win against a team that has won four of the past six Class 5 state titles. Both of the Springers’ losses came against out-of-state opponents. DL Rashaud Pernell has committed Virginia Tech. He’ll try to stop Colonial Forge’s Khalis Garrett-Bey from his third 100-yard rushing game of the season.
James Monroe (1-3) at Courtland (0-4): Both teams will try to get on track after challenging non-district schedules. Courtland senior RB E.J. Rogers ran for 263 yards and five TDs in a 39-13 win over the Yellow Jackets in the spring.
Eastern View (2-1) at Caroline (0-4): The Cyclones hope to bounce back from a disappointing last-minute loss to Chancellor. They’ll face a Cavaliers squad that has managed to score just two TDs in four games.
Albemarle (3-1) at Orange (3-1): Expect offensive fireworks in this Jefferson District showdown. Hornets QB Paul Poirier has thrown for seven TDs and run for five. Albemarle RB Ebenezer McCarthy ran for 178 yards and two TDs last week against Monticello.
FCS (4-0) at Isle of Wight (2-3): The Eagles look to extend their unbeaten start against an Isle of Wight team that’s allowed 50 points twice. Fredericksburg Christian QB Drake Morris has five TD passes among his eight completions.