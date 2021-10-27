High school football preview capsules

(All 7 p.m. kickoffs)

COLONIAL FORGE (3-5) at BROOKE POINT (3-4): Both teams will try to get their offenses untracked after struggling in Commonwealth District losses last week. The Eagles have won four straight in the series.

STAFFORD (0-8) at RIVERBEND (6-2): The Bears will look to maintain their hold on the No. 4 seed in Region 5D and will try to avoid looking forward to next week’s showdown with unbeaten Mountain View.

JAMES MONROE (3-5) at CAROLINE (0-8): The Yellow Jackets hope to bounce back from last week’s thumping by Spotsylvania against a Cavaliers team that has scored just 18 points all season.

ORANGE (5-3) at GOOCHLAND (5-3): QB Paul Poirier and the Hornets can essentially assure themselves a spot in the Region 4D playoffs with a victory over the Bulldogs.

COLONIAL BEACH (3-3) at LANCASTER (1-7): After playing Northumberland Tuesday night, the Drifters have a short turnaround to face the Red Devils, who have been outscored 386-72.