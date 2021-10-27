High school football preview capsules

HOT TICKETS
MOUNTAIN VIEW (8-0) at NORTH STAFFORD (3-4), Thursday, 7 p.m.:
Last meeting: Mountain View defeated North Stafford 24-6 on Feb. 26.
Last week: Mountain View defeated Brooke Point 41-16; North Stafford did not play.
Tonight’s game: The Wildcats try to improve on the best start in school history and maintain their old on the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Region 5D playoffs. ... Junior RB Ike Daniels ran for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Wolverines in their last meeting in the spring. ... The Wolverines will try to keep pace with a passing game featuring Cliff Davis, who has caught seven of QB Jack Pearson’s 10 TD passes this season and averages 20 yards per reception.
SPOTSYLVANIA (5-3) at KING GEORGE (7-0), Thursday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: King George defeated Spotsylvania 42-15 on April 2.
Last week: King George defeated Eastern View 39-0; Spotsylvania defeated James Monroe 33-6.
Tonight’s game: King George’s explosive offense gets plenty of deserved attention, but the Foxes’ defense has posted two straight shutouts and three overall this season. ... The Foxes have won 14 straight Battlefield District games and got an infusion last week from transfer Aydin Woolfolk, who ran for 118 yards and three TDs against Eastern View. ... The Knights have won two straight to move into the eighth and final Region 4B playoff spot. Trenton Ballard, Ethan Cockrill and Davon Banks all reached 100 rushing yards last week against JM.
LOUISA (7-1) at ALBEMARLE (6-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Louisa defeated Albemarle 27-8 on April 2.
Last week: Albemarle defeated Goochland 21-0; Louisa did not play.
Friday’s game: The well-rested Lions can wrap up their fifth straight Jefferson District title with a victory. They have won 31 straight Jefferson District games, including five in a row over Albemarle. ... Louisa junior QB/DB Landon Wilson has intercepted nearly as many passes (three) as he has thrown interceptions (four). He also leads the Lions with 664 rushing yards. ... Albemarle’s defense posted its third shutout of the season last week against Goochland. QB Amaje Parker threw for two TDs and ran for another.
THURSDAY’S OTHER GAMES
CULPEPER (4-5) at CHANCELLOR (3-2): Chargers need a win to maintain their grip on a Region 4B playoff spot, while the Blue Devils hope to earn a Region 3B home game with a win in their regular-season finale.
EASTERN VIEW (3-4) at COURTLAND (3-4): Coming off a shutout of Culpeper, the resurgent Cougars seek their third straight victory as they cling to playoff hopes, while the Cyclones aim to avoid their first four-game skid since 2012.
FRIDAY’S OTHER GAMES
(All 7 p.m. kickoffs)
COLONIAL FORGE (3-5) at BROOKE POINT (3-4): Both teams will try to get their offenses untracked after struggling in Commonwealth District losses last week. The Eagles have won four straight in the series.
STAFFORD (0-8) at RIVERBEND (6-2): The Bears will look to maintain their hold on the No. 4 seed in Region 5D and will try to avoid looking forward to next week’s showdown with unbeaten Mountain View.
JAMES MONROE (3-5) at CAROLINE (0-8): The Yellow Jackets hope to bounce back from last week’s thumping by Spotsylvania against a Cavaliers team that has scored just 18 points all season.
ORANGE (5-3) at GOOCHLAND (5-3): QB Paul Poirier and the Hornets can essentially assure themselves a spot in the Region 4D playoffs with a victory over the Bulldogs.
COLONIAL BEACH (3-3) at LANCASTER (1-7): After playing Northumberland Tuesday night, the Drifters have a short turnaround to face the Red Devils, who have been outscored 386-72.
WASHINGTON & LEE (3-3) at ESSEX (4-0): The Eagles have three games scheduled in an eight-day period: Friday at the unbeaten Trojans, Tuesday at West Point and next Friday against Colonial Beach.
SAINT MICHAEL (6-2) at PORTSMOUTH CHRISTIAN (8-0): Coming off a 70-8 rout of Roanoke Catholic, the Warriors face a tougher task against the Patriots, who are averaging 56 points per game.
SATURDAY’S GAME
NANSEMOND-SUFFOLK (6-2) at FCS (6-2), 1 p.m.: Fredericksburg Christian’s Tyson Jones will try to add to his area-best total of 14 TD catches against the Saints, who have won three straight games.