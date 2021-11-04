High school football preview capsules

TONIGHT’S HOT TICKETS
MOUNTAIN VIEW (9-0) at RIVERBEND (7-2)
Last meeting: Riverbend defeated Mountain View 18-13 on Feb. 22.
Last week: Mountain View defeated North Stafford 35-21; Riverbend defeated Stafford 35-0.
Tonight’s game: Region 5D playoff seeding is on the line as the Wildcats try to complete the first undefeated regular season in school history. The winner will get a home playoff game; Mountain View is likely to get one, win or lose. ... The Wildcats’ Jackson Sigler (22) and the Bears’ Tanner Triplett (15) rank first and second, respectively, in the Commonwealth District in touchdown passes. ... Sigler and Ike Daniels (1,069 all-purpose yards, 14 TDs) face a Riverbend defense coming off two straight shutouts. ... RB Aiden Fisher leads the Bears with 785 rushing yards.
COLONIAL FORGE (4-5) at MASSAPONAX (6-1)
Last meeting: Massaponax defeated Colonial Forge 51-14 on March 19.
Last week: Colonial Forge defeated Brooke Point 35-27; Massaponax defeated Woodbridge 35-21 Tuesday in completion of suspended game.
Tonight’s game: The Eagles are playing for their postseason lives and need a victory (or outside help) to reach the Region 6B playoffs. Last Friday’s win over Brooke Point marked their second-highest scoring total of the season, as Aaron Woodley-Aboagye ran for three TDs. ... Massaponax can earn a Region 5D home game with a victory. The Panthers’ triple-option attack hummed with three second-half TD runs (two by Donte Hawthorne) in the second half against Woodbridge, while the defense held the Vikings scoreless after the resumption.
COURTLAND (4-5) at KING GEORGE (8-0)
Last meeting: King George defeated Courtland 52-29 on March 19.
Last week: Courtland lost to Chancellor 41-25 Tuesday; King George defeated Spotsylvania 37-0.
Tonight’s game: Playing for the third time in eight days, the Cougars need an upset to reach the Region 4B playoffs. They’ll rely on senior RB E.J. Rogers (1,039 yards, 14 TDs) to keep the ball away from QB Zach Ferguson (17 TD passes) and the Foxes. ... King George will try to finish unbeaten (15-0) in regular-season games played in 2021 after going 6-0 in the pandemic-delayed spring season. ... Led by senior LB Kyle Reviello, the Foxes’ defense has posted three straight shutouts and allowed just seven points in four October contests.
COLONIAL BEACH (5-3) at WASHINGTON & LEE (4-3)
Last meeting: W&L defeated Colonial Beach 34-33 in the Region 1A playoffs Nov. 15, 2109.
Last games: Colonial Beach defeated Lancaster 60-0; W&L defeated Essex 26-0 (both on Monday).
Tonight’s game: A home game for the first round of the Region 1A playoffs in on the line in this local rivalry, as well as the Northern Neck District regular-season title. Both teams are unbeaten in district play. ... Senior QB Randall Annino accounted for 245 total yards and three TDs (two passing) in W&L’s victory over previously unbeaten Essex Monday. Jeremiah Redmond added 130 rushing yards and a TD. ... The Drifters overwhelmed Lancaster behind two rushing TDs from Shawn Johnson.
TONIGHT’S OTHER GAMES (7 p.m. unless noted)
• NORTH STAFFORD (3-5) at BROOKE POINT (3-6): It’s the final high school game for Wolverines RB Tevin White (507 yards, 3 TDs) and Black-Hawks WB Noah Sanders (983 passing yards, 9 TDs).
• CHANCELLOR (5-3) at JAMES MONROE (4-5): The weary Chargers need a win to secure a Region 4B playoff spot, while the Yellow Jackets hope to climb to third in the Region 3B playoff standings.
• CAROLINE (0-9) at SPOTSYLVANIA (5-4): With no playoff hopes, the Knights will try for a fourth straight winning season. QB Monte McMorris needs 175 passing yards to reach 1,000.
• LOUISA (7-2) at GOOCHLAND (5-4): After their 31-game Jefferson District win streak ended last week, the Lions hope to rebound in preparation for next week’s Region 4D road playoff game.
• WESTERN ALBEMARLE (8-1) at ORANGE (6-3): QB Paul Poirier has 1,009 passing yards and 793 rushing for the Hornets, who are assured of their first playoff berth since 2017.
• SAINT MICHAEL (6-2) at ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC (3-6), 6:30 p.m.: Senior RB Melvin Spriggs is 138 yards shy of 1,000 for the Warriors, whose defense shined in last week’s win over previously unbeaten Portsmouth Christian.