High school football preview capsules

TONIGHT’S HOT TICKETS

MOUNTAIN VIEW (9-0) at RIVERBEND (7-2)

Last meeting: Riverbend defeated Mountain View 18-13 on Feb. 22.

Last week: Mountain View defeated North Stafford 35-21; Riverbend defeated Stafford 35-0.

Tonight’s game: Region 5D playoff seeding is on the line as the Wildcats try to complete the first undefeated regular season in school history. The winner will get a home playoff game; Mountain View is likely to get one, win or lose. ... The Wildcats’ Jackson Sigler (22) and the Bears’ Tanner Triplett (15) rank first and second, respectively, in the Commonwealth District in touchdown passes. ... Sigler and Ike Daniels (1,069 all-purpose yards, 14 TDs) face a Riverbend defense coming off two straight shutouts. ... RB Aiden Fisher leads the Bears with 785 rushing yards.

COLONIAL FORGE (4-5) at MASSAPONAX (6-1)

Last meeting: Massaponax defeated Colonial Forge 51-14 on March 19.

Last week: Colonial Forge defeated Brooke Point 35-27; Massaponax defeated Woodbridge 35-21 Tuesday in completion of suspended game.