High school football preview capsules

Friday’s Hot Ticket

FREEDOM (1-0) at RIVERBEND (1-0), 7

Tonight’s game: The Bears’ high aspirations will get a stern test from one of the region’s most powerful programs, which ran up 10 touchdowns in three quarters before lightning ended its win over Brooke Point last week. Freedom QB Davis Bryson was 12 of 14 passing for 277 yards and four TDs and ran seven times for 100 yards and two TDs. Riverbend also got off to a strong start in Tanner Tripplett’s debut at QB, as he threw for 195 yards and two TDs and Aiden Fisher ran for 104 yards and a score. The Bears held Spotsylvania to 148 total yards but will face a bigger challenge on Friday.