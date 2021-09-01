High school football preview capsules

Friday’s Hot Ticket
FREEDOM (1-0) at RIVERBEND (1-0), 7
Last meeting: Riverbend defeated Freedom 28-13 on Oct. 14, 2016.
Last week: Freedom defeated Brooke Point 70-26; Riverbend defeated Spotsylvania 27-6.
Tonight’s game: The Bears’ high aspirations will get a stern test from one of the region’s most powerful programs, which ran up 10 touchdowns in three quarters before lightning ended its win over Brooke Point last week. Freedom QB Davis Bryson was 12 of 14 passing for 277 yards and four TDs and ran seven times for 100 yards and two TDs. Riverbend also got off to a strong start in Tanner Tripplett’s debut at QB, as he threw for 195 yards and two TDs and Aiden Fisher ran for 104 yards and a score. The Bears held Spotsylvania to 148 total yards but will face a bigger challenge on Friday.
OTHER GAMES
Thursday’s Games
UNITY REED (1-0) at COLONIAL FORGE (0-0), 7
After a Week 1 bye, the Eagles get started against a
Unity Reed team that edged Westfield 20-14 in its opener. QB Hiro Carr leads a new group of skill-position starters for Colonial Forge.
POTOMAC (0-1) at BROOKE POINT (0-1), 7
The Black-Hawks try to regroup after absorbing Freedom’s offensive onslaught last week. They did score four TDs. Potomac dropped its opener to Battlefield after allowing to defensive touchdowns.
GEORGE WYTHE (0-0) at CAROLINE (0-1), 7
The Cavaliers will seek their first victory and their first points after dropping their opener 20-0 to J.R. Tucker. It’s the season opener for the visiting Bulldogs.
Friday’s Games
WOODBRIDGE (0-0) vs. NORTH STAFFORD (0-0)
at Stafford, 10 a.m.
This game was moved to the Indians’ field because of poor field conditions in Garrisonville. The Wolverines aim to play Friday, finish their opener against Gar-Field on Tuesday, then visit Dinwiddie next Friday.
GAR-FIELD (0-0) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (1-0), 11 a.m.
After QB Jackson Sigler threw four TD passes in an opening win over Forest Park, the Wildcats will try for a 2-0 start against the renamed Red Wolves, who trailed North Stafford 10-7 when their opener was suspended.
ORANGE (1-0) at CULPEPER (0-1), 7
After running for three TDs and throwing for two against Courtland, Hornets QB Paul Poirier takes on a Blue Devils defense that couldn’t contain Eastern View last week in a 38-6 loss. Malachi Terrell rushed for 90 yards for Culpeper.
FLUVANNA (0-1) at SPOTSYLVANIA (0-1), 7
The Knights try to get QB Monte McMorris II untracked and bounce back from an opening defeat at Riverbend. The Flucos lost 21-6 to Broadway in their opener.
JAMES MONROE (1-0) vs. CHARLOTTESVILLE (0-1)
at Fluvanna, 7
After holding off Stafford in their opener, the Yellow Jackets face the Black Knights, who squandered a 14-0 lead in an opening 40-14 loss to Western Albemarle.
COURTLAND (0-1) at LOUISA (1-0), 7:30
The Lions seek their fifth straight win in this series and their 38th straight regular-season victory dating back to 2017. QB Landon Wilson and RB Jordan Smith each topped 100 rushing yards vs. Huguenot last week; E.J. Rogers had 109 in the Cougars’ loss to Orange.
Saturday’s game
FORK UNION (1-0) vs. ST. MICHAEL (1-0)
at Fredericksburg Field House, 7
The Warriors held Fishburne Academy to minus-59 total yards in a season-opening 68-0 rout but face a tougher challenge in FUMA, which won its opener 48-7 over St. Anne’s-Belfield.
POSTPONED
KING GEORGE (0-0) at MASSAPONAX (0-0)
Massaponax will have to wait at least another week to open its 2021 football season. The Panthers were scheduled to face King George on Friday, but that game has been cancelled, head coach Eric Ludden confirmed Wednesday night.
Massaponax’s season opener against Chancellor last week was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chargers’ program. Just months removed from a run to the Class 5 state semifinals, the Panthers have yet to take the field.
The Foxes haven’t completed a contest, either. After multiple delays, King George’s game against Lafayette was ultimately suspended at halftime with the score tied at 14.