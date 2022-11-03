High school football preview capsules

HOT TICKETS

RIVERBEND (8–1) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (8–1), tonight, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Riverbend defeated Mountain View 28–6 on Nov. 5, 2021.

Last week: Riverbend defeated Stafford 37–0; Mountain View defeated North Stafford 35–6.

Tonight's game: Playoff seeding and the Commonwealth District title are on the line in this regular-season finale. The winner gets the No. 2 seed in the Region 5D playoffs, and the Bears can win the outright district title with a victory. A Wildcats win means the teams share the crown (possibly with Colonial Forge). ... Riverbend held Mountain View to 188 total yards (28 rushing) in last year's victory. ... Both teams' QBs have been efficient all season. the Wildcats' Jackson Sigler has 18 TD passes and just two interceptions, while the Bears' Tanner Triplett has a 19/4 ratio.

BLUE RIDGE (5–3) at FCS (7–2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Last meeting: First meeting between the schools.

Last week: Blue Ridge defeated Fork Union Military Academy 48–13; FCS lost to Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 49–43.

Saturday's game: Coming off two straight narrow losses, the Eagles need a win to ensure themselves a spot in the four-team VISAA Division II playoffs. ... FCS (7.78) is currently ranked fourth and Blue Ridge (6.88) fifth. ... Drake Morris' school-record 37 TD passes are 16 better than any other area QB. (Eastern View's D'Myo Hunter has 21). ... Both offenses are scoring more than 40 points per game. ... Both squads have defeated St. Anne's Belfield and Hargrave Military Academy and lost to Atlantic Shores Christian and Nansemond-Suffolk Academy.

OTHER GAMES

MASSAPONAX (3–6) at COLONIAL FORGE (5–4), 7 p.m.: Eagles RB/QB Donte Hawthorne faces his former team as the Eagles try to improve their Region 6B playoff positioning. Hawthorne ran for 217 yards and three TDs for the Panthers in last year's game.

BROOKE POINT (3–6) at NORTH STAFFORD (1–8), 7 p.m.: The Black–Hawks have an outside shot at the Region 5D playoffs with a win in their finale and some outside help.

COURTLAND (4–5) at KING GEORGE (9–0), 7 p.m.: The Foxes hope to stretch their Battlefield District win streak to 23, while the Cougars need an upset to qualify for the Region 4B playoffs.

SPOTSYLVANIA (4–5) at CAROLINE (4–5), 7 p.m.: The Cavaliers can clinch a home game in the Region 3B playoffs behind QB Miles Holmes, their first 1,000-yard passer since 2013.

JAMES MONROE (2–7) at CHANCELLOR (0–9), 7 p.m.: The Yellow Jackets get their final tuneup for the Region 3B playoffs, while the Chargers look to end a down year on a high note.

GOOCHLAND (3–6) at LOUISA (9–0), 7:30 p.m.: The Lions aim to clinch the outright Jefferson District title, earn their fifth unbeaten regular season in six years and possibly the top seed in the Region 4D playoffs.

ORANGE (7–2) at WESTERN ALBEMARLE (5–4), 7 p.m.: The Hornets can earn a home game in the first round of the Region 5D playoffs if they can avenge last season's wild 43-41 loss to the Warriors.

WESTMORELAND (3–5) at COLONIAL BEACH (1–8), 7 p.m.: Last week's victory over Lancaster gives the Drifters a shot at earning the final playoff spot in Region 1A if they can upset their county rivals.