High school football preview capsules

HOT TICKETS

ALBEMARLE (7–1) at LOUISA (8–0), Tonight, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Albemarle defeated Louisa 23–7 on Oct. 29, 2021.

Last week: Albemarle defeated Goochland 48–3; Louisa did not play.

Tonight’s game: In a battle for the Jefferson District lead, the Lions aim to avenge their only district loss since 2016, a span of 38 games. .... The Lions lost a fumble and three interceptions in last year’s meeting. ... Louisa QB Landon Smith ran for 103 yards in that game but was held to 23 passing. ... Amaje Parker threw a TD pass in last year’s meeting and added six more last week against Goochland, three to Noah Grevious.

BROOKE POINT (3–5) at COLONIAL FORGE (4–4),

Tonight, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Colonial Forge defeated Brooke Point 34–27 on Oct. 29, 2021.

Last week: Colonial Forge lost to Riverbend 29–0; Brooke Point lost to Mountain View 32–7.

Tonight’s game: This is a key game for both teams’ playoff hopes. The Black-Hawks currently sit one spot outside the Region 5D field and could vault into the top eight with a win over a Class 6 opponent. The Eagles are tied for sixth in Region 6B and still have hopes of hosting a playoff game if they can win their final two. ... Eagles QB Khyri Hawkins was 13 for 15 passing last year against Brooke Point for 286 yards and two TDs. Colby Kynard had in seven receptions for 140 yards and a score. ... Hawkins may start again if Eli Taylor hasn’t recovered from illness.

NANSEMOND-SUFFOLK (5–2) at FCS (6–1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Last meeting: Nansemond-Suffolk won last year’s game by forfeit.

Last week: Nansemond-Suffolk defeated Norfolk Christian 48–0; FCS lost to Atlantic Shores Christian 17–14.

Saturday’s game: Fredericksburg Christian seeks to rebound from its first loss of the season. ... Nansemond-Suffolk is currently ranked third and FCS fourth in the VISAA Division 2 ratings. ... Expect a lot of passing. Nansemond-Suffolk QB Gabe Wansart has thrown 25 TD passes, 13 of them to Isaiah Fuhrmann, while FCS’s Drake Morris has 32 TD throws, 17 of them to Noah Martin and 11 to Bishop Heard-Samuels.

TONIGHT’S OTHER GAMES

RIVERBEND (7–1) at STAFFORD (3–5), 7 p.m.

The Bears seek their seventh straight win and could move up to No. 2 in the Region 5D power rankings if they can beat the Indians for a fourth straight season.

NORTH STAFFORD (1–7) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (7–1), 7 p.m.

The Wildcats hope to avoid looking past the Wolverines before next week’s Commonwealth District showdown against Riverbend.

KING GEORGE (7–0) at SPOTSYLVANIA (4–4), 7 p.m.

The Foxes shoot for a 17th consecutive Battlefield District win against a Knights team that needs a victory to have any shot at the Region 4B playoffs.

COURTLAND (4–4) at EASTERN VIEW (7–2), 7 p.m.

The Cyclones complete their regular season, hoping to avoid a second straight loss, while the Cougars need a victory to sustain their playoff hopes.

CAROLINE (3–5) at JAMES MONROE (2–6), 7 p.m.

The winner of this game boosts its chances of hosting a Region 3B playoff contest. JM has won 14 straight games in the annual series.

CHANCELLOR (0–8) at CULPEPER (2–6), 7 p.m.

Both Battlefield District squads look for a victory that would help salvage a disappointing season. The Chargers won last year’s game, 35–14.

ORANGE (6–2) at GOOCHLAND (3–5), 7 p.m.

The Hornets enter the game tied with Amherst for the No. 4 spot in the Region 4D points standings and need a win if they hope to host a playoff game.

LANCASTER (1–7) at COLONIAL BEACH (0–8), 7 p.m.

This looks like the Drifters’ best shot at snapping a 10-game losing streak dating back to 2021 and breaking into the win column.

SATURDAY’S GAME

SAINT MICHAEL (5–3) at BENEDICTINE (6–2), 1 p.m.

In their regular-season finale, the Warriors hope to boost their VISAA Division III playoff standing while facing Division II’s second-ranked squad.