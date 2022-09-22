High school football preview capsules

TONIGHT’S HOT TICKETS

MOUNTAIN VIEW (4-0) at MASSAPONAX (1-2), 7

Last meeting: Mountain View defeated Massaponax 30-20 on Sept. 24, 2021.

Last week: Mountain View defeated James Monroe 62-0; Massaponax lost to Woodbridge 27-14.

Tonight’s game: This is the Commonwealth District opener for both teams. ... The Wildcats have shut out each of their last three opponents, but the challenge will be steep against the Panthers’ triple-option offense, even if Massaponax is short on experience. ... With two interception returns last week against James Monroe, Mountain View’s defense has now scored more TDs (three) than it has allowed (two). ... Senior RB Ike Daniels rolled up 204 all-purpose yards against Massaponax last year and scored twice, including on an 88-yard screen pass from Jackson Sigler. Daniels had four touchdowns on six touches last week against JM.

COLONIAL FORGE (1-2) at STAFFORD (3-1), 7

Last meeting: Colonial Forge defeated Stafford 49-0 on Sept. 24, 2021.

Last week: Colonial Forge lost to Stone Bridge 20-14; Stafford defeated Spotsylvania 44-41.

Tonight’s game: Off to their best start since winning the 2017 Region 5D title, the Indians take a big step up in competition in the Commonwealth opener for both teams. The Eagles have won the teams’ last 10 meetings by an average margin of 32 points. ... Aidan McConnell led Stafford’s frantic comeback from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit against Spotsylvania last week, throwing three TD passes and running for a score in the final period. ... Points may not come quite so easily against the Eagles, who have lost two 20-14 heartbreakers to state powers Tuscarora and Stone Bridge. Sophomore QB Eli Taylor has throws for 398 yards and four TDs in two starts. ... The Eagles will try to get RB Donte Hawthorne going after Stone Bridge held him to 23 yards last week.

KING WILLIAM (3-1) at WESTMORELAND (2-1), 7

Last meeting: King William defeated Westmoreland 58-19 on Sept. 24. 2021.

Last week: King William defeated Caroline 10-6; Westmoreland lost to King George 62-0.

Tonight’s game: Bouncing back from last week’s home drubbing by King George won’t be easy for the Eagles, as the defending VHSL Class 2 champions come to visit. Cavaliers QB Kaleb Shelton ran for 41 yards and a TD and passed for 79 yards in a defensive slugfest against Caroline last week. ... Westmoreland will try to get the ball to standout Jordan Saunders after he caught just two passes and ran once against King George last week. He had scored two TDs in each of the Eagles’ first two games.

TONIGHT’S OTHER GAMES

NORTH STAFFORD (0-4) at RIVERBEND (3-1), 7

A perfect 11 for 11 passing last week, Tanner Triplett and the Bears look to keep rolling in their Commonwealth District opener against the Wolverines’ struggling offense, which hasn’t scored more than one TD in a game this season.,

JAMES MONROE (1-2) at KING GEORGE (2-0), 7

Showing no rust after a two-week layoff, the Foxes drilled Westmoreland 62-0 last week. Shooting for their 17th straight Battlefield District victory, they take a Yellow Jackets’ team they beat 41-7 a year ago. Zach Ferguson threw three TD passes and ran for two scores in that game.

EASTERN VIEW (3-1) at CHANCELLOR (0-3), 7

After suffering their first loss last week to Brooke Point, the Cyclones aim to regroup in their Battlefield opener against the Chargers, who have managed just six points in three games.

SPOTSYLVANIA (1-2) at COURTLAND (0-3), 7

Both teams will try to shore up defenses that allowed 44 points and over 400 yards of offense last week. Knights RB Johned Benton and Cougars WR Kwame Whitaker look to have big games.

CULPEPER (1-3) at CAROLINE (1-2), 7

After their second close loss in three outings, the Cavaliers hope to snap a 17-game Battlefield District losing streak against a Culpeper defense that’s allowing 39 points per game.

CHARLOTTESVILLE (0-4) at LOUISA (4-0), 7:30

Averaging over 400 yards and nearly 50 points per game, the Lions look to keep rolling in their Jefferson District opener against the winless Black Knights.

COLONIAL BEACH (0-3) at CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK (4-0), 7

After allowing an average of 41 points in their first three games, the Drifters brace for a Central squad that’s averaging nearly 35 points per contest.

SATURDAY’S GAME

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN (3-0) at HARGRAVE MILITARY (1-3), 5

QB Drake Morris has already broken his own school season record with 19 TD passes so far and will look for more against a struggling Hargrave defense.