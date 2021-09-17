High school football preview capsules

TONIGHT’S HOT TICKETS
EASTERN VIEW (2-0) at BROOKE POINT (2-1), 7 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting.
Last week: Eastern View defeated Stafford 30-26; Brooke Point defeated Riverside 63-29.
Tonight’s game: After winning their first-ever game against a Stafford County opponent, the Cyclones try for two in a row. Their defense held Stafford scoreless in the second half, while Jayden Williams’ fourth-quarter touchdown provided the winning points. Eastern View’s defense will be challenged by a Black-Hawk offense that has rolled up 97 points in winning its last two games following a lopsided loss to Freedom. Running back Daniel Coles has 336 rushing yards and six touchdowns in those games. Brooke Point did allow 397 passing yards to Riverside last week.
JAMES MONROE (1-1) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (3-0), 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Mountain View defeated JM 55-15 Oct. 20, 2019.
Last week: Mountain View defeated Liberty 36-13; James Monroe did not play.
Tonight’s game: The Wildcats will try to continue their hot start, sparked by 10 touchdown passes from Jackson Sigler and a defense that’s allowing just 8.3 points per game. Junior Collin Carroll has been Sigler’s favorite target for big plays, hauling in three TD catches of 50 yards or more. James Monroe had last week to regroup after a disappointing overtime loss at Charlottesville. Keshaun Wallace ran for 88 yards in that game, but the Yellow Jackets managed just 22 passing yards and missed a potential winning field goal in regulation. JM coach George Coghill is a former Mountain View assistant.
TONIGHT’S OTHER GAMES
Riverbend (2-1) at Chancellor (0-0), 7
The Chargers finally take the field after three weeks of inactivity due to COVID-19 protocols. They’ll try to shake off the rust against a Bears team that rebounded from a lopsided loss to Freedom by thumping Courtland last week, spurred by two TD catches from Mathias Barnwell.
Lake Braddock (1-1) at North Stafford (2-0), 7
The Wolverines have had 10 days off since completing a weather-delayed win over Woodbridge. They’ve allowed just two touchdowns in two games. Lake Braddock was off last week after a 49-21 loss to Madison on Sept. 3.
Spotsylvania (1-1) at Stafford (0-2), 7
This is a rematch of last spring’s “plus-one” game won by the Knights 30-28. They were off last week but must beware Stafford’s Brian Glenn, who has two kickoff returns for TDs in his first two games.
Colonial Forge (1-1) at Stone Bridge (3-0), 7
Coming off their first win, the Eagles face a massive road challenge against the defending Class 5 state champions, who beat regional power Freedom last week. Dylan Hundertmark and Eli Mason each ran for over 100 yards in the Bulldogs’ single wing.Colonial Forge will look for more from Khalis Garrett-Bey, who had 193 yards and two TDs against West Potomac.
Massaponax (0-0) at Woodbridge (0-2), 7
The Panthers make their long-awaited debut against a Vikings team that has scored just 13 points in two losses. Junior Donte Hawthorne is expected to make his first start running Massaponax’s triple-option offense.
Washington & Lee (1-1) at King George (1-0), 7
Coming off an impressive road win at Louisa, the Foxes return home to face the Eagles, who beat Rappahannock 26-6 for John Pierce’s first win as coach. Gabe Aley’s 138 rushing yards complemented King George’s passing attack.
Caroline (0-2) at King William (1-1), 7
Both teams were off last week. Caroline will try to get its offense untracked after scoring just six points in its first two games. King William routed Nandua 60-7 in its last game.
Culpeper (1-2) at Liberty (0-2), 7
The Blue Devils will continue to lead on Malachi Terrell, who ran for 234 yards and four TDs last week against Fauquier. The Triplett brothers (QB Landon and WR Joey) lead the Eagles’ offense.
Orange (3-0) at Harrisonburg (1-2), 7
Prolific QB Paul Poirier and the Hornets try to extend the school’s best start since 2006 against the Blue Streaks, who earned their first win last week, 14-12 over Sherando.
Colonial Beach (0-1) at Sussex Central (1-1), 7
After a two-week break, the Drifters visit the Tigers, whose only victory this season came via forfeit over Lancaster.
Fluvanna (1-2) at Louisa (2-1), 7:30
After seeing their 38-game regular-season win streak snapped by King George, the Lions try to rebound in their Jefferson District opener. The Flucos are coming off their first win, over Buckingham.
SATURDAY’S GAME
Norfolk Christian (0-3) at FCS (2-0), 1
The Eagles shoot for a 3-0 start against a Norfolk Christian team that has been outscored 122-26 in three losses. Noah Martin scored four TDs last week against St. Anne’s-Belfield.