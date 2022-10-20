High school football preview capsules

TONIGHT'S HOT TICKETS

EASTERN VIEW (7–1) at KING GEORGE (6–0), 7 p.m.

Last meeting: King George defeated Eastern View 39–0 on Oct. 22, 2021.

Last week: Eastern View defeated Spotsylvania 64–14; King George defeated Chancellor 68–6.

Tonight's game: The Battlefield District lead is on the line, along with Region 4B playoff seeding. ... The Foxes have several streaks going: 19 straight district victories, 25 consecutive regular-season wins and three in a row over the Cyclones. ... Aidyn Woolfolk ran for 118 yards and three TDs in last year's meeting. .. But in their only loss this year, to Brooke Point, the Cyclones allowed three TD passes. That could be good news for KG QB Zach Ferguson and star WRs Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins. ... . King George's defense, which has allowed just 36 total points, braces for QB D'Myo Hunter (1,270 pass yards, 536 rushing yards, 25 total TDs) and an Eastern View offense racking up 39.5 points per game.

COLONIAL FORGE (4–3) at RIVERBEND (6–1), 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Riverbend defeated Colonial Forge 6–0 on Oct. 22, 2021.

Last week: Colonial Forge defeated Mountain View 12–8; Riverbend did not play.

Tonight's game: The winner takes over the Commonwealth District lead. Both teams are 3–0 in league play. ... Coming off a dramatic victory over previously unbeaten Mountain View, the Eagles will try to snap a two-year losing streak against the Bears. Riverbend held the Eagles to 140 total yards and intercepted four passes last season. The game's only points came on a TD pass from Tanner Triplett to E.J. Wilborne. .. Both starting QBs (Triplett and Colonial Forge's Eli Taylor) have thrown just two picks all season.

MOUNTAIN VIEW (6–1) at BROOKE POINT (3–4), 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Mountain View defeated Brooke Point 41–16 on Oct. 22, 2021.

Last week: Mountain View lost to Colonial Forge 12–8; Brooke Point defeated Massaponax 57–14.

Tonight's game: The Wildcats try to rebound from their first loss against Daniel Coles and the surging Black–Hawks, who have win three of four to climb into the Region 5D playoff picture. ... Mountain View has won the past three meetings. Ike Daniels scored three TDs in last year's game, including a key hook-and-ladder reception late in the first half. Daniels needs 66 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season... Coles rushed for five TDs against Massaponax last Saturday in his return to a RB spots after filling in at QB for several games.

FRED. CHRISTIAN (7–0) at ATLANTIC SHORES (6–1), 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Atlantic Shores defeated FCS 47–0 in the VISAA state semifinals Nov. 12, 2021.

Last week: FCS defeated Christchurch 49–0; Atlantic Shores defeated Blue Ridge 43–34.

Tonight's game: QB Drake Morris (30 TD passes) and the Eagles face arguably their toughest test so far in Chesapeake against the defending VISAA Division 2 champions. ... FCS is ranked first ad Atlantic Shores third in the latest poll. ... The Seahawks beat the Eagles twice in 2021: 70–41 in the regular season and 47–0 in the playoffs. ... Emmanuel Williams has rushed for 1,092 yards and 11 TDs for the Seahawks. ... Noah Martin has 16 TD catches and Bishop Heard-Samuels 10 for FCS.

TONIGHT'S OTHER GAMES

STAFFORD (3–5) at MASSAPONAX (2–6), 7 p.m.

Both teams urgently need a victory in a series that has seen the Panthers win the past four meetings.

CHANCELLOR (0–7) at CAROLINE (2–5), 7 p.m.

After beating Courtland last week, the Cavaliers seek to post back-to back Battlefield District wins for the first time since 2012.

CULPEPER (2–5) at COURTLAND (3–4), 7 p.m.

Both teams will try to rebound after stumbling last week. The Blue Devils missed QB Bennett Sutherland, who sat out a loss to James Monroe.

JAMES MONROE (2–5) at SPOTSYLVANIA (3–4), 7 p.m.

Despite their struggles, the Yellow Jackets are positioned for a home game in the Region 3B playoffs and can boost their hopes with a victory.

MONTICELLO (1–6) at ORANGE (5–2), 7 p.m.

The Hornets are playing their third game in eight days and hope to rebound from Monday's loss to Albemarle against the Mustangs, who allow 40 points per game.

WESTMORELAND (3–3) at RAPPAHANNOCK (4–3), 7 p.m.

Region 1A playoff positioning is at stake in their Northern Neck District game, as the Eagles sit fourth and the Raiders sixth in the power ratings.

COLONIAL BEACH (0–7) at NORTHUMBERLAND (4–2), 7 p.m.

The struggling Drifters hope to play spoilers in Northumberland's bid to move into the top four of the Region 1A power rankings.

SAINT MICHAEL (4–3) at CATHOLIC (3–4), 7 p.m.

The Warriors hope to snap a two-game losing streak and improve their VISAA playoff hopes as they travel to Virginia Beach.