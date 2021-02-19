High school football preview capsules

CULPEPER
Coach: James Ford (first season)
2019 season: 1–9 (0–7
Northwestern District)
Top returnees: Sr. OL/WR
Joseph Holland, Sr. LB/RB Riley Harrison, Sr. OL/DL Bracken Hibbert.
Top newcomers: Jr. TE/OL Diante Ford, So. WR/CB A.J. Marshall.
Outlook: After sitting out the 2019 season to deal with leukemia, Ford finally gets to coach the Blue Devils for the first time. He’ll build around the versatile Holland (who has committed to Virginia) and Harrison, an all-region pick who make 11 tackles and rushed for 752 yards in 2019.
Schedule: Feb. 22—at Fauquier (7 p.m.); March 6—at Liberty (noon); March 12—at Kettle Run (7 p.m.); March 19—Handley (7 p.m.); March 26—Fauquier (7 p.m.); April 1—at Rock Ridge (7 p.m.)
LOUISA
Coach: Will Patrick (third season, 22–2)
2019 season: 11–1 (6–0 district)
Top returnees: Sr. RB Kalup
Shelton, Sr. WR/DB Logan
McGhee, St. TE/LB A.J. Proffitt, So. QB Landon Wilson, Jr. LB Steven Dean, WR/DB Jordan Smith.
Top newcomers: So. OL/DL Elijah Brooks, So. OL/DL Qwenton Spellman, Jr. LB Tyler Walton.
Outlook: After losing 23 seniors to graduation—and seeing senior RB Robert Morgan IV opt out—the Lions have plenty of holes to fill. Seniors Shelton, McGhee and Proffitt will be counted on to play bigger roles, and Wilson hopes to shake off a broken ankle that ended his 2019 season. Smith aims to follow in the footsteps of his big brother Brandon, who’s now at Penn State.
Schedule: Feb. 22—Charlottesville (7:30 p.m.); Feb 27—at Orange (2 p.m.); March 5—Monticello (7 p.m.); March 19—at Fluvanna (6:30 p.m.); March 26—at
Western Albemarle (6:30 p.m.); April 2—Albemarle (7:30 p.m.)
ORANGE
Coach: Jesse Lohr (fifth season, 24-29)
2019 season: 5–5 (4–1 Jefferson District)
Top returnees: Sr. WR/DB Douglas Newsome, Jr. QB/DB Paul Poirier, Sr. WR/DB Donald Brooks, Sr. OL/DL Rebel Fretwell, St. WR/DB Sihle Mthethwa, Sr. WR/DB Jayden Warren.
Top newcomers: So. RB/LB Thomas Payette, So. RB/DB
Bryant Chiles, So. OL Chase
Rollins, So. OL Trenton Ratliff, So. OL Tre Clatterbuck, So. WB/DB Nazierre McIntosh.
Outlook: Career rushing leader Jaylen Alexander graduated
and is now at Georgetown University, so the offensive load falls to Poirier, who ran for over 600 yards last season. He’ll be operating behind a young line, but Newsome (who has signed with Division I Charlotte) should help on both sides of the ball.
Schedule: Feb. 27—Louisa (2 p.m.); March 5—Charlottesville (6:30 p.m.); March 12—at Monticello (6:30 p.m.); March 19—at Goochland (6:30 p.m.); March 26—at Fluvanna (7 p.m.); April 2—Western Albemarle (6:30 p.m.)
ST. MICHAEL
Coach: Hugh Brown (third season, 22-4)
Fall 2020 season: 4–2 (2019: 10-1)
Top returnees: Sr. RB/LB
Shymarr Wright, DB Hunter Showers, DL Melvin Spriggs, TE/K Colton Bubar, LB/OL
Matthew Brown.
Top newcomers: Jr. OL Michael Perry, Jr. RB Qua Deberry, Jr. WR/DB Kade Sullivan, So. OL/DL Guan Price.
Outlook: The 2019 VISAA
Division 3 state champions played a partial schedule in the fall, with four COVID-related postponements. With a slew of transfers joining five all-state performers (Wright, Showers, Spriggs, Bubar and Brown), the Warriors will try to develop their younger players in the spring.